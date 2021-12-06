Oakland, CA

Monday in the East Bay: Benicia Oil refinery donates to children's charities Warriors lose to Spurs and more

Warriors win streak snapped by Spurs

The Warriors’ 11-game win streak ended against the Spurs at the Chase Center Saturday evening, a day after the Dubs got even against the Suns, East Bay Times reports.

While Golden State roared back in the fourth to reduce a deficit that grew to as much 22 points at one point, they ultimately fell short with a final score of 112-107.

“They came in playing well, had a ton of energy and ran right through us,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “We just had a tough time getting going. But the fact that guys gave themselves a chance in that second half with their competitiveness was indicative of the kind of team we have and the kind of guys we have.”

The Spurs only managed 13 points in the fourth quarter but the Warriors failed to score a single field goal in the final two minutes following a brief glimmer of hope after Steph Curry gave the Warriors a slight lead 104-103 with 2:39 left on the clock.

Kerr hinted to the possibility that the Warriors might stumble prior to the game saying, “It’s a classic trap game," adding, “It’s going to be about our energy and our ability to focus, so we’re going to have to find the energy after last night’s game.”

Kerr pointed to the team’s fatigue as an attributing factor in Saturday’s loss, noting that Curry played 33 minutes against Phoenix on Friday and 37 minutes on Saturday, going 19 for 69 over the last three games.

“It looked to me like our whole team, not just Steph, our whole team was a step behind tonight,” Kerr said following the game. “That’s all part of being in the league, going through scheduling stuff and trying to summon the energy to win a game.”

The Warriors will face the Orlando Magic Monday night at the Chase Center.

Valero refinery in Benicia distributes $500,000 to local children's charity

Funds raised by the Valero Texas Open and Valero Benefit for Children have distributed $500,000 to several local and regional children’s charities, Daily Republic reports.

The tournaments and associated events raised money for charitable organizations across the U.S., including those in the Bay Area. Among the participating organizations was the Benefit for Children, which raised a total of $16 million.

“Valero is honored to be part of the tournament’s legacy of giving back through the generous support of our business partners and sponsors,” said Joe Gorder, Valero chairman and CEO, in a statement. “With our long-standing relationship through the BFC, the tournament has helped raise more than $187 million for charities, positively impacting many lives in the communities where we operate across the United States.”

Money raised by the 2021 Valero Benefit for Children will be going to the following recipients:

• Bay Area Crisis Nursery

• Benicia School District

• Boys & Girls Club of Contra Costa County

• Fighting Back Partnership

• Junior Achievement of Northern California

• Leaven Kids

• Play 4 All Park

• Shelter Solano Inc.

• Vacaville Neighborhood Boys & Girls Club

“We’re driven to make a difference for our community,” said Josh Tulino, vice president and general manager of the Valero Benicia Refinery, in a statement. “We’re proud to continue supporting these agencies and all they do to improve children’s lives in the San Francisco Bay Area.”

The charitable organization will celebrate its 100th anniversary in March.

Memorial for Alameda County supervisor scheduled for Wednesday

A memorial for Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan will be held at the Oakland Museum of California on Wednesday, Local News Matters reports.

Chan was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Alameda earlier last month. The event is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. on Dec. 8 at the garden of the museum located at 1000 Oak Street in Oakland.

Chan was the first Asian-American to be elected to the county Board of Supervisors in 1994. Chan rejoined the Board of Supervisors in 2012 after serving in the state Assembly from 2000 to 2006, including a stint as the Assembly majority leader.

Friends, family and colleagues of Chan will be in attendance along with a performance by the Oakland Youth Chorus.

Chan's former Chief of Staff, Dave Brown, filled the position on the Board of Supervisors following her untimely death and said she “dedicated her life to public service, and in doing so left a remarkable legacy for current and future generations. We warmly invite members of the community to join us in remembering and honoring Wilma and the lasting impact of her work.”

Anyone wishing to attend is asked to RSVP online. Attendees at the live event will be required to wear a face covering. The event will also be streamed online.

