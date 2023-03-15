Uncovering the latest Cincinnati Bengals Buzz regarding free agents, draft picks, and more!

For more News about the Cincinnati Bengals combine, free agents, upcoming draft picks and more please: "Follow Me" Thank you

Bengals should attempt to swipe Punter Tommy Townsend from the Chiefs!

The Cincinnati Bengals have made it clear there will be a punter competition this summer .Conventional wisdom suggested the team would sign a veteran or draft a rookie to compete with Drue Chrisman.What about swiping Tommy Townsend from the Kansas City Chiefs?Those Chiefs just made the interesting decision to offer Townsend the low tender as a restricted free agent, meaning they wouldn’t get any compensation if another team signs Townsend to an offer sheet.The Chiefs do have the right of first refusal and can match offers made to Townsend, but it’s a little strange to see an All-Pro, Pro Bowl punter who was a team captain given this offer sheet.Given Townsend’s accolades, it would almost be a no-brainer of an upgrade for the Bengals and take a big need off the board. It would cost more than they might prefer, but Chrisman’s hangtime issues as the starter and the rough showing in the AFC title game would likely have fans agreeing with the idea.Plus, it would take away a weapon from a rival, something the Bengals did before the AFC title game , too.

Bengals could have interest in Texans free agent Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals might target Houston Texans pass-rusher Ogbonnia Okoronkwo when free agency opens this week.

Okoronkwo, who turns 28 next month, played the most snaps of his career last season with the Texans, putting up five sacks in the process.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler noted the Bengals could have eyes on him:

The Bengals are among the teams looking for edge rush help in free agency and could be one of the teams interested in Obo Okoronkwo if the Texans aren’t able to get him signed before the market opens.

Okoronkwo was a fifth-round pick by the Rams in 2018 but never cracked the 300-snap mark in Los Angeles. He played 517 in Houston last year and per PFF’s numbers, drummed up five sacks and a forced fumble on a 75.1 overall grade and 81.9 pass-rushing grade.

This is the sort of target the Bengals have been expected to look at in the draft or otherwise. While they can’t break the bank, coaches want to deepen the pass-rushing rotation on the ends and Okoronkwo would provide a nice boost, provided the price is right.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman B.J. Hill has made it clear he wants the team to bring back free-agent linebacker Germaine Pratt.

That seems unlikely, given Pratt’s breakout season last year and the Bengals wanting to spend more money on the offensive side of the ball via extensions.

If the Bengals end up losing Pratt to the open market, current names on the depth chart such as Akeem-Davis Gaither and Markus Bailey could step in as opposed to the team bringing on outsiders.

Still, despite what has the feel of an obvious split, Hill isn’t giving up. So much so, he put down what feels like an almost dangerous bet on Pratt returning — with the linebacker even offering a funny response to it:

We’ll see if Hill holds up his end of the bargain if the mini-upset of Pratt returning to the Bengals happens.

Patrick Peterson would love to play with the Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are a hot spot for veterans looking to win Super Bowls, an idea cornerback Patrick Peterson just reinforced.

Asked by ESPN’s Adam Schefter if there are any teams he really likes in free agency, Peterson brought up the Bengals first.

“Man I really like what the Bengals have.,” Peterson said. “I know Eli Apple is going to be their free agent. I feel like I could come in there and help those guys. You’re going to be going up against high-quality quarterbacks in the playoffs almost each and every year…You’re going to need some quality cover guys.”

Peterson, 33, spent the last two years in Minnesota, playing 30 games. He earned an 80.7 PFF grade last year with five interceptions over 17 games.