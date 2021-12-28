Tuesday in the East Bay: CoCo freezes new jury trials, First Fridays in Oakland cancelled and crab feed season returns

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak)

CoCo County judge freezes new jury trials due to spike in COVID-19 cases

(Tingey Injury Law Firm/Unsplash)

Contra Costa County Presiding Judge Rebecca Hardie announced Monday that all new jury trials will be suspended amid the rising rate of new COVID cases throughout the area, which also include new positive cases reported among court staff, East Bay Times reports.

Trials that have already begun will proceed as usual. The order to freeze all new trials is set to expire on Jan. 24 with plans to reevaluate the order on Jan. 14.

“This is a very disappointing development as the Court was making good progress in addressing the backlog of cases,” Hardie wrote in an email. “That said, the risk of exposure and infection for court employees and court users (including defendants detained in county jail) is too great for the time being.”

Contra Costa reported 3,282 active cases of COVID-19 over the last 14 days with a test positivity rate that’s increased to 8% since early December.

The order also means that any persons contacted for jury duty between the time the order was issued and Jan. 14 have been excused.

Oakland’s First Fridays January event cancelled due to new COVID cases

(Niko Smit/Unsplash)

The First Fridays community event stretching down Telegraph Avenue between Grand and 27th has once again been cancelled due to a recent spike in new COVID cases in Alameda County and will not take place in January.

Event organizers called the event off saying January’s cancellation is, “due to the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases throughout these past weeks the team at Oakland First Fridays has decided to cancel our January event for the safety of everyone.”

However, there is a tentative plan to let the event resume on Feb. 4 from 5-9 p.m.

Click here to learn more about becoming a vendor or volunteer at First Fridays.

Got a hankering for crab? These East Bay spots have more than a pinch of what you need

(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Crab is finally here following another delay with the upcoming crab feed season scheduled to run from January through March, 2022, according to East County Today .

The following is an up-to-date list of all crab feeds scheduled to take place in Contra Costa County starting in January:

January 22

January 28

January 29

February 5

February 26

March 12