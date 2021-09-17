Oakland, CA

East Bay Daily Roundup: Here's what's happening near you

Refugio Garcia

(Jaime Squire/Getty Images)

A’s come up big with win over Royals in Kansas City

The A’s took a 7-2 victory over the Royals Thursday, taking a badly needed series win to continue their fight to claim a wildcard spot, East Bay Times reports.

“That’s what it’s all about from the start of the season, but especially now,” said A’s left fielder Chad Pinder. “Try to win the series, try to take each day as they come. One day at a time. For us to bounce back after such a tough loss in the first game shows a good bit of resiliency in not letting down. You gotta like that going forward.”

A’s starting pitcher, Paul Blackburn also got his first win since 2018, playing a total of five innings with a tough start, giving up a two-run homer in the first inning.

National Merit Scholarship announces latest round of semifinalists

(Saud Kamardeen/Unsplash)

About 16,000 semifinalists for the National Merit Scholarship Corporation were announced Wednesday for the 67th annual scholarship program, East Bay Times reports.

The pool of semifinalists are now competing for 7,500 scholarships worth $30 million. Of the 16,000 semifinalists, the corporation anticipates at least 95% of them will be accepted and half of those finalists will receive scholarships.

Applicants to the scholarship program were initially screened through a preliminary SAT/National Merit test. The pool of semifinalists are from across the nation and represent 1% of all high school seniors nationwide.

Winners for 2022 scholarships will be announced in April and July.

Here are the semifinalists hailing from Oakland, Ca.:

COLLEGE PREPARATORY SCHOOL

Beamer, Claire L.

Berbon, Patrick Z.

Bresee, Skyler J.

Chan, Ryan M.

Chard, Anna M.

Cypher, Camille A.

Jung, Owen T.

Katari, Daniel S.

Lai, Kalia M.

Liang, Andrew

Panesar, Gursimran

Raneri, Mia R.

Singer, Eli

Singer, Zacchai

Truta, Alexis S.

HEAD-ROYCE SCHOOL

Attari, Gulzar U.

Chin, Jack S.

Khanna, Arjun

Kumar, Nisha

Reed, Otto G.

BISHOP O’DOWD HIGH SCHOOL

Yegian, Tobias M.

OAKLAND TECHNICAL HIGH SCHOOL

Worthington, Peyton J.

Oak Knoll redevelopment pushes forward with move of historic clubhouse

The site of the former Oak Knoll naval base in Oakland is one step closer to becoming the site of 900 new housing units Tuesday, with the relocation of the site’s historic clubhouse, East Bay Times reports.

The site is located by Interstate 580 between Sequoyah Road and Keller Avenue. The clubhouse was separated into four pieces and loaded onto massive platforms with wheels and moved to a different area of the property.

Over the next month, crews will rebuild the structure after renovations are performed on the stucco walls and other building components.

The Club Knoll clubhouse, built in 1924, served as an officer’s clubhouse for a golf course that was once at the site and was moved as part of the deal included in the redevelopment.

The redevelopment plan also includes 72,000 square feet of retail space, and 67 acres of open space dedicated to hiking and biking trails, public art installations and the renovation of Rifle Range Creek.

