Experience the Belgian flair at Taste of Belgium Restaurant Group - a review

Taste of Belgium is a restaurant group of Belgian-inspired eateries. We take traditional Belgian recipes and we twist them; we take American classics and we Belgianize them. We believe elegant cuisine can be served with a down-to-earth attitude and humble foods can be served elegantly. We take the food we create and the service we provide very seriously, but not ourselves. Waffles, Chicken, Beer. Eat Like a Belgian, Drink Like a Belgian, Live Like a Belgian!

Frequent dinner at Taste of Belgium, food was amazing as always. We had the pretzels and Bier cheese as an appetizer, oh wow - the best bier cheese I have ever had. Fish and fries and mussels as the main course. All excellent. Taste of Belgium never disappoints!

Taste of Belgium was great. We had their signature chicken and waffle and it was fantastic and just the right portion size. This was served on one of their "House Made Waffles" which are to die for! The staff was friendly and efficient without rushing anything. I'd definitely go back.

Love the fact that Taste of Belgium is within walking distance of Music Hall and that makes it easy to park and walk. Great comfort food with a European twist! The meatballs with stoemp (mashed potatoes Belgian style) were delicious - so big that I took half of the dish home and ate it for lunch the next day.

A couple of members of our party ordered the ham and Gruyère Galette and the strawberries and cream waffle. Both were delicious! I had a featured beer, Kwaremont, with my meal and it was very tasty.

The "Nati" crepe -- goetta, havarti and sauteed veggies was awesome and it is something that I would order again!

Another member of our party had the grilled ham and cheese sandwich and It was soooo good. The caramelized apples and shallots along with the bechamel was the perfect complement to the gruyere, havarti, and goat cheese. It was grilled to perfection. Also had the ricotta cream waffles for dessert! Perfection! Our waiters were excellent also. The atmosphere of the restaurant was quaint and comfortable. Such a great experience.

This is also one of our favorite places for Saturday or Sunday Brunch! The setting almost reminds you of some of the European Outdoor Cafe's. If you are looking for savory and sweet, the brunch burger is perfect. You get the waffles and syrup plus the burger, eggs and bacon. It was yummy! Again the Crepes were awesome. Coffee was so good! Would like to return and try a couple of the other Crepes like the Banana, Nutella Crepe and the Salted Carmel Apple crepe sounded awesome!

Here are a few of the additional items that we would recommend: The squash soup was VERY good. I had a couple of vacays (bellini-style champaign drinks), and they were fantastic! A person at the table next to us had the Baked Brie and it looked so good! The next time that we com back here we are going to order the Loaded Frites! They are Imported Belgian Bintje potato Frites server with carmelized onions, smoked bacon and scallions and Gruyere cheese and it looked like a complete meal all by itself!

They gave me one of their waffle desserts free for my birthday and that is always a surprise!

Taste of Belgium has seven locations and I'm sure that one of them is close to you! They now take reservations and I would recommend making one especially on weekends! All in all this was a great restaurant experience and I will be back if for nothing else to have some nice hot coffee and a Crepe!

