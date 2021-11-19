Oakland, CA

Friday in the East Bay: Cavs bested by Dubs in Cleveland, VP Harris takes presidential power and more

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak)

NBA’s top-scoring Steph Curry drops 40 in Cleveland

(Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Steph Curry is averaging 29.5 points per game and now leads the NBA in scoring – and he demonstrated as much after pummeling the Cavs by dropping 40 points Thursday night at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse with a final score of 104-89, East Bay Times reports.

“Nothing surprises me anymore, and yet I’m amazed, if that makes sense,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr following the game.

Curry, who racked up 20 points in the fourth quarter to put the Dubs over the top, also hit nine 3-pointers and dished up six assists. And if the walloping Cleveland took at the hands of Golden State wasn’t enough, Curry (again) received “M-V-P” chants from an opposing crowd.

“It’s the Steph Curry effect,” said Juan Toscano-Anderson. “He’s the best player in the world. He’s got fans everywhere. It’s cool, man. There’s nothing much to it other than just sit back and embrace it because there’s not everyday that you see this type of effect.”

However, the outlook for Thursday’s matchup seemed questionable at the outset as Curry was listed as questionable to play after taking a charge in Brooklyn Thursday, causing an injury to his hip.

In addition, the Dubs were short four of their six top-scorers and trailed the Cavs by ten points heading into the fourth quarter – a deficit eliminated by Curry’s contribution and largely complimented by Draymond Green’s season high of 14 assists.

“At some point, all you can do is watch,” said Andrew Wiggins. “It’s entertaining. It’s not just entertaining for the fans. It’s entertaining for the team, too. When we’re on the court, we find ourselves watching and just shaking our head because it’s that unbelievable. He’s playing at different level right now.”

The Dubs will take on the Pistons today at the Little Ceasars Arena in Detroit.

Driver who killed renowned cyclist in Lafayette charged by CoCo DA

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The driver who struck and killed cyclist Joseph Shami, 86, with her SUV, has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, according to a statement released Thursday by the Contra Costa district attorney, East Bay Times reports.

The collision occurred on April 13th at an intersection in Lafayette when Lori Everett hit Shami in her Lexus SUV. Shami was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

“Despite Mr. Shami’s bright helmet and colorful clothing, the motorist failed to yield, and struck the victim cyclist who was in an established lane of travel. Tragic roadway deaths like this are avoidable,” a statement released by the district attorney's office read.

“To ensure the safety of our community, the Office of the District Attorney implores motorists to be active, attentive drivers and to be mindful of pedestrians and cyclists when sharing the roadways.”

Shami’s brother last month filed a claim against the City of Lafayette over the design of the roundabout, asking that it be redesigned.

VP and Oakland native Kamala Harris first woman in U.S. history to hold presidential power while President Biden undergoes colonoscopy procedure

(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris became the first woman in the nation’s history to hold presidential power while President Joe Biden is under anesthesia for a colonoscopy procedure, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, East Bay Times reports.

President Biden checked in to Walter Reed Medical Center Friday for his first routine checkup since taking office ahead of his 79th birthday this Saturday.

The task of the Vice President assuming presidential power while the president is under anesthesia is not uncommon. Former Vice President Dick Cheney assumed presidential powers numerous times when then-president George W. Bush underwent several colonoscopies during his time in office.

The designation is outlined in Section 3 of the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution that dictates that the president can issue a letter to the speaker of the House of Representatives and the president pro tempore of the Senate declaring declaring they are “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, and until he transmits to them a written declaration to the contrary, such powers and duties shall be discharged by the Vice President as Acting President.”

Kamala Harris is the first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president in U.S. history.

