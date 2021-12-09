Omicron cases found at Oakland Kaiser, Dubs beat Trailblazers and heavy rain expected in the Bay Area over the weekend

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak)

Month-long dry spell in Bay Area expected to end with atmospheric river this weekend

(Valantin Müller/Unsplash)

An atmospheric river is expected to deliver one to three inches of rain to some areas, hopefully ending a dry spell that’s lasted since the last system passed over the region in early November. The National Weather Service reports that a system will sweep over the region from the Pacific northwest Saturday, bringing a moisture-rich system to the area, East Bay Times reports.

The Bay Area got some moisture earlier this week Monday and Wednesday but rainfall totals were only a couple hundredths of an inch.

However, the incoming system isn’t expected to pack the same punch as the atmospheric river that touched down in the Bay Area on Oct. 24, dropping over four inches in San Francisco in one day.

The incoming system may cause flooding on some roadways. The Weather Service recommends that residents monitor weather reports and keep gutters clear.

Northern California remains in an “extreme drought” in Alameda, Santa Clara and Contra Costa counties, meaning that water levels are “inadequate” for agriculture and wildlife.

Omicron outbreak detected among staff at Oakland Kaiser

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

At least 16 patients were exposed to the omicron variant of COVID-19 after 11 fully vaccinated Kaiser Permanente staff members were among the cluster of cases detected in the Bay Area, the Oakland Medical Center announced Wednesday, East Bay Times reports.

Contact tracing linked the 11 infected Kaiser workers to a wedding they all attended in Wisconsin, only five days after Alameda County health officials said they were in the process of investigating 12 Bay Area cases linked to the wedding that took place on Nov. 27.

Of the 12 cases, six have been linked to the omicron variant but investigators say they believe that infections have not spread beyond the larger group.

“These staff members’ exposure to COVID-19 happened at a wedding out of state, not through their work at the medical center,” Kaiser said in a statement Wednesday, adding that the infected workers “are isolated at home with mild symptoms.”

Those exposed by the infected workers include eight patients and eight other staffers who are all isolating and being tested. Of the 16 individuals who were exposed, 13 have already tested negative with the remaining test results still pending.

“The potential window of exposure at our facility was brief and isolated, as the few affected staff members, who are in patient-facing roles, worked briefly prior to being symptomatic or tested,” Kaiser said. “All adhered to COVID-19 infection prevention guidance while in the facility.”

While one case connected to the omicron variant was detected in San Francisco on Dec.1 with cases that have since been confirmed in 20 other states in the U.S. and 30 other countries.

As of Tuesday, the California Department of Public Health reported a total of 11 confirmed cases linked to the omicron variant throughout the state, all in fully vaccinated people.

One case was discovered in San Francisco, one in Long Beach, three in Los Angeles, and the six in Alameda County. None of the infected people required hospitalization.

Golden State topples Portland but Curry’s 3-point record must wait

(Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Dubs beat the Trailblazers 104-94 Wednesday night at the Chase Center but Steph Curry’s pursuit of the crown for the king of 3-pointers will have to wait, East Bay Times reports.

Curry, who scored the game-high of 22 points after hurling 17 attempts from beyond the arc, will most likely break Ray Allen’s record of 2,973 3-pointers while on the road as Wednesday's game was the Warriors' last home match for the next two weeks.

He’s now only nine threes away, a mark Curry’s hit a total of 38 times over his career.

The crowd came to life every time Curry took possession, but Wednesday's match up was underwhelming compared to past games against Portland, as Damian Lillard was out with an ongoing abdomen injury and Portland was also without its other star CJ McCollum.

Both teams lagged with the Warriors hitting just 17 of 50 from the field during the first half with Portland giving up 11 turnovers.

“I actually thought we played a great first half; the ball just wasn’t going in,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “When the ball doesn’t go in, it’s hard to get momentum, it’s hard to get the crowd into it and it felt like at that point, it was more just you know, let’s grind it out and let’s win the game.”

While the Trailblazers maintain the second-highest rate in the league for letting opponents score against them at 47.6%, the Warriors went 33 for 83 with 102 points, with free throws in the final two minutes of the game allowing them to surpass 100 points.

The Warriors’ largest lead of the game was only 10 points in the fourth quarter, despite the end-to-end win.

“It’s going to be very rare that everybody’s off,” said Jordan Poole, who contributed 20 points to the Dubs’ bottom line.

The Warriors will square off against the 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.