Cincinnati Bengals news: talk about the draft and free agency!

Will Bengals draft a tight end?

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer is one of the 2023 NFL draft’s top tight ends and consistently appears as a Cincinnati Bengals pick in mock drafts.

And Mayer says playing with Joe Burrow and the Bengals would be a nice fit.

Speaking with reporters at the scouting combine, Mayer said he grew up near the Bengals stadium and that he models his game after Travis Kelce. He added this about the Bengals drafting him, according to Fox 19’s Jeremy Rauch: “Joe Burrow throwing me the ball? It would be awesome.”

The Bengals will add multiple tight ends this offseason with their first three names on the depth chart headed to free agency, headlined by Hayden Hurst.

Notably, though, this draft class is very deep at tight end, so even if Mayer’s on the board near the end of the first round, the team might go for value at another spot.

It’s debatable whether Mayer will even be there for the Bengals after scoring 16 touchdowns over his last two seasons, but it’s clear he wouldn’t mind staying home and playing with Burrow.

Who is going to start at right tackle next season?

It’s again unclear at the moment who the Bengals’ starting right tackle will be next season.

Similar to last offseason, Cincinnati enters the offseason with a question mark at this position. La’el Collins tore his ACL on Christmas Eve and it’s uncertain if he’ll be ready to go for Week 1.

There’s also the possibility the team could move on from Collins and save salary cap room. If the Bengals release Collins with a post-June 1 designation, the team could save $7.7 million.

Collins is 29 and has battled injuries his entire career. He was unable to practice during training camp until the final week and only practiced two days a week during the regular season.

The Bengals will need to decide if they want to keep Collins or use the money they could save by cutting him to bring in another player in free agency.

Before injuring his knee, the team felt like Collins was hitting his stride after a slow start to the season.

“It took him awhile to get his feet underneath him from the back injury in training camp, the lack of practice,” offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said. “It felt like he sort of hit his stride about midseason, really started playing well for us. You could see his physicality, his length, his strength always show up, particularly in protection. He's a hard guy to run through. He made guys have to go run around him.”

Regardless if the Bengals keep Collins, the team is looking for more talent and toughness on the offensive line. Whether they get it from free agency or the draft is to be determined.

“We just need to keep adding those kinds of guys,” offensive line coach Frank Pollack said.

“This is an eat 'em up, chew you up kind of business and you got to be tough as nails. It's not physically tough, it's mentally tough. It's the nature of the beast, man. It's not for the faint of heart. We are looking for guys that can handle that.”

Draft class strengths match Bengals’ positional needs

After talking with multiple scouts in Indianapolis over the week, it’s clear the main strengths of this year’s draft class are at running back, tight end and quarterback.

The tackle class is down this year as is the wide receiver class and the defensive ends.

Cincinnati has the No. 28 overall pick in this year’s draft. These next few drafts for the Bengals are very important. The team is going to lose good players because of what the Bengals will have to pay quarterback Joe Burrow. They’ll try to sign wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase. In order to pay all three, they’ll have to let players go.

That’s why drafting players to be groomed for these situations is so important.

Depending on what happens in free agency, the Bengals have needs at running back, cornerback, edge rusher, interior defensive line, tackle and tight end.