Cincinnati, OH

Chandler Burger Bistro in Cincinnati, Ohio Restaurant Review

Redhawk80

For More Restaurant Reviews in the Cincinnati Area Please "Follow Me" Thank You

This is a great after work hang out spot.  We can have cheap drinks and decent food. This is a Burger place and they have 17 different Burgers! All of them are named after the local schools: The Highlander, The Bearcat and so on!

The macaroni and cheese bites are delicious.  It's hard not to get them every time I go.  I'm not a fan of the sauce that they come with though, I think they taste better with ranch.

I tried the grilled cheeseburger, and while it is good, there's no way I could finish the whole thing by myself.  I'm glad my friend was there to split it with me  They serve the burger with pickles, and they have some of the best pickles I've had at a pub.  I always ask for an extra side of them.  

Their ranch is REALLY good, I wonder if it's made in house? They seem to ration it out though so be prepared to wait a bit if you ask for extra lol.

I've wanted to try the sauerkraut balls since it's rated as a popular appetizer on their menu, but I haven't been able to get a straight answer on what kind of sausage is in them, which is a bit annoying that the servers don't know the menu well enough to answer that question.  Because of this lack of info, I have yet to try them.  Hopefully one day someone can answer that for me

I had been hearing rumblings lately in discussions of the best burger in Cincinnati of Chandler's Burger Bistro. I had bookmarked it last summer during Burger Week but never made it out there. This past weekend we finally got a chance to go and I gotta say..it was pretty good.

First the restaurant itself is pretty nice. Don't let the generic looking sign out front fool you..this place was a really cool little sports bar. TVs surround the entire place..perfect if you're going there to catch a game I suppose (if that's your thing, it's so not mine).

The booth we were sat at was very comfortable. The service we received was pretty top notch. Everything came out quick and the server checked on us regularly.

We ordered the Macaroni Gouda bites as an appetizer. I had heard really good things about them and from the pictures they looked really tasty. And you know what? They were. They were interesting. Very cheesy..very interesting blend of cheeses. Even more interesting was the sauce they served with them. It was like a garlic-buffalo sauce. Very seasoned and very spicy. I got hooked after a couple dips. I like hot stuff, I like garlicy stuff..this was the kind of sauce for me.

Next we were onto the burgers. I ordered the Who-Dey burger because it looked to be their "hot" burger and I looooove me a hot burger. This one was very hot..maybe not the hottest I've ever had (that honor still goes the the Inferno Burger at Mac's), but very very spicy.

It's topped with ghost pepper cheese, a Cajun style seasoning, bacon, and gouda cheese bites. The cheese bites helped cool down the kick of the rest of it. The bun they used didn't look too impressive but it was kinda perfect. Very soft, it drew in all the other crazy flavors the burger had.

The burger patty itself was alright. Thick but maybe not as juicy or flavorful as others I've had. The toppings definitely helped remedy that..just a lot of flavor going on in this burger.

Overall I would rank this among the better burgers in Cincinnati. The best? Not quite..but very good. I was impressed. I would definitely go back and recommend this place to others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y6Prk_0lCNCmlZ00
Chandlers Bistro BurgerPhoto byDiner

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Experience the unique flavors # chandlers burgers are the best# chandler burgers and fries bes# Chandlers wings almost as good# Tantalizing taste test Chandle

Comments / 1

Published by

Life Coach Robert Schroeder has been writing & editing in Ohio and around the world for 40 years. I deliver the news you need to know through a straightforward and unbiased lens with a focus on Government, Entertainment, Human Interest, Food and Sports

Ohio State
186 followers

More from Redhawk80

Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Bengals: could Cam Smith be the answer to their NFL draft needs?

South Carolina's Cam Smith could be the cover corner that the Cincinnati Bengals Want!. One of the most dominant corners in college football over the last two years, South Carolina’s Cam Smith hopes to keep up that domination as he transitions to the next level by entering the 2023 NFL draft.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Uncovering the latest Cincinnati Bengals news from the combine: free agents, draft picks, and more!

For more News about the Cincinnati Bengals combine, free agents, upcoming draft picks and more please: "Follow Me" Thank you. Bengals should attempt to swipe Punter Tommy Townsend from the Chiefs!

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Uncovering the latest Bengals buzz: free agents, draft picks, Tee Higgins, and more!

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins might be the most interesting detail surrounding the team right now, which is saying something right before free agency. Higgins, though, has plenty of interesting things going on around him. There was, for example, the saga of a jellyfish tank that he went through very publicly.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Montgomery Inn Cincinnati, Ohio Restaurant Review

If you would like more "Restaurant News" Please "Follow Me" Nationally Acclaimed Barbecue Restaurant located in the heart of Downtown Cincinnati. Our world-famous ribs, our friendly service, and our striking view of the Ohio River, makes us a unique restaurant that you and your friends & family will remember long after your meal is over.

Read full story
10 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Crown Republic Gastropub Restaurant review in Cincinnati, Ohio

Crown Republic Gastropub is the place where rustic New American fare meets "made from scratch" cooking with heart. Our team sources from global food and cultural inspirations, brings and approachable, eclectic culinary experience that guests can't wait to explore. At Crown Republic Gastropub, Chef Anthony Sitek takes pride in creating nearly all of the ingredients in house. Our chef-driven dishes are served with an expert eye so that our guests can concentrate on what matters most: the friends and family they are dining with. Family is exactly our specialty at Crown Republic; our goal is to make everyone who walks in the door, from our staff to our smiling guests, feel at home. Slightly off the beaten path where the business and arts districts of downtown Cincinnati collide, you'll find that you are able to relax and savor every moment, knowing you are in good hands.

Read full story

Experience the Belgian flair at Taste of Belgium Restaurant Group - a review

Taste of Belgium is a restaurant group of Belgian-inspired eateries. We take traditional Belgian recipes and we twist them; we take American classics and we Belgianize them. We believe elegant cuisine can be served with a down-to-earth attitude and humble foods can be served elegantly. We take the food we create and the service we provide very seriously, but not ourselves. Waffles, Chicken, Beer. Eat Like a Belgian, Drink Like a Belgian, Live Like a Belgian!

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Exploring the best Filipino cuisine in Cincinnati: a guide to the top Six restaurants

For More Restaurant News Updates Please "Follow Me" Thank You. Our rotating menu features a menagerie of street food-inspired wonders blending the bold flavors of Southeast Asia and Central / South America with American gastropub flair. Chef Alec Thomas is ready to take you on a culinary journey that CityBeat named “#2 Restaurant in the City” in 2022. Not too shabby for a 68-draft Self-Pour wonderland serving food in paper boats.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Two Cities Pizza Company brings iconic New York and Chicago pizza to Third Cincinnati location

MASON, Ohio — A popular pizza restaurant is opening its third location inside the latest indoor pickleball facility opening in West Chester this year. The Pickle Lodge will feature 17 indoor courts, five outdoor courts, a bar, an event space and now a pizza restaurant, Two Cities Pizza.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Uncovering the latest Cincinnati Bengals news from the combine: free agents, draft picks, and more!

For more Cincinnati Bengals News Please "Follow Me" Thanks. The Cincinnati Bengals keep seeing new names pop into the potential free-agency pool. One of those is Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary, a name the team has elected not to use the franchise tag on this offseason.

Read full story

Who is the Thunderdome Restaurant Group? Experience Fine Dining

Thunderdome Restaurant Group was created with a simple vision: create memorable guest experiences and positively impact our teams and our guests every single day. Currently Thunderdome has 8 concepts in its portfolio with 40+ locations nationwide.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Bengals news: talk about the draft and free agency!

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer is one of the 2023 NFL draft’s top tight ends and consistently appears as a Cincinnati Bengals pick in mock drafts. And Mayer says playing with Joe Burrow and the Bengals would be a nice fit.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Uncovering the latest Cincinnati Bengals news from the combine in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin didn’t exactly sound bullish about the prospects of resigning Jessie Bates III at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Experience the national exemplar: a review of the Cincinnati, Ohio restaurant's brunch

The National Exemplar is a 28-year-old restaurant located in historic Mariemont Inn. Mary Emery, Mariemont's founder, coined the fledgling community a "'National Exemplar' in practical town planning," and the restaurant pays homage to that.

Read full story
1 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Experience the delicious fried chicken at The Eagle Food & Beer Hall in Cincinnati, Ohio

We Cincinnati foodies tend to trip over one another whenever a new restaurant opens in Over-the-Rhine, clamoring to be among the first to experience it and talk about it and blog about it and post photos of it, until it all feels like a lot of white noise. The latest target of our affection is The Eagle Food & Beer Hall, a bar and free-range fried chicken joint conceived by the same folks who brought us Currito and Bakersfield OTR.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Rams Offseason News

The Los Angeles Rams’ coaching staff is going to look fairly different in 2023 with all the changes Sean McVay is making to his group. After moving on from outside linebackers coach Thad Bogardus earlier this offseason, the Rams are filling the vacancy with a college coach.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Pepp and Dolores Italian Restaurant in Cincinnati Ohio Review

The rumors are true....Pepp and Dolores is THE best Italian in the Cincinnati area. I went for myself to confirm it!. Every single item we had here was so delicious and fresh. You could taste the love that was put into every bite!

Read full story
1 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Review of Bakersfield Taco's and Tequila Restaurant in Cincinnati

Serving up authentic, Mexican street fare, and a selection of over 100 tequilas and American whiskeys. Bakersfield is a spot where the food is simple, the service is warm and the atmosphere is alive. They must train the servers and bartenders to smile, laugh and be overly friendly! Its rare these days!

Read full story
2 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Ten New Restaurants in Cincinnati, Ohio

This is the second "Top 10 List" of new Restaurants in Cincinnati. Hope you like the list. The first LEGO café in the United States is slated to open at Newport on the Levee this year.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Air Supply coming to Hard Rock Casino in Cincinnati

Early in their partnership in Air Supply, guitarist Graham Russell and singer Russell Hitchcock got a harsh lesson in how fleeting success can be in the world of music. The two met in Sydney, Australia when they landed gigs in the chorus for a touring production of Jesus Christ Superstar in 1975. They hit it off so famously that almost immediately, they began spending time between Superstar rehearsals and performances working together on songs Russell had been writing.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy