Monday in the East Bay, Black Panther Party celebrates 55 years, construction to resume at Alameda Marina and more

Events commemorating the Black Panther Party’s 55th year anniversary are set to take place throughout October and will feature several events including the unveiling of a sculpture of one of the Black Panther Party founders, Dr. Huey P. Newton, LocalNewsMatter.com reports.

“It kind of blows my mind that it’s been 55 years,” says artist Dana King who is sculpting the bust of the party founder at her Oakland-based studio.

The Black Panther Party was founded in 1966 by Newton and co-founder Bobby Seale in Oakland with the purpose of aiding people in the community with services and opportunities such as legal aid, healthcare, housing and education.

“This [anniversary] is the very first acknowledgement in the city of Oakland — visually, artistically. But the Black Panther Party began in Oakland. So here we are 55 years after its beginning. They’re being honored in the city in which they probably had the most significant impact,” King said.

King’s bust of Huey P. Newton will be unveiled on Oct. 24 at the corner of Dr. Huey P. Newton Way and Mandela Parkway.

A plaque marking the BBP’s original headquarters at the location of the It’s All Good Bakery on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be dedicated on Oct. 22 and a social event is scheduled for Oct. 23 at West Oakland’s Bobby Hutton Park.

Work to develop the Alameda Marina was abruptly halted last month after toxic soil was unearthed at the site as community members complained about constant swirling dust, East Bay Times reports.

The project is slated to resume today.

The project was approved by the City of Alameda in 2018 with the goal of transforming Alameda’s waterfront into a residential area. The project is expected to be completed by 2027.

However, the project was halted on Sept. 1 by the Alameda County environmental health officials due to concerns over the amount of dust that was created by the project.

“The Alameda Marina project paused its onsite backfill operations relating to the sea wall construction due to dust concerns from the neighbors,” said Sean Murphy, a partner with project developer Bay West Development.

A dust mitigation plan to contain the dust and monitor air quality was required in order for construction to resume.

Corrina Gould, Director and Co-Founder of Sogorea Te' Land Trust, Chair of the Confederated Villages of Lisjan is fighting to reclaim her ancestral land along with a group of Ohlone women as California observes Indigenous People’s Day, ABC7 reports.

The area of land Gould is disputing is known as part of the Huichin territory, that encompasses Oakland, Berkeley, Alameda, Albany, Emeryville and Piedmont.

"Our relatives lost all of the land and our connection to the land even though we've never left", she said.

There are currently 125,000 acres of Ohlone territory within the East Bay Regional Parks system.

"We don't have permission to gather, there are lots of things that continue the disconnect and the genocide and invisibility of our people", said Gould. "Having this place where we can have the ceremony and we can take care of plants and gather and to learn about that again and that reconnection of learning language and song and dance is really important", said Gould.

"Walking onto this land reminds me that my ancestors are walking with me. Sogorea Te' Land Trust recently purchased a home for Urban-Indigenous people to live in, they raised $750,000 in just one week,” Gould added.

