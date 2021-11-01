It's a soggy Monday in the East Bay, Dubs come up over OKC and mask mandates adjusted in ALCO, CoCo

(Erik Witsoe/Unsplash)

East Bay kicks off November with a wet start

East Bay residents were greeted with a wet start to their Monday as the entire Bay Area is expected to get some rain, according to the National Weather Service.

As much as an inch of rain is expected to fall in the North Bay with a half-inch of rain expected in San Francisco and the Peninsula.

However, meteorologists say that the East Bay will get the lightest rain with a quarter-inch expected to fall in the area.

The system is beginning in the North Bay and is moving south. The National Weather Service expects lingering showers throughout Monday night with dry conditions expected to return Tuesday.

Some rain is expected later this week, according to the Weather Service.

Warriors now 5-1 after win over OKC

(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Warriors steamrolled the Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday at the Chase Center 103-82, rebounding from their first loss against Memphis last Thursday, East Bay Times reports.

The Thunder fell 1-5 after losing to the Warriors following their first win against the Lakers last Wednesday.

Curry came alive in the third quarter, scoring 15 of his 20 points, along with Draymond Green, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins – each making a 14-point contribution. Otto Porter Jr. also added 10 points to the Warriors’ final score.

“After the last game with all the turnovers and all the mistakes, we needed to have a solid outing and we did,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. “Our spacing was much better. We didn’t crowd the paint on our drives, made a lot of threes. The offense clicked, the defense was really rock-solid. It was a really good win.”

The Dubs went 39 for 92 on the floor and hit 40.4 percent at the three-point range (21 for 52), with 30 assisted baskets dished up and 16 turnovers.

“You just feel good coming in,” Draymond Green said. “It was a 9 a.m. game our time, you start the day like that, you just feel good the rest of the day. You feed off some of that energy.”

Green wasted no time opening up the Dubs’ offense, attacking the basket early, with an intensity that didn't go unnoticed by Kerr, noting that Green was feeling pretty good following a win by his alma mater.

“Draymond was so happy that Michigan State beat Michigan that he came out firing,” Kerr said. “He was in full green and white in our walk-through, sox, shoes, sweatshirt. He was gloating and in a great mood coming into the game. I was pulling hard for Michigan State for that very reason.”

The Warriors will face Charlotte Wednesday at the Chase Center.

Two East Bay counties adjust indoor mask mandates starting Monday

(Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Beginning Monday, Alameda and Contra Costa Counties will ease indoor mask requirements in certain settings for people who have been fully vaccinated, East Bay Times reports.

The easing of requirements pertains to “controlled spaces not open to the general public,” and includes venues such as fitness centers, offices, religious gatherings among other settings.

However, all businesses and organizations must first check that all attendees have been vaccinated in order to be present unmasked.

Other restrictions include a limited maximum capacity of no more than 100 people, no attendees can be present if they’re experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, with Contra Costa County requiring all patrons and attendees to gather on a “regular basis.”

Masking mandates for settings that are open to the public such as restaurants, bars and retail shops will remain in effect, as well as for all schools K-12 in both counties.

The criteria for lifting of mask mandates was outlined by state health officials and require that a county maintain a moderate transmission of COVID-19 transmissions for a minimum of three weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations are “low and stable” and 80% of the county’s population be fully vaccinated or a minimum of eight weeks has passed since authorities authorized a COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds for emergency use.

COVID-19 vaccination can be verified by presenting a vaccination card issued by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, a digital copy of a vaccination card issued by the State of California or documentation of a COVID-19 vaccine issued by a healthcare provider.