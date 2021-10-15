TGIF in the East Bay: Shopping app helps local businesses thrive, Warriors make a change and rent moratorium continues

Refugio Garcia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IZBMn_0cSXcs8o00
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Tensions mount as many Alameda County residents still covered by rent moratorium

Many Alameda County residents are still covered by a rent moratorium despite the statewide moratorium on renal fees ending last month. East Bay Times reports.

Many Alameda County landlords say that protections covering residents, some of the stiffest in California, are preventing the removal of troublesome or delinquent renters.

However, housing officials argue that the extended moratorium allows additional time for relief funds to reach landlords.

Alameda County officials have been vigorously pushing another round of stimulus payments.

“It’s critical that we still have these protections,” said Gloria Bruce, executive director of East Bay Housing Organizations. “The majority of tenants are responsible and just want a place to live. I think the majority of landlords are responsible.”

In addition, property owners are banned from evicting tenants as long as a health order remains in place. County health officials say they have no immediate plans to lift the order.

The statewide moratorium expired on Sept. 30 but the protections offered in Alameda County are set to expire on Dec. 31 or 60 days after health officials lift the health order.

All low-income tenants in California can apply for assistance for nonpayment through the Housing Is Key website.

Landlords are still permitted to remove tenants in cases that involve serious health or safety violations or if a property owner takes the property off the market. Over 400,000 tenants have applied since the $7.2 billion program started in March. The program pays 100% of back rent and some future rental fees as long as funding lasts.

To date, $4.2 billion in program funds has been requested with only $815 million paid out thus far.

Keep Oakland Alive shopping app expands to Berkeley and Alameda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bbY4B_0cSXcs8o00
(Photo: Nearby Bay Area app)

The hyper-local shopping app, Keep Oakland Alive, offers users an alternative to Amazon allowing users to shop for merchandise exclusively from Oakland retailers and has now expanded to offer goods from Berkeley and Alameda, Oaklandside reports.

Brett Rounsaville and April Underwood decided to build the app during the depths of the pandemic last year in an effort to help local businesses stay afloat.

The app has been renamed “Nearby Bay Area,” to match the app’s expansion, selling locally produced goods from all three cities delivered straight to the shopper’s home in one to four days with no shipping fees.

The app initially offered 20,000 items from 17 stores in Oakland. Retailers shared a portion of each sale with Keep Oakland Alive to cover the cost of shipping, credit processing fees and other administrative costs.

Nearby Bay Area has expanded to offer merchandise from over 60 local shops.

Warriors cut Weatherspoon, sign rookie swingman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QYg5B_0cSXcs8o00
(Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Warriors announced that guard Quinndary Weatherspoon was been waived Wednesday in favor of guard/forward L.J. Figueroa, East Bay Times reports.

The Warriors signed Weatherspoon on Monday and played one minute during Golden State’s 111-99 win over the Lakers on Tuesday.

Weatherspoon averaged 1.9 points in 6.4 minutes per game during his 31 games with the San Antonio Spurs spanning two seasons.

Figeroa was picked up by Golden State as an undrafted free agent from the University of Oregon where he started 21 times during 26 games during his senior year, leading the team with an average 6.1 rebounds, 12.3 points and 1.58 steals per game.

The Warriors roster now consists of 20 players.

