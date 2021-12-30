Oakland, CA

Thursday in the East Bay: New Year's Eve events, indoor mask mandate goes into effect for all Bay Area counties

Looking for something to do on New Year's Eve? Here’s a few options

  • Bingo at Buck Wild Brewing and Taproom

Join a friendly game of bingo at Buck Wild brewery on Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 401 Jackson Street in Oakland. Enjoy a tasty pint of one of Buck Wild’s gluten-free beers and grab a bite from Kitava while you’re there.

  • New Year's Eve special menu at Chop Bar

Enjoy a special meal to ring in the New Year at Chop Bar at 190 Fourth Street in Oakland. Special holiday editions to the menu include Church Point oysters, oxtail, hamhock and chanterelle pie, and 60 day dry aged ribeye to name a few. Reservations are available until 10 p.m. Friday.

  • Take a New Years cruise on the Bay

Jump on the party cruise with Bay Celebrations departing from 2 Broadway in Oakland at 10:30 p.m. and enjoy refreshments from two fully-stocked bars, a panoramic view of the Bay all to a soundtrack booming from a 12,000-watt sound system. Click here for ticket information.

Indoor mask mandate reinstated in all Bay Area counties

The mandate requiring all persons to wear a face covering when entering an indoor setting has been reimposed in all Bay Area counties as new cases of the omicron variant continue to spike throughout the region, East Bay Times reports.

The mandate goes into effect Thursday for Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Sonoma and San Francisco counties in an effort to curb the infection rate and avoid putting major stresses on area hospitals.

“We have learned that Omicron can spread even among the vaccinated and those who had prior COVID infection,” said Alameda County Health Officer Dr. Nicholas Moss in an issued statement. “Masks work and are a critical layer of safety for everyone this winter.

“Because even a mild infection in a vaccinated person may be passed on to someone who could become hospitalized, we must take every precaution this winter,” Moss added.

In addition, health officials Santa Clara County announced Tuesday that workers in certain sectors including health care, nursing homes, homeless shelters and correctional facilities must get a booster shot by Jan. 24.

A similar measure was announced for Contra Costa County and will go into effect on Jan. 10. San Francisco will require booster shots for anyone attending an indoor event of 1,000 people or more beginning Feb. 1.

However, the mask mandate was never lifted in Santa Clara and Napa counties in response to the spread of the delta variant during the summer months.

