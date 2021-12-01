East Bay Humpday headlines: Dubs fall short in Phoenix, Oakland Mayor reverses police hiring freeze and more

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak)

Dubs record 3rd loss of the season against Suns in Phoenix

(Christian Peterson/Getty Images)

The Warriors took their third loss of the season against the Suns Tuesday night in Phoenix, with a final score of 104-96 before the teams meet again on Friday at the Chase Center, East Bay Times reports.

Tuesday’s match up pinned the Western Conference first and second place teams against each other as the Warriors look to replicate past dynastic seasons.

“We were right there until the final few minutes and had our chances despite the fact that it was obviously a very poor night for us offensively,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. “But I give them credit. They were the better team. They deserved to win. But it was fun to be back in this type of atmosphere.”

However, the Warriors’ fate was sealed with 3:47 remaining in the fourth after Jae Crowder planted a 3-pointer during the Suns’ 24-18 run, bringing the game to its conclusion. However, a layup by Jordan Poole in the final seconds of the game ensured that the Warriors loss would be in the single digits.

“They have everything we want,” Suns coach Monty Williams said earlier this week. “They have championships, they have MVPs, they have Defensive Player of the Years, they have all that. We don’t.”

The Suns pulled down their 17th straight win placing them evenly with Golden State at the top of the Western Conference at 18-3.

While the match up was highly anticipated, both Kerr and Poole downplayed the significance of the loss, noting that it’s still early in the regular season.

“What is this, game 21? So we’ve got a lot of games to look at it, find ways to execute out of it for the long run,” Poole said, who scored a team-high of 28 points.

“I mean, we’d rather win, but they’re the Western Conference reigning champs for a reason: they’re good,” said Steph Curry following the game. “But for all the mistakes we did have, how terrible I shot the ball, it was a close game down the stretch. … Losses definitely jolt the system a little bit. It’ll help with hopefully our adjustments knowing we’re not preparing for any other team until Friday.”

OPD chief supports Mayor Schaaf’s plan to bolster police force

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong praised Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf’s proposal to lift the hiring freeze imposed on the department during a press conference Tuesday as the city continues to grapple with a spike in violent crimes and rampant thefts, East Bay Times reports.

The debate focuses on how to curb the high number of homicides in the city amid an ongoing exodus of Oakland Police officers, with only 676 officers currently on staff – more than 70 fewer officers with the department than at this time last year.

The current number of officers on staff also falls short of a critical benchmark that would allow taxpayer funds to be allocated towards programs for violence prevention.

“I thank Mayor Schaaf for her proactive approach to assisting the department in helping us identify potential opportunities for resources with additional academies, hopefully unfreezing positions,” Armstrong said, adding, “that is the smallest staff that we’ve had in several years.”

Schaaf announced Monday that the police hiring freeze will be reversed and said she plans to publicly announce her proposal to free up dozens of police positions on Friday.

“There is nothing progressive about unbridled gun violence,” the mayor said. “This is what Oaklanders want — a comprehensive and effective approach to safety. And that includes adequate police staffing.”

Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas said that filling the vacancies at the department is a “top priority,” and that the city is authorized to staff a total 737 positions.

“I really think it’s important that we focus on filling those vacancies, and really ensuring that we’re getting the results that we need from the police during this incredibly difficult time,” Bas said.

Each proposed change at the department requires a vote from the Oakland City Council. A special meeting to address the proposal has been scheduled for Dec. 7.

Fremont tech complex sold by developer jailed for college admissions scandal

(Chris Ried/Unsplash)

Lincoln Property Co. and Invesco Real Estate have joined forces to purchase two buildings in the Ardenwood district of Fremont from a developer who was previously jailed for his role in a college admissions scandal, East Bay Times reports.

The buildings were sold by Robert A. Flaxman for $85 million. Flaxman was sentenced to one month in jail, fined $50,000 and was ordered to serve 250 of community service in 2019 after he paid to have his daughter assisted in cheating on her college admissions test.

The properties garnered Flexman a 64% profit after the property’s values were assessed at $51.7 million in mid-2021.

Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were also involved with the scam and were also sentenced to serve time in jail.

Invesco and Lincoln Property, operating through affiliate Paseo Kaiser Office Owner, purchased the properties in an all-cash deal, according to county records.

The buildings are located at 6900 Paseo Padre Parkway and the other is at 6801 Kaiser Drive in Fremont. TE Connectivity, a company that produces sensors and connection devices, is the primary tenant at one of the buildings.

Fremont’s Ardenwood district has become an attractive location for investors as its located near numerous tech hubs in the Bay Area.