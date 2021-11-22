Berkeley, CA

CityTeam helps those in need this Thanksgiving, Dubs supporting cast beats Toronto and more race horses die in Berkeley

Refugio Garcia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28t3dj_0d45daUo00
(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak)

CityTeam continues collecting donations ahead of Thanksgiving

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NwYyx_0d45daUo00
(Aaron Doucett/Unsplash)

The nonprofit advocacy group CityTeam is still taking donations ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday to help provide meals to individuals and families in need in Oakland and across the U.S.

CityTeam has multiple programs that aim to assist people experiencing hunger and homelessness, services that have become even more urgent during these uncertain times.

Donations start as low as $2, which would provide a meal for one neighbor in need, $25 that provides a meal for an entire table or $50 to provide a Thanksgiving meal for an entire neighborhood. Donations can be made by clicking here.

Golden State’s supporting cast shows up against Toronto

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dvkfq_0d45daUo00
(Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

The Dubs locked up a 119-104 victory over Toronto Sunday at the Chase Center amid the Raptors’ efforts at stifling Steph Curry, creating the perfect storm among the team’s secondary options, East Bay Times reports.

While Curry served up a season low Sunday going 2 for 10, scoring only 12 points and only hitting only one of six 3-pointers, the Warriors sank 21 of 39, going 53.8% beyond the arch.

“The biggest thing is balance,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after the game. “The scoring balance means that teams can’t throw everything at Steph. That’s what was happening last year. Teams were throwing everything they had at Steph. It’s continued this year, but we have more overall shooting this year…The overall spacing means that if teams are going to throw the kitchen sink at Steph, they’re going to pay.”

Curry returned to the Dub’s starting lineup Sunday after missing Friday due to a bruised hip he suffered after taking a charge against Cleveland Thursday, but it was Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins who did much of the heavy lifting Sunday.

Poole contributed 33 points for the night, going 8 for 11 for 3-pointers and Wiggins sank a total of 32 points, going 6 for 8 for attempted threes.

“One thing we’ve always talked about is strength and numbers and depth,” forward Draymond Green said. “And the last couple years, we haven’t had that depth. I think we have that depth back this year and it’s showing, I think it’s a testament to Bob and the front office and our ownership group, putting the pieces in place to be successful.”

The bulk of the Warrior’s 3-pointers were generated from additional passing that forced Toronto’s defense to rotate. But it may have been Toronto’s focus on stopping Curry that ultimately led to their demise.

“Every team’s game plan is to try to slow Steph down,” Kerr said. In addition, Otto Porter Jr. added 15 points, going five for nine from deep.

“We drive to the hole, everybody collapses,” Porter Jr. said. “I mean, when you drive baseline or in the middle, that’s just the natural reaction, for people to help out. And they forget about shooters in the corners. So our job is to take those shots and knock them down.”

The Warriors (15-2) will face the 76ers (9-8) Wednesday at the Chase Center.

More race horses reported dead over weekend at Golden Gate Fields

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mXv5x_0d45daUo00
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Three race horses were reported dead at Golden Gate Fields in Berkeley over the weekend, causing additional outcry following a slew of equine deaths at the Berkeley sporting venue, KRON4 reports.

The cause of death of the two-year-old thoroughbred Inimitable is still under investigation after the horse collapsed near the quarter pole during the first race of the day Friday, marking the 26 horse death at the racetrack over an 11-month period.

Two other races horses, Galloping Slew and Ima Rumbler, died during training exercises earlier in November with the cause of death for each animal listed as musculoskeletal.

There have been 67 equine deaths statewide over the same period of time with the last four deaths reported at Golden Gate Fields.

Attention was drawn to the high number of equine deaths in California after 23 horses died over a three-month period of time at Santa Anita Park in Southern California in 2019. A total of 27 horses died at Golden Gate Fields in 2020.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Stay connected with the latest news breaking in the East Bay, including updates on public health and safety, local government, education, tech news, sports and more.

Oakland, CA
204 followers

More from Refugio Garcia

Milpitas, CA

Holiday Magic coming to Milpitas, Lucid wins Car of the Year and Oakland museum's Great Hall to reopen

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) A portion of Main Street in downtown Milpitas will be transformed for the Holiday Magic event scheduled to run from Dec. 4 -19, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Friday in the East Bay: Cavs bested by Dubs in Cleveland, VP Harris takes presidential power and more

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) NBA’s top-scoring Steph Curry drops 40 in Cleveland. (Jason Miller/Getty Images) Steph Curry is averaging 29.5 points per game and now leads the NBA in scoring – and he demonstrated as much after pummeling the Cavs by dropping 40 points Thursday night at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse with a final score of 104-89, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

East Bay Roundup: 'Shallow Subsidy' pilot launches, Oakland man charged in bomb threat against Nancy Pelosi and more

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) Oakland launches 'shallow subsidies' pilot program to curb homelessness, displacement. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Oakland May Libby Schaaf, along with community partners, have launched a new pilot program that will provide 200 households with “shallow subsidies” that will cover a portion of their monthly rental fees in an effort to stop displacement and homelessness, according to a press release issued by the city.

Read full story
1 comments
Oakland, CA

Tuesday in The East Bay: Oakland Symphony returns, investors compete to redevelop Oakland Coliseum site and more

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) Oakland Symphony's new season kicks off Friday at the Paramount. (Graeme Robertson/Getty Images) The new season of the Oakland Symphony opens Friday at the Paramount Theater with a planned tribute to the late conductor Michael Morgan, who led the symphony for over 30 years, Local News Matters reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Monday in the East Bay, Dubs fall short against Hornets, tennis courts reopen and more

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) Tennis courts near Lake Merritt reopens after encampment cleared. (Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) A ribbon cutting ceremony took place Saturday at the Athol Tennis Courts near Lake Merritt, welcoming players back after the homeless encampment that took the space over was cleared by the city, NBC reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

TGIF in the East Bay: Free trash pickup now available, Klay Thompson to make return soon and more

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) Free option for trash collection now available in Oakland to combat illegal dumping. (Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty images) The waste management company contracted by the City of Oakland will expand its services in an effort to curb illegal dumping within the city, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Hump day in the East Bay: Oakland to end pot testing for city employees, prices jump as Thanksgiving nears and more

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) It’s high time – Oakland ends marijuana testing for all city employees. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images) Oakland city employees will no longer be required to undergo drug testing for the use of cannabis or cannabis products outside of work following a unanimous vote by the Oakland City Council Public Safety Committee Tuesday, KTVU reports.

Read full story
2 comments
Oakland, CA

Monday in the East Bay: Dubs No.1 in the West, winemakers look to boost visitors, and rain expected overnight plus more

(Michael Urakami/Getty Images) Warriors topple Rockets Sunday – Now best in the the West. The Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets Sunday night 120-107, placing them at the top of the Western Conference improving to 8-1, ESPN reports.

Read full story
Piedmont, CA

TGIF in The East Bay: Piedmont High's theater nears completion Kurtis Blow heads to Oakland and more

(Photo: Piedmont Unified School District) Piedmont High’s new theater built – now waiting on equipment stalled by supply chain issues. Piedmont High School’s new theater has been constructed. The classroom ensconced in the new building is expected to open no later than Thanksgiving but issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic may prolong the overall completion of the project, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
2 comments
Alameda County, CA

ALCO loses supervisor in fatal traffic collision, the Dubs now 6-1 and the development at People's Park seems certain

(Photo: Office of The Governor of California) Alameda County mourns the loss of longtime County supervisor killed by motorist. Longtime Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan was killed Wednesday by a motorist while taking her dog out for a morning walk, KPIX5 reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Humpday in the East Bay: A's explore Las Vegas, wet weather expected to return and RVs now permitted in Oakland

(Photo: Oakland Athletics) A’s solicit interest from Las Vegas fans for a new ballpark after making progress with Alameda Co. The Oakland Athletics made progress in working with Alameda County last Tuesday, fleshing out key components for the financing required to construct a new waterfront ballpark at the Howard Terminal. But less than a week later, the A’s sent a survey to gauge the interest of Las Vegas baseball fans, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Tiny home village opens in Oakland, Curry Up Now launches in San Ramon and Tesla recalls nearly 12,000 vehicles

(Sanne Derks/Getty Images) The City of Oakland on Monday introduced a village of tiny homes near Lake Merritt with the plan of housing about 65 unhoused residents, KRON4 reports.

Read full story
1 comments
Oakland, CA

It's a soggy Monday in the East Bay, Dubs come up over OKC and mask mandates adjusted in ALCO, CoCo

East Bay residents were greeted with a wet start to their Monday as the entire Bay Area is expected to get some rain, according to the National Weather Service. As much as an inch of rain is expected to fall in the North Bay with a half-inch of rain expected in San Francisco and the Peninsula.

Read full story
Livermore, CA

Booooo! The Dubs finally lose but Halloween’s here and there’s plenty happening in the East Bay this weekend

(Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Feeling spooky? There’s a lot happening in the East Bay over this splendid Halloween weekend so get out your costumes and check out these ghoulish activities.

Read full story
Union City, CA

A's minor leaguers get a little help, OUSD sets vaccination deadline and Union City cracks down on illegal fireworks

(Christian Peterson/Getty Images) A’s minor leaguers to get housing assistance in high-priced market. Major League Baseball announced that ball clubs will now be responsible for housing their low-paid minor league players providing much needed financial assistance for players living in high-priced markets such as the Bay Area, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy