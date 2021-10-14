East Bay roundup: Sentencing bill signed into law, A's Ray Fosse dies at 74, Piedmont's pumpkin patch returns and more

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Legislation that provides judges with guidelines for applying sentence enhancements was signed by Gov. Newsom on Oct. 8 in an effort to curb the proliferation of sentence enhancements that have been disproportionately used against people of color and those with mental health disorders, East Bay Times reports.

SB 81 was put forth by state Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, and stems from advice provided by the California Committee on the Revision of the Penal Code with the intention of reforming the penal system.

In addition, the bill dictates that any application of an enhancement that results in a sentence of 20 years or longer, “shall be dismissed.”

“SB 81 sends a clear message to our courts: Let’s use sentence enhancements judiciously and only when necessary to protect the public,” Skinner said. “With SB 81, we can begin to reverse a stark racial disparity in California’s sentencing practices. Black Californians especially have been disproportionately targeted with enhancements that double the time they have to spend in prison.”

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Ray Fosse, who played three years of his 12-year career in Oakland and worked in broadcasting for over three decades died Wednesday at the age of 74 following his longterm battle with cancer, East Bay Times reports.

During his time in Oakland, Fosse and the “Swingin’ A’s” won World Series championships in 1973 and 1974.

Fosse joined the broadcasting booth under Hall of Fame voice Bill King following his baseball career where he meticulously chronicled the sport for over 35 years.

The Fosse family issued a statement on the former A’s catcher’s website:

“It is with a heavy heart that Carol Fosse, Ray Fosse’s wife of 51 years, shares the sad news that Ray Fosse lost his battle to cancer on October 13, 2021 after silently fighting it for the past 16 years.”

“Carol and daughters, Nikki and Lindsey, send their love out to family, friends and fans that mourn his loss with them.”

(Anna Essentiels/Unsplash)

The Piedmont pumpkin patch is now open daily at Coaches Field with all proceeds going to the Wildwood Elementary School, East Bay Times reports.

The pumpkin patch is hosted by volunteers from the Wildwood Dads Club and is just one of several events the club holds to raise funds for the school including, poker nights, crab feeds and other events.

“The Piedmont pumpkin patch is such an amazing tradition,” Piedmont Unified school board President Cory Smegal said. “My family loves getting our pumpkins from there.”

The event also offers halloween decorations that will add a touch of spookiness to any household.

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

EA Sports announced that former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden will be cut from the lineup of the NFL Madden 22 after his resignation earlier this week after emails where he made racist, homophobic and mysogonystic remarks came to light, KRON4 reports.

The announcement was made by EA via tweet Wednesday in which the company said they were “taking steps to remove” Gruden from the latest version of the game, adding that the modified design would “replace him with a general likeness via a title update in the coming weeks.”

Emails sent to former Washington club executive Bruce Allen from Gruden were unearthed by the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times revealing that Gruden used offensive language during his tenure as an ESPN analyst from 2011-18.

Gruden submitted his resignation as head coach of the Raiders Monday, making his exit during the fourth year of his10-year, $10 million contract with Las Vegas. Gruden failed to make any playoff appearances, going 22-31 in his two stints with the Raiders.