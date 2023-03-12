Who is the Thunderdome Restaurant Group? Experience Fine Dining

For more Restaurant news please "Follow" Me!

Thunderdome Restaurant Group was created with a simple vision: create memorable guest experiences and positively impact our teams and our guests every single day. Currently Thunderdome has 8 concepts in its portfolio with 40+ locations nationwide.

While Thunderdome Restaurant Group was officially founded in 2012, its roots go much deeper. Joe Lanni, John Lanni, and Alex Blust, the founders of Thunderdome, have spent their whole lives working within the restaurant business. After working for restaurant groups in Boston and Chicago, Joe and John took off on their own in 2005. Currito was born out of their collaboration, and the brand successfully grew to 12 locations by 2011. Right around then, Alex reunited with the brothers Lanni, having worked together 10 years prior. With their experience and expertise, the idea of opening a restaurant quickly formed. After months of planning and scouting locations, they decided Over-the-Rhine in Cincinnati had promise. And in February 2012, Bakersfield opened. Focusing on tacos, tequila, and whiskey, the concept took off, and a second location in Indianapolis quickly followed. With the addition of the Bakersfield concept, the existing Currito locations, and a deep passion for exceptional hospitality, Thunderdome Restaurant Group was born. Here are the 8 Thunderdome Properties:

1) Eagle Beer Hall

At the Eagle, house-brined and dredged Fried Chicken and Southern Sides are the stars of the show. With "Best Of" accolades around the country, our chicken brings people together. We source free range, all natural birds, and couple it with classic southern side dishes, sandwiches, and carefully curated cocktails, along with a select list of local craft beers and other American favorites. This is approachable, comfort food done right.

2) Bakersfield

Serving up authentic, Mexican street fare, and a selection of over 100 tequilas and American whiskeys. Bakersfield is a spot where the food is simple, the service is warm and the atmosphere is alive

3) SoHi Grilled Sandwiches

We’ve combined wholesome, real foods with refined cooking techniques to give you the best grilled subs, burgers, and fries possible. Fresh chicken breasts and sliced sirloin steak fill our grilled subs. Fresh Angus Beef is hand-packed for our burgers. Pecorino Romano cheese and freshly cracked peppercorns season our hand-cut fries.

Oh, and our name? It’s a nod to our original location in Oxford, OH– just South of High Street.

4) City Bird Chicken Tenders

We start with cage free, free roaming, all natural chicken. It's brined, dredged, then dropped into

custom-built fryers. They've got a little kick and are served with our house made sauces.



5) Currito

Every single day our culinary development team is working to create the freshest, boldest new flavors for you. Sourcing the very best ingredients is critical to our mission, and when we can source local produce, it not only tastes fresher, but it helps the community around us. You can be sure every time you visit a Currito you are getting ingredients and recipes that have been thoroughly tested.

6) Maplewood

Maplewood has a vibrant look and taste that your guests will love. We are a Breakfast restaurant with fresh ingrediants.

7) Pepp and Dolores

INSPIRED BY THE SPIRIT AND SENSE OF HOSPITALITY EXPERIENCED AT SUNDAY SUPPER IN THE HOME OF OUR GRANDPARENTS, PEPP & DOLORES IS A CASUAL ITALIAN RESTAURANT THAT PAYS HOMAGE TO FAMILY AND TO THE FOOD THAT BRINGS PEOPLE TOGETHER. FEATURING HOUSEMADE PASTAS, CAREFULLY CURATED WINES, AND A BALANCE OF CHERISHED FAMILY RECIPES WITH FRESH, VIBRANT FLAVORS THAT MAKE US FEEL: THIS IS HOME.

8) Kruegers Tavern

We set our standards to old world expectations. Bringing it back to a simpler time — we grind our meats in house every day, blend them into burgers and sausages, and then serve them with craft beer and spirits.