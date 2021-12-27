Monday in the East Bay: Wet weather to continue in Bay Area, Newsom expands COVID-19 testing for students and more

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak)

Sweeping wet weather system over East Bay expected to continue

(Osman Rana/Unsplash)

The string of storms that swept over the Bay Area over the holiday weekend are expected to continue throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service .

The wet weather is expected to linger into Wednesday night before clearing up Thursday.

Oakland saw 1.44 inches of rain over the last 72 hours with 1.25 inches recorded at the Hayward Airport.

Temperatures in the Bay Area are expected to dip to as low as the 20s and 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday as colder, drier air moves in from Canada. Coastal areas are expected to see lows in the 30s and 40s over the next couple of days.

Clear conditions are expected Thursday through Saturday with a chance of rain returning Sunday.

Draymond Green enters NBA’s COVID health and safety protocol

(Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Draymomd Green has become the fifth Warriors player to enter the league’s COVID-19 safety protocols on Sunday, a day after the Dubs 116-107 win over the Suns, East Bay Times reports.

Green, who added eight points, 10 rebounds and eight assists Saturday against Phoenix , now joins Jordan Poole, Damion Lee, Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody in the league's COVID protocol.

In addition, four members of Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s coaching staff were also placed in the safety protocol on Saturday. Mike Brown, Chris DeMarco, Leandro Barbosa and Dejan Milojevic have all been placed in the protocol.

The NBA’s COVID protocols dictate that any player who tests positive for COVID-19 must isolate for 10 days following the onset of symptoms or a positive test result or until the player has two negative test results over 24 hours.

Golden State will face Denver at the Chase Center on Tuesday.

Newsom announces expanded COVID testing for K-12 students amid omicron surge

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced last Wednesday that he’ll expand rapid COVID-19 testing for students K-12 as new cases of the omicron variant continue to spike throughout the state, East Bay Times reports.

Roughly six million COVID tests will be distributed to schools as students return from winter break in an effort to keep in-person learning from facing any disruptions in 2022. The goal of distributing the additional tests is providing access to every student in the state with 1-2 free COVID-19 tests ahead of the new semester starting in January.

“I do not want to see our schools shut down,” Newsom said during a press conference at Alameda County’s Native American Health Center. “Let there be no doubt that is our commitment, that is our priority,” he added.

The governor’s announcement of additional tests came only 24 hours after he announced that healthcare workers in California will be required to get booster shots by Feb. 1. Healthcare workers who don’t receive boosters will have to be tested twice a week.

New COVID cases saw a steep increase to nearly 11,000 last Wednesday, following the 5,400 confirmed cases that were reported during the previous week. The rate of positive cases in the state rose from 2.3% to 3.3% during that span of time.

“It’s important to note that the situation is rapidly evolving and, by now, we expect omicron is already spreading locally,” said Neetu Balram of the Alameda County Public Health Department in an email. “There is a significant risk of rapid growth in COVID-19 cases in our region and we should be prepared to see more cases in the coming days and weeks.”

State health officials are now urging state residents to get a booster shot in an effort to avoid the high level of strain placed on area hospitals and intensive care units during earlier points in the pandemic.

“We need to increase that number if we’re going to hold the line and decrease the growth for hospitals and our ICUs,” Newsom said.

Residents in Oakland must now show proof of vaccination prior to entering any indoor establishment such as restaurants, bars, gyms, theaters or any other indoor business, following a unanimous vote by the Oakland City Council last Tuesday.