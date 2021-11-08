Monday in the East Bay: Dubs No.1 in the West, winemakers look to boost visitors, and rain expected overnight plus more

(Michael Urakami/Getty Images)

Warriors topple Rockets Sunday – Now best in the the West

The Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets Sunday night 120-107, placing them at the top of the Western Conference improving to 8-1, ESPN reports.

The Dubs went 52 percent from the field while the Rockets hit 46 percent.

Jordan Poole once again came through with a massive contribution, scoring 15 of his overall 25 points in the first quarter, shooting 7 for 13 from the field while going nine for nine at the free throw line.

Poole also racked up four rebounds and five assists. "He had some openings and he attacked and just did a nice job recognizing driving lanes," said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. "I thought Jordan played really well."

Steph Curry added an additional 20 points to the Warriors’ bottom line, along with Andrew Wiggins scoring 16 points and Draymond Green with six points, nine assists and grabbed eight boards. Read more of this story.

Winegrowers Association pushes for heritage district to boost tourism

(Ales Maze/Unsplash)

A group of 50 winemakers and a number of vintners in the Livermore Valley are working to form a heritage district in order to increase the volume of visitors to the area, East Bay Times reports.

The formation of the Livermore Valley Wine Heritage District was dependent on a vote among winery owners, along with the two counties and all cities encompassed. The district is expected to be made official during the Livermore City Council meeting scheduled for Nov. 8.

Millions of people visited the region annually before the COVID-19 pandemic, however, local winemakers now believe many aren’t aware that Livermore Valley wineries are open for business.

“Marketing our area and spending more money on marketing benefits everybody, and everybody wants to see the region grow and become stronger and more visible,” president of the Livermore Valley Winegrowers Association and the CEO of The Lineage Collection wines, Steven Mirassou said.

A Livermore staff report indicated that the heritage district designation is similar of a business improvement district, which “allow business owners to organize their efforts to increase sales and promotional efforts.” Read more of this story.

Oakland A’s Matt Chapman and Sean Murphy scoop up Golden Gloves

(Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

On Sunday, Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman received his third Gold Glove award during his five-year career, along with catcher Sean Murphy who won his first, MLB.com reports.

Chapman won Gold Gloves in 2018 and 2019, along with Platinum Gloves, the award given to the league’s top defender but had a shortened season in 2020 after undergoing hip surgery.

However, Chapman stormed back in 2021 with a .987 fielding percentage, led in third basemen assists (274), double plays (39) and putouts (166).

In addition to being one of ten first-time Golden Glove winners this year, Sean Murphy also made team history being the only A’s catcher to win a Gold Glove.

Murphy had 10 defensive runs saved and eight runs saved from pitch framing, leading among all American League pitchers. Read more of this story.

Another dose of rain expected overnight in the East Bay

(Todd Diemer/Unsplash)

Wind and colder temps are expected to sweep through the East Bay in the later part of the day, ushering in some much-needed moisture overnight and into Tuesday morning, ABC7 reports.

The Bay Area will be under a wind advisory from 7 p.m. Monday evening to 3 a.m. Tuesday morning with the exception of Santa Clara County. Gusts of 45 mph are possible in some parts with winds from 20-30 mph expected in the region.

Dry weather is expected throughout the remainder of the week with a high of 63 expected in Oakland today.