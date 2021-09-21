San Ramon, CA

East Bay Daily Roundup: Here's what you need to know

Refugio Garcia

(Noah Graham/Getty Images)

California imposes new rules for ‘Mega Events’ starting Tuesday

New rules for large gatherings dubbed ‘Mega Events’ will go into effect in California starting Tuesday with the aim of curbing the spread of COVID-19, KTVU reports.

The California Department of Public Health recommends that venues hosting events of 10,000 people or more check the vaccination status of attendees. The new state rule comes as California recently recorded the lowest coronavirus case rate in the U.S. and is the only state that’s listed as having substantial community spread by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, while the rest of the country is in the high transmission category.

City village development to be considered by Planning Commission

Conceptual site plan for the City Village project.(Photo: City of San Ramon)

A proposal for a “City Village” residential development project will go before the San Ramon Planning Commission Tuesday evening for the commission’s possible endorsement of the plan that includes 404 units atop 31 acres of land that sits in the Bishop Ranch Business Park, DanvilleSanRamon.com reports.

In addition, the commission will also consider accepting revisions to the original plan submitted by the developer regarding the surrounding streetscape design and pedestrian accessibility.

SummerHill Homes initially submitted the plan for the City Village development in January. The next public hearing on the proposed development will be held in October if the commission delivers a recommendation Tuesday.

Bay Area among lowest COVID case rate in California

(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

California currently has the lowest rate of new coronavirus cases in the nation, with the Bay Area faring better than other regions in the state, according to the state’s 7-day COVID-19 dashboard, East Bay Times reports.

Alameda County recently reported 12 new cases per 100,000 residents and Contra Costa County reported 16.7 new cases. Statewide, 19.9 cases were reported per 100,000. The hospitalization rate for COVID cases is also declining with Alameda County reporting 147 hospitalizations, down from 200 and Contra Costa County reported 133, down from 220 as of Sept. 19.

Wildcard spot slips farther from A’s grasp with loss to Mariners

(Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The A’s winning streak ended Monday night with a lackluster performance against the Seattle Mariners, opening their final home stand of the season with a 4-2 loss, East Bay Times reports.

The A’s remain two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for a shot at the second wildcard spot. The New York Yankees are competing against the Boston Red Sox for the first wildcard, trailing by 1.5 games.

“It’s huge. Playoffs are pretty much starting right now,” said Sean Manaea, adding, “We have to do our part and it’s going to be a crazy last two weeks.”

