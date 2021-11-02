Tiny home village opens in Oakland, Curry Up Now launches in San Ramon and Tesla recalls nearly 12,000 vehicles

(Sanne Derks/Getty Images)

Tiny home village takes root near Lake Merritt

The City of Oakland on Monday introduced a village of tiny homes near Lake Merritt with the plan of housing about 65 unhoused residents, KRON4 reports.

The site, called Lakeview Village, is the first project of its kind in Oakland and is located at the corner of East 12 Street and Lake Merritt Boulevard.

In addition to the tiny homes, the city also plans on supplying potable water so that residents have access to showers.

“This is a project that is working to get people into transitional and then permanent housing, so we will be helping residents on a case by case basis to really make sure that they will be on a path to be housed,” Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas said.

Tesla issues recall of 12,000 U.S. cars due to software error

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Tuesday that roughly 12,000 Tesla vehicles sold in the U.S. since 2017 are being recalled due to a communication error, East Bay Times reports.

The error may result in a false forward-collision warning and activation of an automatic braking system.

The recall includes 11,704 Model S, X, 3 and Y vehicles after the issue was detected during an Oct. 23 software update for vehicles included in its limited early access Full-Self Driving (Beta) group.

Tesla began receiving reports from customers the following day alerting the company of the issue. Tesla has since launched an investigation along with a software update to remedy the communication problem.

Hurry! Curry Up Now opens in San Ramon following long delay

(Charles Deluvio/Unsplash)

Curry Up Now is finally opening a new location in San Ramon following a prolonged delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fastcasual.com reports.

Curry Up Now’s new restaurant is located at 6000 Bollinger Canyon Road in City Center Bishop Ranch shopping center. Curry Up Now opened its first location in San Mateo in 2014 but the company first began serving customers from a food truck in 2009.

The husband-and-wife co-founders, Akash and Rana Kapoor, now have 19 restaurants, numerous food trucks and several digital kitchens.

"We've put a lot of work into this store over the past year and are extremely excited to open our doors to the San Ramon community," said Akash Kapoor. "We've incorporated a ton of unique and innovative elements to this location, like specific dishes only available on the San Ramon menu, table-side ordering and in-store robots that help deliver the food to your table."

The restaurant’s San Ramon location was originally expected to open in 2020 but faced delays due to the pandemic. However, Curry Up Now’s food truck was operating on a regular basis at the City Center Bishop Ranch shopping center during that time.