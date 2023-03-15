Uncovering the latest scoop on the Dallas Cowboys' free agency and draft moves 3/15/23

Dallas, TX

Tuesday was quite the rollercoaster for Cowboys Nation. The team started the second day of free agent negotiating by losing two supporting cast members, but they turned it around in a big way by announcing the re-signing of two of their biggest defensive stars. And they put a stunning bow on top by trading for a five-time Pro Bowl cornerback who’s still at the top of his game.

We’ve got all the details and fallout of those moves, plus a Cowboys nemesis could stick it to the silver and blue one last time on his way out of the NFC… and Micah Parsons is still out there lobbying for more top-tier talent to join him in Dallas. All that, and the public finally gets its first look at the surveillance video in the Michael Irvin case; what the footage shows (and what it doesn’t) takes center stage in the Hall of Famer’s $100 million defamation lawsuit. Get caught up on a wild day’s worth of developments in this edition of News and Notes.

Cowboys trade compensatory pick for Colts CB Stephon Gilmore

The five-time Pro Bowl cornerback will come to Dallas on a one-year agreement with a $9.9 million cap hit. Gilmore was Defensive Player of the Year in 2019; he’ll cost the Cowboys just a fifth-round compensatory pick in this year’s draft. The Gilmore trade earns a perfect A+ grade for the Cowboys, who get a high-level cornerback and one of the smartest in the game (to pair with Trevon Diggs, no less) at a very reasonable price. Unless bailing on Gilmore halfway through his contract proves to be part of a big-swing move for Indianapolis, they get a failing grade for letting the veteran leave for next to nothing.

Here's why retaining Donovan Wilson was key for Cowboys

Less than 24-hours into the legal tampering period the Cowboys got on the board, inking their own free agent safety Donovan Wilson to a respectable  3-year deal worth up to $24 million. With reportedly $13.5 million guaranteed, it puts Wilson’s compensation ahead of Dallas’ other top safeties who are each entering their final year under contract.

Cowboys defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn, simultaneously uses three safeties often in his nickel-heavy defense. With Malik Hooker primarily playing deep and Jayron Kearse playing up in the box, Wilson has been his moveable big-play weapon.

Starting all 17 regular season games in 2022, Wilson tallied five sacks, 14 pressures and 40 run stops. Wilson played 441 box snaps (more than Kearse’s 347 snaps), 426 deep safety snaps (second only to Hooker’s 837) and 126 snaps in the slot.

Quinn even used Wilson up on the line and split out as a boundary cornerback. He was a Swiss army knife for the defense, playing a variety of roles, against a variety of players, from a variety of positions.

Wilson is an emotional leader as well as hard-hitting tone-setter on the field. Retaining him was high priority for Dallas, but it had to be at the right price. Allowing him to test the market for a day proved beneficial to the two sides finding common ground.

Wilson’s retention in 2023 may have a trickledown effect on the Cowboys safety room. It would presumably free up third-year pro, Israel Mukuamu to play more cornerback.  Mukuamu thrived as a slot cornerback in the limited action he saw in 2022 and could be in store for a bigger role going forward.

Even with vacancy at LG, Tyler Smith’s spot on the Cowboys is unsettled

Tyler Smith made quite the impression as a rookie. After the Cowboys selected the 21-year-old tackle from Tulsa in the first round of the 2022 draft, COO and executive vice president Stephen Jones decreed immediately, Smith would “compete on that left side: left guard and left tackle” in 2022.

That’s exactly what Smith did, playing 1,022 snaps at left tackle and 121 snaps inside at guard. His ability to move back and forth between the two spots was no small feat for a veteran, let alone a rookie.

Many will remember, after taking nearly all of his preseason and training camp snaps at guard, Smith was forced to move to starting left tackle after the planned starter, Tyron Smith, landed on IR.

With less than two weeks to prepare and recovering from his own injury, the rookie made the transition outside and held down the tackle spot for 13 weeks. Then the rookie effortlessly moved to left guard, allowing the Cowboys to get their five-best linemen on the field throughout the season.

His versatility has been an asset Dallas does not appear to be taking for granted. It’s allowed the Cowboys to take a fluid approach to filling out their offensive line in 2023 and it’s made Dallas fairly noncommittal with Smith’s position this coming season.

