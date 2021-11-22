CityTeam helps those in need this Thanksgiving, Dubs supporting cast beats Toronto and more race horses die in Berkeley

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak)

CityTeam continues collecting donations ahead of Thanksgiving

(Aaron Doucett/Unsplash)

The nonprofit advocacy group CityTeam is still taking donations ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday to help provide meals to individuals and families in need in Oakland and across the U.S.

CityTeam has multiple programs that aim to assist people experiencing hunger and homelessness, services that have become even more urgent during these uncertain times.

Donations start as low as $2, which would provide a meal for one neighbor in need, $25 that provides a meal for an entire table or $50 to provide a Thanksgiving meal for an entire neighborhood. Donations can be made by clicking here .

Golden State’s supporting cast shows up against Toronto

(Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

The Dubs locked up a 119-104 victory over Toronto Sunday at the Chase Center amid the Raptors’ efforts at stifling Steph Curry, creating the perfect storm among the team’s secondary options, East Bay Times reports.

While Curry served up a season low Sunday going 2 for 10, scoring only 12 points and only hitting only one of six 3-pointers, the Warriors sank 21 of 39, going 53.8% beyond the arch.

“The biggest thing is balance,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after the game. “The scoring balance means that teams can’t throw everything at Steph. That’s what was happening last year. Teams were throwing everything they had at Steph. It’s continued this year, but we have more overall shooting this year…The overall spacing means that if teams are going to throw the kitchen sink at Steph, they’re going to pay.”

Curry returned to the Dub’s starting lineup Sunday after missing Friday due to a bruised hip he suffered after taking a charge against Cleveland Thursday, but it was Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins who did much of the heavy lifting Sunday.

Poole contributed 33 points for the night, going 8 for 11 for 3-pointers and Wiggins sank a total of 32 points, going 6 for 8 for attempted threes.

“One thing we’ve always talked about is strength and numbers and depth,” forward Draymond Green said. “And the last couple years, we haven’t had that depth. I think we have that depth back this year and it’s showing, I think it’s a testament to Bob and the front office and our ownership group, putting the pieces in place to be successful.”

The bulk of the Warrior’s 3-pointers were generated from additional passing that forced Toronto’s defense to rotate. But it may have been Toronto’s focus on stopping Curry that ultimately led to their demise.

“Every team’s game plan is to try to slow Steph down,” Kerr said. In addition, Otto Porter Jr. added 15 points, going five for nine from deep.

“We drive to the hole, everybody collapses,” Porter Jr. said. “I mean, when you drive baseline or in the middle, that’s just the natural reaction, for people to help out. And they forget about shooters in the corners. So our job is to take those shots and knock them down.”

The Warriors (15-2) will face the 76ers (9-8) Wednesday at the Chase Center.

More race horses reported dead over weekend at Golden Gate Fields

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Three race horses were reported dead at Golden Gate Fields in Berkeley over the weekend, causing additional outcry following a slew of equine deaths at the Berkeley sporting venue, KRON4 reports.

The cause of death of the two-year-old thoroughbred Inimitable is still under investigation after the horse collapsed near the quarter pole during the first race of the day Friday, marking the 26 horse death at the racetrack over an 11-month period.

Two other races horses, Galloping Slew and Ima Rumbler, died during training exercises earlier in November with the cause of death for each animal listed as musculoskeletal.

There have been 67 equine deaths statewide over the same period of time with the last four deaths reported at Golden Gate Fields.

Attention was drawn to the high number of equine deaths in California after 23 horses died over a three-month period of time at Santa Anita Park in Southern California in 2019. A total of 27 horses died at Golden Gate Fields in 2020.