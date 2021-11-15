Oakland, CA

Monday in the East Bay, Dubs fall short against Hornets, tennis courts reopen and more

Refugio Garcia

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak)

Tennis courts near Lake Merritt reopens after encampment cleared

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak)

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place Saturday at the Athol Tennis Courts near Lake Merritt, welcoming players back after the homeless encampment that took the space over was cleared by the city, NBC reports.

Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas was in attendance at the ceremony that took place from 10 to 11 a.m. at the courts located at 1750 Lakeshore Ave. and was followed by a youth and adult tennis tournament.

Unhoused residents previously living at the space were transitioned to supportive housing units in an effort by City of Oakland's Human Services Department, Council member Bas and community partners to help unhoused residents transition to more stable housing and renovate the courts.

Dr. August Varlack of Friends of Athol Tennis Courts and Laney Tennis and Marc Weinstein, Director of Tennis, Oakland Parks, Recreation and Youth Development were also in attendance at the ceremony.

Charlotte ekes out win over Golden State

(Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The Warriors’ winning streak ended Sunday after losing to Charlotte 102-106 at the Spectrum Center, East Bay Times reports.

Steph Curry had several memorable moments during the matchup in front of his home crowd, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer, an over-the-head assist but ultimately came up short in the fourth quarter.

“We just never gained any traction, never made a stand defensively and never got into a rhythm offensively,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said following the game. “They just outplayed us. We were not on top of our game.”

The game was swiped from the Warriors grasp in the final moments after Miles Bridges sank a hook giving Charlotte the lead 102-104 before Terry Rozier scored two free throws to seal the deal.

“I wanted it so bad, I started to rush a little bit,” Curry said afterward. “It wasn’t like we had it going all night and the defense had to play at that pace. We’ve got to be a little bit more thoughtful about how we create shots. I got roped into it a little bit, trying to go for those daggers a couple times, even though I didn’t really have it.”

Kaiser pharmacist strike averted after tentative agreement reached

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Kaiser announced Monday that a tentative agreement had been reached with the labor union that represents the hospital’s pharmacists, KPIX reports.

Union leaders subsequently cancelled the strike that was scheduled to take place on Monday.

“We are very pleased to announce that at about 1 a.m. this morning, Kaiser Permanente and the Guild for Professional Pharmacists reached a tentative agreement for a new 3-year contract for pharmacists in our Northern California region,” according to a news release Kaiser officials issued shortly early Monday morning.

While the exact details of the agreement have not been disclosed, the press release did indicate that the deal includes wage increases, maintained retirement benefits, no reduction in health benefits and additional opportunities to earn bonuses.

