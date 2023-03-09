Crown Republic Gastropub Restaurant review in Cincinnati, Ohio

Specialties

Crown Republic Gastropub is the place where rustic New American fare meets "made from scratch" cooking with heart. Our team sources from global food and cultural inspirations, brings and approachable, eclectic culinary experience that guests can't wait to explore. At Crown Republic Gastropub, Chef Anthony Sitek takes pride in creating nearly all of the ingredients in house. Our chef-driven dishes are served with an expert eye so that our guests can concentrate on what matters most: the friends and family they are dining with. Family is exactly our specialty at Crown Republic; our goal is to make everyone who walks in the door, from our staff to our smiling guests, feel at home. Slightly off the beaten path where the business and arts districts of downtown Cincinnati collide, you'll find that you are able to relax and savor every moment, knowing you are in good hands.

History

Established in 2018.

Three friends who met in Culinary School made their dream a reality when they opened the doors of Crown Republic. This dream has been over 5 years in the making, and we can't wait to show you what we have in store!

Be prepared for an incredible culinary experience. This place knows how to do food and do food right! They are a scratch kitchen so your food will always come out fresh.



I came with my coworkers and we decided to try a bit of everything! My favorite appetizers were the crab avocado toast, chicken gobbets, and the smoked wings. The bbq sauce on the wings is absolutely incredible. I asked if they sold the sauce and they stated they did not but they get a lot of requests for it. Maybe one day they'll start .. *wishful thinking* All of the apps were winners!



The entrees were amazing and were a great size. There was plenty of food leftover from the entrees. I ordered the Mushroom Capellini for my entree which i thought was excellent. it was butterry, garlicky, and had a ton of parm and tasted exactly the way i hoped it would taste.

I also ordered a side of their truffle mushrooms (are you wondering to yourself, 'did she order a mushroom entrée and then order a side of mushrooms?' Then yes, yes is did) and it was FABULOUS. Both the pasta and the side of mushrooms.

For our starters we ordered the duck fat hummus and also the onion soup dumplings. The onion soup dumplings were delicious.



Another friend of ours ordered the steak and frites. My other friend ordered the Salmon. All of our dishes were very good. My steak was cooked perfectly, a medium rare. There was a mountain of frites, I did not eat all of them.

The desserts were just as amazing but our favorite was the apple cake. It was so soft and basically melted in your mouth with each bite.

Crown Republic is also a tasty brunch spot and some of our favorites are:

We love the bloody Mary's especially with the Merguez rum

Cornmeal buttermilk pancakes - this was our first time trying these and wow so good! If you like cornbread you'll love these! Great shareable dish for the table.

Get anything with the Parmesan roasted potatoes, yum!! If you are vegetarian like us, the kitchen was very accommodating also.

I was excited to try the carnitas hash and It was as advertised!

Another Friend ordered the queso fundito burrito- amazing! Each ingredient from the chicken tinga to the tomato relish married together for explosion of flavor. she could only finish half of it, but it was a fabulous lunch the next day. One of my friends enjoyed the truffle eggs. It looked understated, but the taste was anything but! The eggs were fluffy and perfectly seasoned.

Another friend ordered the mimosa madness to accompany her brunch- a bottle of champagne with three juice choices! What a way to end the Day! We love Crown Republic!!

Prime Rib and Frites Photo by Diner



