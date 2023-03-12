Who is the Thunderdome Restaurant Group? Experience Fine Dining

Redhawk80

For more Restaurant news please "Follow" Me!

Make a Memory

Thunderdome Restaurant Group was created with a simple vision: create memorable guest experiences and positively impact our teams and our guests every single day. Currently Thunderdome has 8 concepts in its portfolio with 40+ locations nationwide.

While Thunderdome Restaurant Group was officially founded in 2012, its roots go much deeper. Joe Lanni, John Lanni, and Alex Blust, the founders of Thunderdome, have spent their whole lives working within the restaurant business. After working for restaurant groups in Boston and Chicago, Joe and John took off on their own in 2005. Currito was born out of their collaboration, and the brand successfully grew to 12 locations by 2011. Right around then, Alex reunited with the brothers Lanni, having worked together 10 years prior. With their experience and expertise, the idea of opening a restaurant quickly formed. After months of planning and scouting locations, they decided Over-the-Rhine in Cincinnati had promise. And in February 2012, Bakersfield opened. Focusing on tacos, tequila, and whiskey, the concept took off, and a second location in Indianapolis quickly followed. With the addition of the Bakersfield concept, the existing Currito locations, and a deep passion for exceptional hospitality, Thunderdome Restaurant Group was born. Here are the 8 Thunderdome Properties:

1) Eagle Beer Hall

At the Eagle, house-brined and dredged Fried Chicken and Southern Sides are the stars of the show. With "Best Of" accolades around the country, our chicken brings people together. We source free range, all natural birds, and couple it with classic southern side dishes, sandwiches, and carefully curated cocktails, along with a select list of local craft beers and other American favorites. This is approachable, comfort food done right.

2) Bakersfield

Serving up authentic, Mexican street fare, and a selection of over 100 tequilas and American whiskeys. Bakersfield is a spot where the food is simple, the service is warm and the atmosphere is alive

3) SoHi Grilled Sandwiches

We’ve combined wholesome, real foods with refined cooking techniques to give you the best grilled subs, burgers, and fries possible. Fresh chicken breasts and sliced sirloin steak fill our grilled subs. Fresh Angus Beef is hand-packed for our burgers. Pecorino Romano cheese and freshly cracked peppercorns season our hand-cut fries.

Oh, and our name? It’s a nod to our original location in Oxford, OH– just South of High Street.

4) City Bird Chicken Tenders

We start with cage free, free roaming, all natural chicken. It's brined, dredged, then dropped into
custom-built fryers. They've got a little kick and are served with our house made sauces.

5) Currito

Every single day our culinary development team is working to create the freshest, boldest new flavors for you. Sourcing the very best ingredients is critical to our mission, and when we can source local produce, it not only tastes fresher, but it helps the community around us. You can be sure every time you visit a Currito you are getting ingredients and recipes that have been thoroughly tested.

6) Maplewood

Maplewood has a vibrant look and taste that your guests will love. We are a Breakfast restaurant with fresh ingrediants.

7) Pepp and Dolores

INSPIRED BY THE SPIRIT AND SENSE OF HOSPITALITY EXPERIENCED AT SUNDAY SUPPER IN THE HOME OF OUR GRANDPARENTS, PEPP & DOLORES IS A CASUAL ITALIAN RESTAURANT THAT PAYS HOMAGE TO FAMILY AND TO THE FOOD THAT BRINGS PEOPLE TOGETHER. FEATURING HOUSEMADE PASTAS, CAREFULLY CURATED WINES, AND A BALANCE OF CHERISHED FAMILY RECIPES WITH FRESH, VIBRANT FLAVORS THAT MAKE US FEEL: THIS IS HOME.

8) Kruegers Tavern

We set our standards to old world expectations. Bringing it back to a simpler time — we grind our meats in house every day, blend them into burgers and sausages, and then serve them with craft beer and spirits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XWfX6_0lAharjI00
Maplewood RestaurantPhoto byDiner

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# eat at the eagle saloon in otr# eat at city bird part of the T# eat at krueger for great burge# eat at bakersfield for great t# eat at pepp and dolores for gr

Comments / 0

Published by

Life Coach Robert Schroeder has been writing & editing in Ohio and around the world for 40 years. I deliver the news you need to know through a straightforward and unbiased lens with a focus on Government, Entertainment, Human Interest, Food and Sports

Ohio State
227 followers

More from Redhawk80

Exploring the Los Angeles Rams' upcoming draft and free agent news

Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Tucker Kraft (TE, South Dakota State) The tight end position could certainly be considered a need for the Los Angeles Rams at the moment. Tyler Higbee is in the final year of his current contract and there’s a legitimate chance the Rams release him before the start of the 2023 season.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Bengals make history with Orlando Brown Jr. signing: free agency, draft picks, and more!

Cincinnati Bengals Sign Left Tackle Orlando Brown Jr. The Cincinnati Bengals fanbase has potentially never seen a swing like the one on Wednesday night when the team stepped up and signed offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Uncovering the latest Dallas Cowboys scoop: replacing Zeke, Jerry Jones' statement, and more!

Cowboys News: Replacing Zeke, what's next for Elliott, more cap moves for stars. Ezekiel Elliott’s release, while not unexpected, still shook the NFL when it was finally made official Wednesday. We’re putting No. 21’s seven years in Dallas in proper perspective, while also getting ready for life without him in the offense. We’ll try to get a handle on what the Cowboys’ prototype running back looks like, we’ll hear what Jerry Jones had to say about the locker room leader, we’ll forecast where Elliott ends up next, and we’ll forecast if history will just repeat itself when it comes to Tony Pollard.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Uncovering the latest Cincinnati Bengals news: free agents, draft picks, and more! 03/15/23

To receive More Cincinnati Bengals news please "Follow Me" Thank you!. Bengals still in the running for free agent RB Jamaal Williams. In the wake of losing running back Samaje Perine, the Cincinnati Bengals remain in the running for free agent Jamaal Williams.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Uncovering the latest scoop on the Dallas Cowboys' free agency and draft moves 3/15/23

Cowboys News for March 15th, 2023: Grading Gilmore trade, 3-headed monster returns, Micah still recruiting top WR. Tuesday was quite the rollercoaster for Cowboys Nation. The team started the second day of free agent negotiating by losing two supporting cast members, but they turned it around in a big way by announcing the re-signing of two of their biggest defensive stars. And they put a stunning bow on top by trading for a five-time Pro Bowl cornerback who’s still at the top of his game.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Uncovering the latest Dallas Cowboys free agency and draft scoop 03/14/23

For more Dallas Cowboy's news please "Follow Me" Thank You!. The first day of free agency talks was a whirlwind for much of the league but a relatively quiet affair in Dallas. As expected, the Cowboys didn’t make any major moves, but there are several storylines worth watching, including an apparent interest in an eight-time Pro Bowler. The team saw one offensive lineman shuffle off to Buffalo, all while they did some creative refinancing to keep their WR2 in the fold. A key free agent still waits to learn his future, while an under-the-radar rotational piece is said to be the next priority.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Bengals: could Cam Smith be the answer to their NFL draft needs?

South Carolina's Cam Smith could be the cover corner that the Cincinnati Bengals Want!. One of the most dominant corners in college football over the last two years, South Carolina’s Cam Smith hopes to keep up that domination as he transitions to the next level by entering the 2023 NFL draft.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Uncovering the latest Cincinnati Bengals Buzz regarding free agents, draft picks, and more!

For more News about the Cincinnati Bengals combine, free agents, upcoming draft picks and more please: "Follow Me" Thank you. Bengals should attempt to swipe Punter Tommy Townsend from the Chiefs!

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Uncovering the latest Bengals buzz: free agents, draft picks, Tee Higgins, and more!

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins might be the most interesting detail surrounding the team right now, which is saying something right before free agency. Higgins, though, has plenty of interesting things going on around him. There was, for example, the saga of a jellyfish tank that he went through very publicly.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Montgomery Inn Cincinnati, Ohio Restaurant Review

If you would like more "Restaurant News" Please "Follow Me" Nationally Acclaimed Barbecue Restaurant located in the heart of Downtown Cincinnati. Our world-famous ribs, our friendly service, and our striking view of the Ohio River, makes us a unique restaurant that you and your friends & family will remember long after your meal is over.

Read full story
10 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Crown Republic Gastropub Restaurant review in Cincinnati, Ohio

Crown Republic Gastropub is the place where rustic New American fare meets "made from scratch" cooking with heart. Our team sources from global food and cultural inspirations, brings and approachable, eclectic culinary experience that guests can't wait to explore. At Crown Republic Gastropub, Chef Anthony Sitek takes pride in creating nearly all of the ingredients in house. Our chef-driven dishes are served with an expert eye so that our guests can concentrate on what matters most: the friends and family they are dining with. Family is exactly our specialty at Crown Republic; our goal is to make everyone who walks in the door, from our staff to our smiling guests, feel at home. Slightly off the beaten path where the business and arts districts of downtown Cincinnati collide, you'll find that you are able to relax and savor every moment, knowing you are in good hands.

Read full story

Experience the Belgian flair at Taste of Belgium Restaurant Group - a review

Taste of Belgium is a restaurant group of Belgian-inspired eateries. We take traditional Belgian recipes and we twist them; we take American classics and we Belgianize them. We believe elegant cuisine can be served with a down-to-earth attitude and humble foods can be served elegantly. We take the food we create and the service we provide very seriously, but not ourselves. Waffles, Chicken, Beer. Eat Like a Belgian, Drink Like a Belgian, Live Like a Belgian!

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Chandler Burger Bistro in Cincinnati, Ohio Restaurant Review

For More Restaurant Reviews in the Cincinnati Area Please "Follow Me" Thank You. This is a great after work hang out spot. We can have cheap drinks and decent food. This is a Burger place and they have 17 different Burgers! All of them are named after the local schools: The Highlander, The Bearcat and so on!

Read full story
1 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Exploring the best Filipino cuisine in Cincinnati: a guide to the top Six restaurants

For More Restaurant News Updates Please "Follow Me" Thank You. Our rotating menu features a menagerie of street food-inspired wonders blending the bold flavors of Southeast Asia and Central / South America with American gastropub flair. Chef Alec Thomas is ready to take you on a culinary journey that CityBeat named “#2 Restaurant in the City” in 2022. Not too shabby for a 68-draft Self-Pour wonderland serving food in paper boats.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Two Cities Pizza Company brings iconic New York and Chicago pizza to Third Cincinnati location

MASON, Ohio — A popular pizza restaurant is opening its third location inside the latest indoor pickleball facility opening in West Chester this year. The Pickle Lodge will feature 17 indoor courts, five outdoor courts, a bar, an event space and now a pizza restaurant, Two Cities Pizza.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Uncovering the latest Cincinnati Bengals news from the combine: free agents, draft picks, and more!

For more Cincinnati Bengals News Please "Follow Me" Thanks. The Cincinnati Bengals keep seeing new names pop into the potential free-agency pool. One of those is Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary, a name the team has elected not to use the franchise tag on this offseason.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Bengals news: talk about the draft and free agency!

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer is one of the 2023 NFL draft’s top tight ends and consistently appears as a Cincinnati Bengals pick in mock drafts. And Mayer says playing with Joe Burrow and the Bengals would be a nice fit.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Uncovering the latest Cincinnati Bengals news from the combine in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin didn’t exactly sound bullish about the prospects of resigning Jessie Bates III at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Experience the national exemplar: a review of the Cincinnati, Ohio restaurant's brunch

The National Exemplar is a 28-year-old restaurant located in historic Mariemont Inn. Mary Emery, Mariemont's founder, coined the fledgling community a "'National Exemplar' in practical town planning," and the restaurant pays homage to that.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy