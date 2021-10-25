Oakland, CA

Monday in the East Bay: Dubs go 3-0 in Sac., Berkeley loses historic theater, heavy rains close part of 880 and more

Unbeaten Dubs off to best start since 73-win season

The Warriors are now 3-0 after beating the Sacramento Kings 119-107 on Sunday with Steph Curry turning his third double-double, harkening back to the 2015-16 season when the Dubs racked up 24 wins before their first loss, East Bay Times reports.

Curry’s efforts, including 27 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, helped seal the deal at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

“I think this was our best game of the three so far,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game. “When we take care of the ball, we’re really hard to beat. This was the best two-way game that we’ve played.”

In addition, Curry is the only player for Golden State who’s managed to tie his personal best for consecutive double-doubles while also becoming the 69th player in NBA history to rack up 5,000 career assists after serving it up to Damion Lee in the first half.

“We’ve won three different games three different ways,” Curry said. “You want to win games early (and) get off to a good start, but we know we have a lot of things we can sharpen up. … We feel like we have that capability to take productive strides every game. Hopefully we’ll continue to win.” Read more of this story.

Berkeley’s Landmark California Theater permanently closes after losing lease

Located on Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley’s historic Landmark California Theater has shuttered for good after the property's landlord decided to withhold the option to renew the theater’s lease, The Daily Californian reports.

“We’re sad to lose any theater that’s been in our chain for a long time, but because we don’t own these buildings we’re at the mercy of the landlords and what they want to do with the properties,” said vice president of marketing and publicity at Landmark Theaters Margot Gerber.

The California Theater first opened in 1913 as a live theater venue and was acquired by Landmark Theaters in 1994. Landmark Theaters does not own the land at any of their locations and are therefore is reliant on leasing property from landlords.

The theater was ordered to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic but reopened under health guidelines and restrictions in August 2020. However, Gerber noted that many of the landlords working with Landmark have been reassessing their priorities amid the pandemic.

If we had, and in many cases we did, more than one theater that was really close to each other we just opened the one to concentrate business that existed into one of the theaters,” Gerber said.

Landmark will now focus on its nine-screen Shattuck Cinemas. Read more of this story.

Dublin BART station still waiting on parking garage 3 years later

Three years after the groundbreaking at the BART station located at Iron Horse Parkway and Martinelli Way in Dublin has yet to be built, East Bay Times reports.

The $34 million project slated for the four-acre site was supposed to add an additional 500 parking spots near the Dublin/Pleasanton station and was partially funded by a state Transit and Rail Intercity Capital Program grant that provided $20 million for the project that’s now out for bid by other contractors.

Issues and obstacles caused by the COVID-19 likely attributed to the project’s current timeline but executive program coordinator for the county agency, Dolly Bryan declined to comment on the project.

If and when the project is completed, the parking structure would stand five stories tall and include 515 spaces with 10 percent of those spaces reserved for electric cars. Read more of this story.

Massive storm forces closure of 880 southbound lanes in Fremont

The atmospheric river that drenched the Bay Area over the weekend forced the closure of the southbound lanes of I-880 in Fremont between Decoto Road and Thornton Avenue, East Bay Times reports.

The lanes of northbound 880 were closed shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday and were eventually reopened at 6:45 a.m. Monday morning. Approximately three feet of water were covering the southbound lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“Traffic’s gonna be bad today,” said CHP officer Dustin Kennerly. “Get there safely, make sure you slow down and use your headlights.” Read more of this story.

