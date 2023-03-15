Uncovering the latest Dallas Cowboys free agency and draft scoop 03/14/23

For more Dallas Cowboy's news please "Follow Me" Thank You!

The first day of free agency talks was a whirlwind for much of the league but a relatively quiet affair in Dallas. As expected, the Cowboys didn’t make any major moves, but there are several storylines worth watching, including an apparent interest in an eight-time Pro Bowler. The team saw one offensive lineman shuffle off to Buffalo, all while they did some creative refinancing to keep their WR2 in the fold. A key free agent still waits to learn his future, while an under-the-radar rotational piece is said to be the next priority.

Meanwhile, we’ve got one last mock draft before free agency turns the league’s rosters upside down, we’re still dreaming of a few big-name additions who could shake things up in Dallas, and we’ve got news on two proposed rule changes. One would have altered the Cowboys’ travel plans during the postseason, and the other could bring a big shift to the way clubs treat the preseason. That’s all up in News and Notes.

Top 5 Free Agents That The Cowboys Should sign but won't!

“We like our guys.”

OK, we get it, Dallas Cowboys front office. Despite already carving out some cap space and having the mechanisms to create a whole lot more, very few who cover the organization expect Dallas to do anything seismic over the next week or so. Free agency unofficially begins today at 11 a.m. Central time, but officially on Wednesday. Until then, deals can be agreed to; and the speedy nature by which they will start to roll in Monday is just more evidence of the tampering that’s been happening for weeks.

Dallas likely won’t sign any big names, because that’s just not what they do. Still, it’s nice to dream. Here’s a selection of key players who would look darn good in the blue and silver, and at positions where Dallas could certainly use a shot in the arm.

We’re using Touchdown Wire’s free-agent rankings here. We’re also not going to do things that don’t make sense for Dallas just because the player is top rated. Corners who primarily play on the right side, high-priced linebackers… those guys will be skipped over.

1) Javon Hargrave --- Defensive Line

If Daron Payne got $90 million over four years, Hargrave is probably going to see $100 million in his future. We love Osa Odighizuwa, but man that would be awesome to see in Dallas.

2) James Bradberry --- Corner Back

I admit, I thought Bradberry was overrated but it was just that he was playing for the Giants. He’s still a bit overrated because of the Eagles’ pass rush, but Dallas has one of those as well.

3) Patrick Peterson ---Corner back

Peterson had a resurgent year and would be worth a good deal of pay if it weren’t for the question of how long before his play falls off a cliff because of age.

4) Dalvin Tomlinson --- Defensive Line

One would think after seeing the impact Johnathan Hankins had on the defense Dallas would be interested in getting a young stud on the interior. One would think.

5) Isaac Seumalo --- Offensive Guard

The club could stand an upgrade over Connor McGovern, but they’d likely never pay solid money to a second guard as long as Zack Martin patrols the right side. Seumalo is probably a bit expensive and built up based on the players surrounding him.

Dallas Cowboys Re-sign Safety Donovan Wilson to a 3 year deal

The #Cowboys have agreed to terms to re-sign S Donovan Wilson to a three-year deal worth up to $24 million with the first two years fully guaranteed ($13.5 million), sources say. The deal was confirmed by Wilson’s agents Kevin Conner and Robert Brown.