Oakland, CA

It's a soggy Monday in the East Bay, Dubs come up over OKC and mask mandates adjusted in ALCO, CoCo

Refugio Garcia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hhitD_0cjFdGIY00
(Erik Witsoe/Unsplash)

East Bay kicks off November with a wet start

East Bay residents were greeted with a wet start to their Monday as the entire Bay Area is expected to get some rain, according to the National Weather Service.

As much as an inch of rain is expected to fall in the North Bay with a half-inch of rain expected in San Francisco and the Peninsula.

However, meteorologists say that the East Bay will get the lightest rain with a quarter-inch expected to fall in the area.

The system is beginning in the North Bay and is moving south. The National Weather Service expects lingering showers throughout Monday night with dry conditions expected to return Tuesday.

Some rain is expected later this week, according to the Weather Service.

Warriors now 5-1 after win over OKC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yLnoR_0cjFdGIY00
(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Warriors steamrolled the Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday at the Chase Center 103-82, rebounding from their first loss against Memphis last Thursday, East Bay Times reports.

The Thunder fell 1-5 after losing to the Warriors following their first win against the Lakers last Wednesday.

Curry came alive in the third quarter, scoring 15 of his 20 points, along with Draymond Green, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins – each making a 14-point contribution. Otto Porter Jr. also added 10 points to the Warriors’ final score.

“After the last game with all the turnovers and all the mistakes, we needed to have a solid outing and we did,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. “Our spacing was much better. We didn’t crowd the paint on our drives, made a lot of threes. The offense clicked, the defense was really rock-solid. It was a really good win.”

The Dubs went 39 for 92 on the floor and hit 40.4 percent at the three-point range (21 for 52), with 30 assisted baskets dished up and 16 turnovers.

“You just feel good coming in,” Draymond Green said. “It was a 9 a.m. game our time, you start the day like that, you just feel good the rest of the day. You feed off some of that energy.”

Green wasted no time opening up the Dubs’ offense, attacking the basket early, with an intensity that didn't go unnoticed by Kerr, noting that Green was feeling pretty good following a win by his alma mater.

“Draymond was so happy that Michigan State beat Michigan that he came out firing,” Kerr said. “He was in full green and white in our walk-through, sox, shoes, sweatshirt. He was gloating and in a great mood coming into the game. I was pulling hard for Michigan State for that very reason.”

The Warriors will face Charlotte Wednesday at the Chase Center.

Two East Bay counties adjust indoor mask mandates starting Monday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bTE9X_0cjFdGIY00
(Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Beginning Monday, Alameda and Contra Costa Counties will ease indoor mask requirements in certain settings for people who have been fully vaccinated, East Bay Times reports.

The easing of requirements pertains to “controlled spaces not open to the general public,” and includes venues such as fitness centers, offices, religious gatherings among other settings.

However, all businesses and organizations must first check that all attendees have been vaccinated in order to be present unmasked.

Other restrictions include a limited maximum capacity of no more than 100 people, no attendees can be present if they’re experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, with Contra Costa County requiring all patrons and attendees to gather on a “regular basis.”

Masking mandates for settings that are open to the public such as restaurants, bars and retail shops will remain in effect, as well as for all schools K-12 in both counties.

The criteria for lifting of mask mandates was outlined by state health officials and require that a county maintain a moderate transmission of COVID-19 transmissions for a minimum of three weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations are “low and stable” and 80% of the county’s population be fully vaccinated or a minimum of eight weeks has passed since authorities authorized a COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds for emergency use.

COVID-19 vaccination can be verified by presenting a vaccination card issued by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, a digital copy of a vaccination card issued by the State of California or documentation of a COVID-19 vaccine issued by a healthcare provider.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Stay connected with the latest news breaking in the East Bay, including updates on public health and safety, local government, education, tech news, sports and more.

Oakland, CA
144 followers

More from Refugio Garcia

Oakland, CA

Monday in the East Bay: Dubs No.1 in the West, winemakers look to boost visitors, and rain expected overnight plus more

(Michael Urakami/Getty Images) Warriors topple Rockets Sunday – Now best in the the West. The Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets Sunday night 120-107, placing them at the top of the Western Conference improving to 8-1, ESPN reports.

Read full story
Piedmont, CA

TGIF in The East Bay: Piedmont High's theater nears completion Kurtis Blow heads to Oakland and more

(Photo: Piedmont Unified School District) Piedmont High’s new theater built – now waiting on equipment stalled by supply chain issues. Piedmont High School’s new theater has been constructed. The classroom ensconced in the new building is expected to open no later than Thanksgiving but issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic may prolong the overall completion of the project, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
2 comments
Alameda County, CA

ALCO loses supervisor in fatal traffic collision, the Dubs now 6-1 and the development at People's Park seems certain

(Photo: Office of The Governor of California) Alameda County mourns the loss of longtime County supervisor killed by motorist. Longtime Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan was killed Wednesday by a motorist while taking her dog out for a morning walk, KPIX5 reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Humpday in the East Bay: A's explore Las Vegas, wet weather expected to return and RVs now permitted in Oakland

(Photo: Oakland Athletics) A’s solicit interest from Las Vegas fans for a new ballpark after making progress with Alameda Co. The Oakland Athletics made progress in working with Alameda County last Tuesday, fleshing out key components for the financing required to construct a new waterfront ballpark at the Howard Terminal. But less than a week later, the A’s sent a survey to gauge the interest of Las Vegas baseball fans, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Tiny home village opens in Oakland, Curry Up Now launches in San Ramon and Tesla recalls nearly 12,000 vehicles

(Sanne Derks/Getty Images) The City of Oakland on Monday introduced a village of tiny homes near Lake Merritt with the plan of housing about 65 unhoused residents, KRON4 reports.

Read full story
1 comments
Livermore, CA

Booooo! The Dubs finally lose but Halloween’s here and there’s plenty happening in the East Bay this weekend

(Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Feeling spooky? There’s a lot happening in the East Bay over this splendid Halloween weekend so get out your costumes and check out these ghoulish activities.

Read full story
Union City, CA

A's minor leaguers get a little help, OUSD sets vaccination deadline and Union City cracks down on illegal fireworks

(Christian Peterson/Getty Images) A’s minor leaguers to get housing assistance in high-priced market. Major League Baseball announced that ball clubs will now be responsible for housing their low-paid minor league players providing much needed financial assistance for players living in high-priced markets such as the Bay Area, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Warriors remain undefeated, Beard Papa's heads to Concord and the A's move a step closer to new ballpark

Dubs bounce back in 2nd half – staying undefeated in OKC. On Tuesday, the Warriors gave the Thunder some slack in Oklahoma City, trailing by 11 at the half, while scoring 48 points. KNBR reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Northeastern University expected to take over Mills College campus, A's continue battle to remain in Oakland and more

(Sincerely Media/Unsplash) Northeastern University to take up residence at campus of Mills College. Beginning in July, Boston-based Northeastern University will take over the Mills College campus in East Oakland to create a unique research university focusing on social sciences, San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Read full story
2 comments
Oakland, CA

Monday in the East Bay: Dubs go 3-0 in Sac., Berkeley loses historic theater, heavy rains close part of 880 and more

Unbeaten Dubs off to best start since 73-win season. The Warriors are now 3-0 after beating the Sacramento Kings 119-107 on Sunday with Steph Curry turning his third double-double, harkening back to the 2015-16 season when the Dubs racked up 24 wins before their first loss, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
2 comments
Oakland, CA

Friday in the East Bay: Dubs win home opener, frontline responders in Oakland get additional funding and more

(John Moore/Getty Images) Oakland City Council unanimously approves higher pay for MARCO program. The Oakland City Council on Tuesday approved the Oct.12 recommendation from the Public Safety Committee’s recommendation for the Mobile Assistance Crisis Responders of Oakland (“MACRO”) in providing frontline responders with higher salaries to make the jobs sustainable, according to a press release.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Today in the East Bay: Dubs celebrate 75 years in NBA, E-40, Too Short drop new collaborative single and more

(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Warriors celebrate 75th anniversary in home opener against Clippers. The Warriors will face the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday at the Chase Center in San Francisco – a special night for the Dubs as the franchise celebrates 75 years in the National Basketball Association, NBC Sports reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Wednesday in the East Bay: Spin Doctors head to Alameda Co. Fair, Belcampo Oakland says farewell and more

(Rick Diamond/Getty Images) Alameda County Fair puts the 90s in heavy rotation – Smash Mouth booted. The Spin Doctors will headline at the Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton on Oct. 27 following the breakdown of Smash Mouth due to the bizarre behavior of frontman Steve Harwell during a show in New York, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Berkeley, CA

A new bakery heads to Berkeley, a lack of bottles causes some wines to turn, Hayward schools slated for closure and more

German pretzel bakery Squabisch gets storefront zoning approval in Berkeley. The zoning certificate for the German pretzel bakery Squabisch was approved for its storefront slated to open at 1585 Solano Ave. in Berkeley, DailyCal.org reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Monday in the East Bay: Iconic blues club to be converted in West Oakland, Newsom signs new relief package and more

(Michael Ochs/Getty Images) Once a cultural icon and blues club, Esther’s Orbit Room to be converted to shared art space and housing. Esther’s Orbit Room blues club once featured performers such as B.B. King and Etta James and will now be converted to shared community art space, a café and housing that will become home for at least seven artists, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
1 comments
Alameda County, CA

TGIF in the East Bay: Shopping app helps local businesses thrive, Warriors make a change and rent moratorium continues

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Tensions mount as many Alameda County residents still covered by rent moratorium. Many Alameda County residents are still covered by a rent moratorium despite the statewide moratorium on renal fees ending last month. East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Piedmont, CA

East Bay roundup: Sentencing bill signed into law, A's Ray Fosse dies at 74, Piedmont's pumpkin patch returns and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Newsom signs SB 81 providing guidelines for applying sentence enhancements. Legislation that provides judges with guidelines for applying sentence enhancements was signed by Gov. Newsom on Oct. 8 in an effort to curb the proliferation of sentence enhancements that have been disproportionately used against people of color and those with mental health disorders, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Hump day in the East Bay: Warriors beat LA, Oakland Roots invest in mental health and new high rise coming to Downtown

(Yogendra Singh/Unsplash) Proposed residential tower in Downtown Oakland could provide hundreds on new homes. A new residential tower has been proposed for Oakland’s downtown area, potentially bringing hundreds of new homes to the city, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Tuesday's rundown in the East Bay: Warriors look to fill 15 spot on roster, Livermore restricts water usage and more

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Final roster spot under contention as Warriors guards battle it out. The Warriors on Tuesday will attempt to flesh out who will fill the 15th and final spot on the team’s regular-season roster during the Warriors third preseason game against The Lakers in Los Angeles, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy