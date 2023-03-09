Chandler Burger Bistro in Cincinnati, Ohio Restaurant Review

For More Restaurant Reviews in the Cincinnati Area Please "Follow Me" Thank You

This is a great after work hang out spot. We can have cheap drinks and decent food. This is a Burger place and they have 17 different Burgers! All of them are named after the local schools: The Highlander, The Bearcat and so on!



The macaroni and cheese bites are delicious. It's hard not to get them every time I go. I'm not a fan of the sauce that they come with though, I think they taste better with ranch.



I tried the grilled cheeseburger, and while it is good, there's no way I could finish the whole thing by myself. I'm glad my friend was there to split it with me They serve the burger with pickles, and they have some of the best pickles I've had at a pub. I always ask for an extra side of them.



Their ranch is REALLY good, I wonder if it's made in house? They seem to ration it out though so be prepared to wait a bit if you ask for extra lol.



I've wanted to try the sauerkraut balls since it's rated as a popular appetizer on their menu, but I haven't been able to get a straight answer on what kind of sausage is in them, which is a bit annoying that the servers don't know the menu well enough to answer that question. Because of this lack of info, I have yet to try them. Hopefully one day someone can answer that for me

I had been hearing rumblings lately in discussions of the best burger in Cincinnati of Chandler's Burger Bistro. I had bookmarked it last summer during Burger Week but never made it out there. This past weekend we finally got a chance to go and I gotta say..it was pretty good.



First the restaurant itself is pretty nice. Don't let the generic looking sign out front fool you..this place was a really cool little sports bar. TVs surround the entire place..perfect if you're going there to catch a game I suppose (if that's your thing, it's so not mine).



The booth we were sat at was very comfortable. The service we received was pretty top notch. Everything came out quick and the server checked on us regularly.



We ordered the Macaroni Gouda bites as an appetizer. I had heard really good things about them and from the pictures they looked really tasty. And you know what? They were. They were interesting. Very cheesy..very interesting blend of cheeses. Even more interesting was the sauce they served with them. It was like a garlic-buffalo sauce. Very seasoned and very spicy. I got hooked after a couple dips. I like hot stuff, I like garlicy stuff..this was the kind of sauce for me.



Next we were onto the burgers. I ordered the Who-Dey burger because it looked to be their "hot" burger and I looooove me a hot burger. This one was very hot..maybe not the hottest I've ever had (that honor still goes the the Inferno Burger at Mac's), but very very spicy.



It's topped with ghost pepper cheese, a Cajun style seasoning, bacon, and gouda cheese bites. The cheese bites helped cool down the kick of the rest of it. The bun they used didn't look too impressive but it was kinda perfect. Very soft, it drew in all the other crazy flavors the burger had.



The burger patty itself was alright. Thick but maybe not as juicy or flavorful as others I've had. The toppings definitely helped remedy that..just a lot of flavor going on in this burger.



Overall I would rank this among the better burgers in Cincinnati. The best? Not quite..but very good. I was impressed. I would definitely go back and recommend this place to others.