Cincinnati, OH

Uncovering the latest Cincinnati Bengals Buzz regarding free agents, draft picks, and more!

Redhawk80

For more News about the Cincinnati Bengals combine, free agents, upcoming draft picks and more please: "Follow Me" Thank you

Bengals should attempt to swipe Punter Tommy Townsend from the Chiefs!

The Cincinnati Bengals have made it clear there will be a punter competition this summer.Conventional wisdom suggested the team would sign a veteran or draft a rookie to compete with Drue Chrisman.What about swiping Tommy Townsend from the Kansas City Chiefs?Those Chiefs just made the interesting decision to offer Townsend the low tender as a restricted free agent, meaning they wouldn’t get any compensation if another team signs Townsend to an offer sheet.The Chiefs do have the right of first refusal and can match offers made to Townsend, but it’s a little strange to see an All-Pro, Pro Bowl punter who was a team captain given this offer sheet.Given Townsend’s accolades, it would almost be a no-brainer of an upgrade for the Bengals and take a big need off the board. It would cost more than they might prefer, but Chrisman’s hangtime issues as the starter and the rough showing in the AFC title game would likely have fans agreeing with the idea.Plus, it would take away a weapon from a rival, something the Bengals did before the AFC title game, too.

Bengals could have interest in Texans free agent Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals might target Houston Texans pass-rusher Ogbonnia Okoronkwo when free agency opens this week.

Okoronkwo, who turns 28 next month, played the most snaps of his career last season with the Texans, putting up five sacks in the process.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler noted the Bengals could have eyes on him:

The Bengals are among the teams looking for edge rush help in free agency and could be one of the teams interested in Obo Okoronkwo if the Texans aren’t able to get him signed before the market opens.

Okoronkwo was a fifth-round pick by the Rams in 2018 but never cracked the 300-snap mark in Los Angeles. He played 517 in Houston last year and per PFF’s numbers, drummed up five sacks and a forced fumble on a 75.1 overall grade and 81.9 pass-rushing grade.

This is the sort of target the Bengals have been expected to look at in the draft or otherwise. While they can’t break the bank, coaches want to deepen the pass-rushing rotation on the ends and Okoronkwo would provide a nice boost, provided the price is right.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman B.J. Hill has made it clear he wants the team to bring back free-agent linebacker Germaine Pratt.

That seems unlikely, given Pratt’s breakout season last year and the Bengals wanting to spend more money on the offensive side of the ball via extensions.

If the Bengals end up losing Pratt to the open market, current names on the depth chart such as Akeem-Davis Gaither and Markus Bailey could step in as opposed to the team bringing on outsiders.

Still, despite what has the feel of an obvious split, Hill isn’t giving up. So much so, he put down what feels like an almost dangerous bet on Pratt returning — with the linebacker even offering a funny response to it:

We’ll see if Hill holds up his end of the bargain if the mini-upset of Pratt returning to the Bengals happens.

Patrick Peterson would love to play with the Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are a hot spot for veterans looking to win Super Bowls, an idea cornerback Patrick Peterson just reinforced.

Asked by ESPN’s Adam Schefter if there are any teams he really likes in free agency, Peterson brought up the Bengals first.

“Man I really like what the Bengals have.,” Peterson said. “I know Eli Apple is going to be their free agent. I feel like I could come in there and help those guys. You’re going to be going up against high-quality quarterbacks in the playoffs almost each and every year…You’re going to need some quality cover guys.”

Peterson, 33, spent the last two years in Minnesota, playing  30 games. He earned an 80.7 PFF grade last year with five interceptions over 17 games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kw2yq_0lHIrKda00
Patrick Peterson would love to be a BengalPhoto byUSA Today

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cincinnati bengals free agent # bengals upcoming draft news# who will the cincinnati bengal# cincinnati bengals could sign # cincinnati bengals super bowl

Comments / 0

Published by

Life Coach Robert Schroeder has been writing & editing in Ohio and around the world for 40 years. I deliver the news you need to know through a straightforward and unbiased lens with a focus on Government, Entertainment, Human Interest, Food and Sports

Ohio State
274 followers

More from Redhawk80

Exploring the Los Angeles Rams' upcoming draft and free agency moves, including Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. staying in regular contact with Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp. The Los Angeles Rams may not have signed any outside free agents yet this offseason, but they remain interested in one of the top wide receivers available, Odell Beckham Jr. Just as they were last year when he was on the market, the Rams remain interested in Beckham.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Uncovering the latest Cincinnati Bengals news: free agents, draft picks, and more! 03/21/23

Bengals nab one of this year's most interesting weapons in Mel Kiper's new Mock Draft. It is always an event when ESPN’s Mel Kiper drops a new mock draft, but especially this year for fans of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Unlocking the Cowboys' offseason strategies including latest Free Agent signings and potential Draft prospects. 03/21/23

For more Cowboys information Please "Follow Me" Thank you!. Cowboys host 3 veteran free agents, including two-time Super Bowl RB. The Cowboys were scheduled to bring in a trio of free agents as they look to fill in a few roster gaps with experienced talent that should come somewhat cheaper than the big-name veterans signed during last week’s initial rush.

Read full story
1 comments
Dallas, TX

Exploring the Dallas Cowboys' free agency strategies and upcoming draft moves

Here's everything you need to know about the Dallas Cowboys trading for Brandin Cooks. The Dallas Cowboys have been allergic to free agency over the last decade plus. Apparently nothing’s changed on that front and everyone knows the reasons why. Dallas looks at big signing bonuses and guaranteed money as rewards given to employees who have done great work for them. When the work has been done on other teams, they are less inclined to pay the going rate.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Uncovering the best free agents for the Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow's impact on tight ends for Monday March Twenty

Bengals best free-agent targets left on the open market. Despite the major splash with Orlando Brown and a few other signings, the Cincinnati Bengals aren’t nearly done in free agency.

Read full story
3 comments

Unlocking the Cowboys' offseason strategies: re-signing Donovan Wilson and Leighton Vander Esch

Cowboys altered off-season approach, fortifying already strong defense. The Dallas Cowboys pulled a fast one on Day 2 of free agency by making moves they usually wait days, sometimes weeks, on. After sitting out the first day of legal tampering and losing a few own of their free agents, the Cowboys jumped into the fray with a flurry of transactions.

Read full story
1 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Uncovering the latest Cincinnati Bengals news: free agents, draft picks, and more! 03/18/23

For more Articles about the Cincinnati Bengals Please "Follow Me" Thank You!. Bengals fended off Rams, Broncos and Bucs for Safety Nick Scott. The Cincinnati Bengals had sights on Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott in free agency and didn’t let other teams win out.

Read full story

Exploring the Los Angeles Rams' upcoming draft and free agent news

Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Tucker Kraft (TE, South Dakota State) The tight end position could certainly be considered a need for the Los Angeles Rams at the moment. Tyler Higbee is in the final year of his current contract and there’s a legitimate chance the Rams release him before the start of the 2023 season.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Bengals make history with Orlando Brown Jr. signing: free agency, draft picks, and more!

Cincinnati Bengals Sign Left Tackle Orlando Brown Jr. The Cincinnati Bengals fanbase has potentially never seen a swing like the one on Wednesday night when the team stepped up and signed offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Uncovering the latest Dallas Cowboys scoop: replacing Zeke, Jerry Jones' statement, and more!

Cowboys News: Replacing Zeke, what's next for Elliott, more cap moves for stars. Ezekiel Elliott’s release, while not unexpected, still shook the NFL when it was finally made official Wednesday. We’re putting No. 21’s seven years in Dallas in proper perspective, while also getting ready for life without him in the offense. We’ll try to get a handle on what the Cowboys’ prototype running back looks like, we’ll hear what Jerry Jones had to say about the locker room leader, we’ll forecast where Elliott ends up next, and we’ll forecast if history will just repeat itself when it comes to Tony Pollard.

Read full story
3 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Uncovering the latest Cincinnati Bengals news: free agents, draft picks, and more! 03/15/23

To receive More Cincinnati Bengals news please "Follow Me" Thank you!. Bengals still in the running for free agent RB Jamaal Williams. In the wake of losing running back Samaje Perine, the Cincinnati Bengals remain in the running for free agent Jamaal Williams.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Uncovering the latest scoop on the Dallas Cowboys' free agency and draft moves 3/15/23

Cowboys News for March 15th, 2023: Grading Gilmore trade, 3-headed monster returns, Micah still recruiting top WR. Tuesday was quite the rollercoaster for Cowboys Nation. The team started the second day of free agent negotiating by losing two supporting cast members, but they turned it around in a big way by announcing the re-signing of two of their biggest defensive stars. And they put a stunning bow on top by trading for a five-time Pro Bowl cornerback who’s still at the top of his game.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Uncovering the latest Dallas Cowboys free agency and draft scoop 03/14/23

For more Dallas Cowboy's news please "Follow Me" Thank You!. The first day of free agency talks was a whirlwind for much of the league but a relatively quiet affair in Dallas. As expected, the Cowboys didn’t make any major moves, but there are several storylines worth watching, including an apparent interest in an eight-time Pro Bowler. The team saw one offensive lineman shuffle off to Buffalo, all while they did some creative refinancing to keep their WR2 in the fold. A key free agent still waits to learn his future, while an under-the-radar rotational piece is said to be the next priority.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Bengals: could Cam Smith be the answer to their NFL draft needs?

South Carolina's Cam Smith could be the cover corner that the Cincinnati Bengals Want!. One of the most dominant corners in college football over the last two years, South Carolina’s Cam Smith hopes to keep up that domination as he transitions to the next level by entering the 2023 NFL draft.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Uncovering the latest Bengals buzz: free agents, draft picks, Tee Higgins, and more!

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins might be the most interesting detail surrounding the team right now, which is saying something right before free agency. Higgins, though, has plenty of interesting things going on around him. There was, for example, the saga of a jellyfish tank that he went through very publicly.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Montgomery Inn Cincinnati, Ohio Restaurant Review

If you would like more "Restaurant News" Please "Follow Me" Nationally Acclaimed Barbecue Restaurant located in the heart of Downtown Cincinnati. Our world-famous ribs, our friendly service, and our striking view of the Ohio River, makes us a unique restaurant that you and your friends & family will remember long after your meal is over.

Read full story
12 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Crown Republic Gastropub Restaurant review in Cincinnati, Ohio

Crown Republic Gastropub is the place where rustic New American fare meets "made from scratch" cooking with heart. Our team sources from global food and cultural inspirations, brings and approachable, eclectic culinary experience that guests can't wait to explore. At Crown Republic Gastropub, Chef Anthony Sitek takes pride in creating nearly all of the ingredients in house. Our chef-driven dishes are served with an expert eye so that our guests can concentrate on what matters most: the friends and family they are dining with. Family is exactly our specialty at Crown Republic; our goal is to make everyone who walks in the door, from our staff to our smiling guests, feel at home. Slightly off the beaten path where the business and arts districts of downtown Cincinnati collide, you'll find that you are able to relax and savor every moment, knowing you are in good hands.

Read full story

Experience the Belgian flair at Taste of Belgium Restaurant Group - a review

Taste of Belgium is a restaurant group of Belgian-inspired eateries. We take traditional Belgian recipes and we twist them; we take American classics and we Belgianize them. We believe elegant cuisine can be served with a down-to-earth attitude and humble foods can be served elegantly. We take the food we create and the service we provide very seriously, but not ourselves. Waffles, Chicken, Beer. Eat Like a Belgian, Drink Like a Belgian, Live Like a Belgian!

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Chandler Burger Bistro in Cincinnati, Ohio Restaurant Review

For More Restaurant Reviews in the Cincinnati Area Please "Follow Me" Thank You. This is a great after work hang out spot. We can have cheap drinks and decent food. This is a Burger place and they have 17 different Burgers! All of them are named after the local schools: The Highlander, The Bearcat and so on!

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy