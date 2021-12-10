Antioch, CA

TGIF in the East Bay: Antioch diner allowed to reopen, baby born on I-880 survives and Xmas tree to be lit Saturday

Refugio Garcia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ExQwh_0dJad84V00
(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak)

Antioch diner allowed to reopen after closure for defying COVID-19 mandates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zXgmD_0dJad84V00
(Larry Costales/Unsplash)

The Contra Costa County health department on Wednesday ordered the closure of Lumpy’s Diner in Antioch after the restaurant refused to comply with COVID-19 mandates. On Thursday, Lumpy’s was notified by the county that they could reopen after health officials and the owner reached an agreement. KPIX reports.

“Our inspector observed staff at the business working indoors without wearing masks or face coverings and issued a notice of health permit suspension, which closed the business immediately,” spokesperson for the health department Karl Fischer said.

The agreement includes making face masks available to anyone who enters the establishment without one and restaurant staff will verify the vaccination status of all customers.

“Lumpy’s also agreed that all employees will wear face masks for the duration of the day while working indoors,” Fischer said. “The business will post signage regarding these policies.”

Lumpy’s is one of more than a dozen establishments in the county that have refused to comply with COVID-19 mandates and is the second restaurant to be shut down by county health officials who forced the closure of In-N-Out burger in Pleasant Hill in October.

Contra Costa County has mainly dealt with issues of non-compliance by calling the owner to issue a warning while escalating fines from $250 to $1,000.

Oakland’s annual tree lighting ceremony set for Saturday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQKdo_0dJad84V00
(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak)

The towering Christmas tree at the center of Oakland’s Jack London Square will be lit up on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The event will go until 8 p.m. and will feature a laser show, an artificial snowfall, a performance by the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, the Merrie Old Christmas carolers, appearances by the Peppermint Princess Elf stilt walker and Rudolf and a special appearance of Old St. Nick himself.

The tree lighting ceremony comes less than a week after someone set fire to the base of the tree. Firefighters stationed near Jack London Square were able to quickly douse the blaze, minimizing the damage to the iconic symbol of holiday cheer.

Baby born on I-880 survives after being pronounced dead

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hAhRx_0dJad84V00
(Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Medical personnel responding to a call Thursday morning that a mother had given birth on the side of Interstate 880 were able to revive the child after they initially pronounced the newborn dead, East Bay Times reports.

The California Highway Patrol was the first to respond to the call at 8:48 a.m. reporting that a transient woman had given birth on the side of the highway at westbound Winton Avenue and northbound 880, according to CHP Officer Dustin Kennerly.

The ambulance crew first reported that the child had died but later contacted the CHP at approximately 11:45 a.m. to notify them that the baby had been revived.

