Piedmont, CA

East Bay roundup: Sentencing bill signed into law, A's Ray Fosse dies at 74, Piedmont's pumpkin patch returns and more

Refugio Garcia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Dl9v_0cROgW4400
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Newsom signs SB 81 providing guidelines for applying sentence enhancements

Legislation that provides judges with guidelines for applying sentence enhancements was signed by Gov. Newsom on Oct. 8 in an effort to curb the proliferation of sentence enhancements that have been disproportionately used against people of color and those with mental health disorders, East Bay Times reports.

SB 81 was put forth by state Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, and stems from advice provided by the California Committee on the Revision of the Penal Code with the intention of reforming the penal system.

In addition, the bill dictates that any application of an enhancement that results in a sentence of 20 years or longer, “shall be dismissed.”

“SB 81 sends a clear message to our courts: Let’s use sentence enhancements judiciously and only when necessary to protect the public,” Skinner said. “With SB 81, we can begin to reverse a stark racial disparity in California’s sentencing practices. Black Californians especially have been disproportionately targeted with enhancements that double the time they have to spend in prison.”

Former A’s player and longtime broadcaster, Ray Fosse dies at 74

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VsidJ_0cROgW4400
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Ray Fosse, who played three years of his 12-year career in Oakland and worked in broadcasting for over three decades died Wednesday at the age of 74 following his longterm battle with cancer, East Bay Times reports.

During his time in Oakland, Fosse and the “Swingin’ A’s” won World Series championships in 1973 and 1974.

Fosse joined the broadcasting booth under Hall of Fame voice Bill King following his baseball career where he meticulously chronicled the sport for over 35 years.

The Fosse family issued a statement on the former A’s catcher’s website:

“It is with a heavy heart that Carol Fosse, Ray Fosse’s wife of 51 years, shares the sad news that Ray Fosse lost his battle to cancer on October 13, 2021 after silently fighting it for the past 16 years.”

“Carol and daughters, Nikki and Lindsey, send their love out to family, friends and fans that mourn his loss with them.”

Piedmont’s beloved pumpkin patch back at Coaches Field

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cxysy_0cROgW4400
(Anna Essentiels/Unsplash)

The Piedmont pumpkin patch is now open daily at Coaches Field with all proceeds going to the Wildwood Elementary School, East Bay Times reports.

The pumpkin patch is hosted by volunteers from the Wildwood Dads Club and is just one of several events the club holds to raise funds for the school including, poker nights, crab feeds and other events.

“The Piedmont pumpkin patch is such an amazing tradition,” Piedmont Unified school board President Cory Smegal said. “My family loves getting our pumpkins from there.”

The event also offers halloween decorations that will add a touch of spookiness to any household.

EA Sports dumps Jon Gruden from Madden 22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q5IN9_0cROgW4400
(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

EA Sports announced that former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden will be cut from the lineup of the NFL Madden 22 after his resignation earlier this week after emails where he made racist, homophobic and mysogonystic remarks came to light, KRON4 reports.

The announcement was made by EA via tweet Wednesday in which the company said they were “taking steps to remove” Gruden from the latest version of the game, adding that the modified design would “replace him with a general likeness via a title update in the coming weeks.”

Emails sent to former Washington club executive Bruce Allen from Gruden were unearthed by the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times revealing that Gruden used offensive language during his tenure as an ESPN analyst from 2011-18.

Gruden submitted his resignation as head coach of the Raiders Monday, making his exit during the fourth year of his10-year, $10 million contract with Las Vegas. Gruden failed to make any playoff appearances, going 22-31 in his two stints with the Raiders.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Stay connected with the latest news breaking in the East Bay, including updates on public health and safety, local government, education, tech news, sports and more.

Oakland, CA
71 followers

More from Refugio Garcia

Oakland, CA

Monday in the East Bay: Iconic blues club to be converted in West Oakland, Newsom signs new relief package and more

(Michael Ochs/Getty Images) Once a cultural icon and blues club, Esther’s Orbit Room to be converted to shared art space and housing. Esther’s Orbit Room blues club once featured performers such as B.B. King and Etta James and will now be converted to shared community art space, a café and housing that will become home for at least seven artists, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
1 comments
Alameda County, CA

TGIF in the East Bay: Shopping app helps local businesses thrive, Warriors make a change and rent moratorium continues

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Tensions mount as many Alameda County residents still covered by rent moratorium. Many Alameda County residents are still covered by a rent moratorium despite the statewide moratorium on renal fees ending last month. East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Hump day in the East Bay: Warriors beat LA, Oakland Roots invest in mental health and new high rise coming to Downtown

(Yogendra Singh/Unsplash) Proposed residential tower in Downtown Oakland could provide hundreds on new homes. A new residential tower has been proposed for Oakland’s downtown area, potentially bringing hundreds of new homes to the city, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Tuesday's rundown in the East Bay: Warriors look to fill 15 spot on roster, Livermore restricts water usage and more

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Final roster spot under contention as Warriors guards battle it out. The Warriors on Tuesday will attempt to flesh out who will fill the 15th and final spot on the team’s regular-season roster during the Warriors third preseason game against The Lakers in Los Angeles, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Monday in the East Bay, Black Panther Party celebrates 55 years, construction to resume at Alameda Marina and more

(Jon Cherry/Getty Images) Local artist to dedicate sculpture paying tribute to Black Panther Party’s 55th year celebration. Events commemorating the Black Panther Party’s 55th year anniversary are set to take place throughout October and will feature several events including the unveiling of a sculpture of one of the Black Panther Party founders, Dr. Huey P. Newton, LocalNewsMatter.com reports.

Read full story
1 comments
Oakland, CA

Friday in the East Bay: Shakespeare comes to Jack London Square, Warriors rookie out with busted knee and more

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) African-American Shakespeare Company performing Complete works of Shakespeare At Jack London Square. The African-American Shakespeare Company will be performing the complete works of William Shakespeare at Jack London Square this Saturday, KRON4 reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Thursday in the East Bay: More concerns hit Howard Terminal plan, former OPD chief to head U.S. Marshals and more

Additional concerns raised over proposed A’s Howard Terminal project. The proposed plan for a new stadium at Oakland’s Howard Terminal at Jack London Square has caused Oakland city leaders to raise additional concerns over two residential towers that are included as part of the plan, KTVU reports.

Read full story
1 comments
Alameda, CA

East Bay Daily Roundup: Alameda vows to end homelessness, Kerr says Dubs are chasing wins this season and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Oakland considers possible vegetation management agency to combat wildfires. The Oakland City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution that would allow the city to participate in an interagency discussions that will focus on the possible creation of a Regional Vegetation Management Joint Powers Agency to combat wildfires in the area, according to a report published by the city.

Read full story
5 comments
Berkeley, CA

Housing planned at People's Park, Warriors beat Trailblazers and Amazon puts more Bay Area land in its cart plus more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Project to build student housing at Berkeley’s People’s Park approved by UC regents. Regents of the University of California on Thursday approved a plan to construct student housing at People’s Park consisting of two structures that would provide housing for roughly 1,100 university students, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Wiggins gets vaccinated, Lafayette and PG&E butt heads over trees and a new bar and tapas is coming soon to Oakland

Wiggins gets COVID vaccination – Warriors get preseason shot of relief. Andrew Wiggins’ reluctance to get vaccinated against COVID-19 has been an ongoing concern for the Warriors as the City of San Francisco is set to enact public safety guidelines barring any unvaccinated persons from entering the Chase Center beginning Oct. 13, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

East Bay Daily Roundup: First Fridays return, Kaiser employees strike, Pietisserie heads to Palo Alto plus more

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak) The hiatus of Oakland’s lively First Fridays is officially over as event organizers are set to host the event’s reunion on Friday, Oct. 1 after downsizing to smaller modified events that were pandemic-compliant due to COVID-19, according to OaklandFirstFriday.org.

Read full story
Berkeley, CA

East Bay Daily Roundup: Berkeley Forum announces speaker lineup, fish die mysteriously, A's get eliminated and more

(Michael Steele/Getty Images) Dead fish mysteriously wash ashore in Newark – cause remains unclear. Dead fish, mainly carp, have started floating to the surface of Newark’s Lakeshore Park and city officials are unclear as to what’s causing the fish to die, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

East Bay Daily Roundup: State bill to provide more affordable housing in Berkeley signed, Draymond remains awol and more

(Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) African American Sports and Entertainment Group moves closer to acquiring Coliseum property. Vice-Mayor Rebecca Kaplan and Councilmember Noel Gallo on Tuesday submitted a request for a scheduling agreement that moves the African American Sports and Entertainment Group one step closer to acquiring the City of Oakland’s 50% share of the Oakland Coliseum Complex, according to a press release issued by the city.

Read full story
Walnut Creek, CA

The A's stay winless against Seattle, Tesla tests full autopilot mode and Japanese comfort food slides into Walnut Creek

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Tesla allows select drivers to test ‘full self-driving’ mode. The Palo Alto-based automaker Tesla is now allowing drivers who’ve paid an additional $10,000 for software that would allow them to engage Tesla’s “Full self-driving mode” to access the feature – following an evaluation of the driver’s skills based on data collected while driving their Tesla car, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

East Bay Daily Roundup: OUSD lowers new COVID case rate, A's sweep Astros and West Nile Virus found in CoCo – plus more

(Mario Tama/Getty Images) Oakland Unified reports fewer new COVID cases – Officials say safety protocols are a success. The Oakland Unified School District has reported that new cases of COVID-19 are down compared to the rate of new cases at the start of the school year, suggesting that health and safety measures imposed on students and staff are paying off, KTVU reports.

Read full story
1 comments
Oakland, CA

Daily Roundup: Fremont Art and Wine Festival canceled due to COVID, community group sues Oakland and Mariners sweep A's

(Noam Galai/Getty Images) Pandemic causes Fremont Art and Wine Festival to cancel for second straight year. Event organizers announced that the Fremont Art and Wine Festival, publicized as the largest street festival west of the Mississippi, has been canceled for the second consecutive year due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full story
Berkeley, CA

The A's flop, Chez Pannise delays reopening, Concord offers tacos galore and more with your East Bay Daily roundup

(Lachlan Cunningham / Getty Images) A’s continue to flounder with third straight loss. The A’s on Wednesday lost for the third time in a row against the Mariners, diminishing any existing hope of snagging the second wildcard spot, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
Contra Costa County, CA

East Bay Daily Roundup: Blue Bottle promises carbon neutrality, the oldest U.S. park ranger turns 100 and More

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Con Fire to annex East CoCo Fire Protection District. The annexation of East Contra Costa Fire Protection District by the Contra Costa Fire Protection District (Con Fire) was announced Monday with each of the district’s board of directors approving the move, East Bay Times reports.

Read full story
San Ramon, CA

East Bay Daily Roundup: Here's what you need to know

(Noah Graham/Getty Images) California imposes new rules for ‘Mega Events’ starting Tuesday. New rules for large gatherings dubbed ‘Mega Events’ will go into effect in California starting Tuesday with the aim of curbing the spread of COVID-19, KTVU reports.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy