Uncovering the latest Bengals buzz: free agents, draft picks, Tee Higgins, and more!

Tee Higgins vague tweet has Bengals fans talking!

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins might be the most interesting detail surrounding the team right now, which is saying something right before free agency.

Higgins, though, has plenty of interesting things going on around him. There was, for example, the saga of a jellyfish tank that he went through very publicly.

There’s the expected jersey number change he’s been wanting to do.

Oh, and the fact he’s eligible for an extension right now.

Late this week, Higgins posted a cryptic tweet on Twitter that had Bengals fans speculating it was about one of the above, if not more than one.

While it’s probably a nod to the jersey number change to No. 5 (reports about an extension would have broke by now…right?), the reactions to the tweet were funny!

Titans add to Bengals Free Agency options with the release of Ben Jones

The Cincinnati Bengals enter free agency with a need along the offensive line and the Tennessee Titans might have just thrown the team an assist.

Tennessee gave veteran center Ben Jones the option to retire or get cut and Jones chose the open market, meaning he’ll be there when free agency opens next week.

Jones, 33, suffered multiple concussions last season and only appeared in 12 games, his first stretch of significant time missed.

But the other side of the coin with Jones is that even while failing to reach the 700-snap mark last year, he graded well as a pass protector and run blocker and ultimately finished with a 72.6 PFF grade.

Jones is one of many interesting line options for the Bengals in free agency, though his combination of age and experience might suggest a desire to sign with a contender.

If that’s the case, Jones might be a viable option as a left guard upgrade over Cordell Volson, with the sophomore guard becoming something of a top-tier backup for at least one year.

It’s just one option for the Bengals to consider, though quite an intriguing one given the limited amount of spending they want to do while also managing to upgrade the depth of the line.

Graham Glasgow could be a Cincinnati Bengals free agent target after the Broncos Release

Graham Glasgow fits the mold of what the Cincinnati Bengals might pursue in free agency.

Seeking better depth across the board, Glasgow is one of those experienced, versatile players the Bengals tend to like. The Denver Broncos just sent him to free agency via cut in order to save $11 million in cap space.

Glasgow, who turns 31 in August, appeared in 17 games last year and had a so-so season, earning a 59.3 PFF grade while getting called for 10 penalties and allowing five sacks. He hasn’t fully returned to the player he once was since breaking his leg in 2021.

But Glasgow’s hopping between center and right guard in recent years makes him a very attractive depth option for a team like the Bengals, provided he’s willing to take on that sort of role with a new team at this stage of his career.

If he is and the price is right, it would mean a dramatic upgrade to interior depth for a Bengals team that doesn’t want to spend a bunch on outside free agents. After all of the Free Agent releases the Cincinnati Bengals will have a lot of Offensive Linemen to choose from. If that's the case the Bengals will not have to use draft picks on an offensive lineman!

Bengals Tee Higgins Photo by Bob

