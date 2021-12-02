Thursday in the East Bay: Tesla moves to Texas, 'Sh!tshow Trivia' at Sláinte and Berkeley outlines Xmas trees disposal

Grab a pint and test your knowledge at trivia night hosted by Sláinte

Cool fall weather calls for pints and hearty fare like shepherd's pie or the curiously delicious scotch egg and there’s no better place to hunker down and relax than Sláinte, located at Oakland’s Jack London Square.

Every Thursday is trivia night so pull up a stool, slap on your thinking cap and test your knowledge with Sláinte’s signature “Sh!tshow Trivia,” starting at 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Sláinte is located at 131 Broadway in Oakland.

Tesla officially uproots Bay Area headquarters for Austin, Tx.

Tesla’s Palo Alto headquarters are no more as the company has officially moved to Austin, Texas where a large factory is currently under construction, East Bay Times reports.

The move was announced Wednesday through a filing with U.S. securities regulators and detailed the relocation to what Tesla calls a “Gigafactory” that will be located on Harold Green Road near Austin.

About 10,000 employees work at Tesla’s Palo Alto headquarters while an additional 10,000 are employed at the company’s Fremont factory.

It remains unclear how many employees at the company’s headquarters will make the move although it’s believed that a large number of employees will want to move due to the lower cost of living in Texas, along with various tax incentives.

“The tax incentives down the road, we believe, will be massive when you compare taxes versus California,”said Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives. “Getting employees is much cheaper and easier in Texas.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had indicated that the move was likely following a spat with Alameda County last year regarding the reopening of the Tesla factory in Fremont at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

City of Berkeley reminds residents that not all Xmas trees will be picked up

The City of Berkeley reminds residents that not all Christmas trees will be picked up this year, noting that only compostable trees, free of any decorations, will be collected, East Bay Times reports.

Decorations include any tinsel, plastic tree stands, lights, plastic bags or any trees that have been “flocked,” a process in which the tree is sprayed with a chemical to create the appearance of snow.

Trees can also be cut into smaller pieces and fit into a compost bin for collection by the city. For those who don’t have their own tools, the Berkeley Tool Lending Library at 1901 Russell St. is a great resource for free tool rental.

Trees can also be discarded at the city’s Transfer Station at 1201 Second St. and is free of charge until Jan. 31. A charge of $23 will be applied for any tree dropped off after that point. Flocked or plastic trees can be dropped off for a fee of $29.

The Transfer Station is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s days.

