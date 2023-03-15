Cincinnati, OH

Uncovering the latest Cincinnati Bengals news: free agents, draft picks, and more! 03/15/23

Cincinnati Bengals Hayden Hurst

Bengals still in the running for free agent RB Jamaal Williams

In the wake of losing running back Samaje Perine, the Cincinnati Bengals remain in the running for free agent Jamaal Williams.

According to Tyler Dunne of Go Long, the Bengals remain “in the mix” for Williams alongside the likes of the Bills, Panthers and Bears.

This report went live before Williams’ old team, the Lions, signed David Montgomery, effectively eliminating them from the race.

The Bengals were previously reported to have interest in the 27-year-old Williams, who ran for 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns last year.

While Williams figures to be more of a two-down back at a time the Bengals could move on from Joe Mixon, the fit projects to be a good one. The only problem is the fact running back remains one of the deepest spots of the market, giving the Bengals plenty of options and no need to rush to replace Perine or complete the depth chart overhaul.

Bengals Tight End Hayden Hurst agrees to sign with the Carolina Panthers as a Free Agent

The Cincinnati Bengals will remake the tight end room this offseason, an idea highlighted on Wednesday with Hayden Hurst agreeing to sign with the Carolina Panthers.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news. According to Mike Garafolo, it’s a three-year deal.

Hurst joins former Bengals safety Vonn Bell as another player who elected to go sign with the rebuilding Panthers.

A first-round pick by Baltimore in 2018, Hurst never really found his footing there over two seasons and befell a similar fate in Atlanta over as many seasons.

During his one-year pact with the Bengals as the C.J. Uzomah replacement, Hurst provided a dynamic target and energy point for the offense while watching 52 passes for 414 yards and two scores over 13 games.

Bengals compensatory pick update after losing Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell

The Cincinnati Bengals have mostly sat out the compensatory pick process in recent years while rebuilding.

But the team doesn’t have much of a say in the matter this year.

The Bengals, as expected, lost safety Jessie Bates to the Atlanta Falcons. In a surprise development, the team lost fellow starting safety Vonn Bell to the Carolina Panthers. 

According to Nick Korte of Over The Cap, the Bengals will net a third-round pick for losing Bates and a fifth-round pick for losing Bell.

Compensatory picks aren’t a win-now thing that helps the team compete in 2023, but it’s better than nothing for losing Bates to the fourth-highest safety contract ever and Bell choosing more guaranteed cash and a big Year 2 cap hit they didn’t want to afford.

Of course, the Bengals could influence this process by getting active on outside free agents and they very well could. They probably will take a look at the best Bell replacement free agents on the market and have needs at spots like tight end and cornerback, too.

But for now, the Bengals stand to gain two extra picks in the next draft.

Why Bengals lost Vonn Bell in free agency

The Cincinnati Bengals likely lost safety Vonn Bell in free agency for the same reason the team lost fellow starting safety Jessie Bates: Cash, and the structure of it.

Bates becoming the fourth-highest-paid safety ever with the Falcons firmly kept the Bengals out of that conversation. And Bell getting a specific structure with the Panthers probably removed them from that conversation, too.

Bell’s three-year deal with the Panthers is worth $22.5 million, which doesn’t sound wild, sure. But it features $13 million in guarantees.

For context, the deal Germaine Pratt just signed with the Bengals over three years only has $7 million in guarantees.

Not only that, in a change for the franchise, the Bengals pushed Pratt’s bigger cap hits to later years, saving more money in 2023 — a sign they plan to use the space on other names and extensions.

Bell’s deal? It’s only a $3 million cap hit this year but massively increases to a $10.9 million cap hit in 2024, almost as if it were engineered with the understanding that it what would take the Bengals out of the sweepstakes.

It’s very hard to blame Bell for going and getting this deal on what is probably his last chance at a big one as a pro. His last deal with the Bengals only boasted $3 million in guarantees compared to $13 million with the Panthers now as that organization hopes he can now help them rebuild the culture, too.

So while the Bengals didn’t want to lose Bell, a desperate, rebuilding team offered big guarantees and a specific structure it likely knew would help them get their guy.

It was a deal the Bengals had the ability to match, but it likely would have jeopardized space need to do extensions with the likes of Tee Higgins, Logan Wilson and Ja’Marr Chase, not just Joe Burrow. Cincinnati’s front office didn’t deem it worth the risk, which will be something to watch in the coming years.

