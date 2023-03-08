Exploring the best Filipino cuisine in Cincinnati: a guide to the top Six restaurants

For More Restaurant News Updates Please "Follow Me" Thank You

1) Copper & Flame

1115 Vine Street, Cincinnati, Ohio

Our rotating menu features a menagerie of street food-inspired wonders blending the bold flavors of Southeast Asia and Central / South America with American gastropub flair. Chef Alec Thomas is ready to take you on a culinary journey that CityBeat named “#2 Restaurant in the City” in 2022. Not too shabby for a 68-draft Self-Pour wonderland serving food in paper boats.

2) Christine's Casual Dining

3360 Westbourne Ave. Cincinnati, Ohio

A family-friendly restaurant that serves standard American comfort food as well as Filipino and Mexican dishes. The menu features soups, salads, burgers, tacos and a Filipino dish called pork adoba.

Also- they have a really cool Philippine dessert that involves purple yam ice cream, coconut, corn flakes, and about 30 other things. Maybe not something you'd get every time, but a really unique, fun, and apparently authentic dessert that's worth giving a try. We love the New Christines!

3) Quan Hapa

1331 Vine Street

Anime playing in the background with Asian street food and large windows that can be opened? I'm there! This is definitely a place you go to for the atmosphere and because the menu is different. I absolutely LOVE the House Okonomiyaki. I used to also get the sesame waffle fries, but they sadly removed them from the menu.

The outdoor patio is the perfect spot during the summer and can be closed up in the winter



We enjoyed:

Tempeh bacon Okonomiyaki (Japanese pancake): this is a great shareable app. Crunchy, salty and sweet



Fried Tofu hand roll : these come 1 per order but you can also order some hand roll combos! The tofu is crispy and flavorful



Shiitake mushroom spicy sichuan 5-way: this is a fun new noodle dish, nice n spicy

4) Global Cuisine by Blessame International

11707 Lebanon Road, Sharonville, Ohio

Great tasting Filipino food. The pompano escabeche and the pansit is my favorite. They also have some non Filipino dishes on the menu such as lasagna chicken Alfredo etc. and the Halo Halo (filipino dessert) is so good! They have reasonable prices and have good deals for lunch. The restaurant is very clean staff is friendly and the owner/ chef is very nice and interacts with customers. I live in the area and will be a very frequent customer.

5) Citrus and Sago

1004 Delta Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio

The dishes we tried are curry puff pastries, green curry shrimp, crispy pork, duck plates with various options like rice, noodles dry style and noodles with broth, fish and tofu, clay pot curry fish, bok choy and eggplant in 5 spices sauce.



Clay pot curry fish has some coconut milk in it with just a hint of heat. Duck is very flavorful. Everything is seasoned just right, not overly salty like most restaurants. These are the best crispy pork and Asian roast duck we've had, compared to Chinese style pork and Peking duck.



The restaurant is clean. Chef and staff members are friendly and ready to answer all questions about their offerings.

6) Pacific Kitchen

8300 Market Place Lane, Montgomery, Ohio

There are so many good options. My absolute favorites are the shrimp dumplings, stuffed eggplant with shrimp, bbq pork buns (steamed), crispy shrimp roll, and sesame balls.

The others I love are crispy shrimp ball, pan fried shrimp and chives dumpling, curry chicken turnover, stuffed peppers with shrimp, pork and/or shrimp siu mai, and pineapple custard bun.



The dumplings with shrimp in them are overwhelmingly my favorites. The texture and flavor is great.



The staff is extremely accommodating. You can ask almost anyone for something and they'll find out which cart it's on or go get it for you.

Wonton Nachos Photo by Diner



