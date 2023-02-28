Pepp and Dolores Italian Restaurant in Cincinnati Ohio Review

The rumors are true....Pepp and Dolores is THE best Italian in the Cincinnati area. I went for myself to confirm it!

Every single item we had here was so delicious and fresh. You could taste the love that was put into every bite!

The service was impeccable, and the ambiance set the night for amazing conversation with friends over a great meal.



Must say- you most likely will not get a spot here without a reservation but never not worth a try. I can only speak for us and we came with a reservation scheduled well in advance.

We started out with the Shrimp Scampi, and the Crostini Al Funghi and both were amazing starters and just enough for 3 people to split.



For entrees, I got the Limone pasta and it was just impeccable. The buttery flavor of the sauce, pairing with the breadcrumbs and noodles made for each bite being heavenly. There was a delicate interplay between cheesiness, boldness, and lemon tang.



The Ricotta and Sourdough is also a dish that cannot be missed. Definitely add this restaurant to your list if you haven't already.

They have a few new seasonal items , we tried the eggplant app with focaccia which was delicious. Probably prefer the funghi but this was good! It was served room temp and was chopped up marinated eggplant with parsley and spices. This time we ordered the pesto pasta which tasted very fresh and the stracciatella. Both were topped with Calabrian chili flakes and devoured :)

We ordered a little bit of everything.... and then some more

BREAD! Get 2 orders, you'll need it to slop up all the sauces.



Marinated cucumbers -We ate them all then cried because they were gone. It adds such a beautiful freshness to the meal

Eggplant Involtini- this dish converted me to being an eggplant lover



Limone- I'm usually always a red sauce pasta gal, this pasta though.. she was mind blowing. I was pretty full at this point, but I didn't want the flavor to end... so I kept eating.

Very good! Delicious entrees and apps. The meatballs were perfect, light and tasty.

Cocktails and wine selection were put together well and with thought. Will be back!

Everything was delicious, I was pleased with the amount of braised pork shoulder it was my favorite part of the dish! I also can't stop thinking about the Housemade Ricotta, I'll be counting down the days until our next visit so I can eat some more!

Authentic Italian made fresh daily! You could tell the noodles were made in house. Tried 3 different dishes. Favorite was the sunday sauce. Very flavorful it was the tables favorite. I have no complaints other than if you are trying to get a table in advance during normal dinner times it's about 8weeks in advance for reservations. If you decide to make reservations at 4ish or late in the evening (8-9) you're more likely to get a table. However, it's open bar, with one down stairs and upstairs. There is a parking lot across the street that you'll pay at.



The staff was super accommodating and helpful in locating things to try on the menu if you don't know what all the names of the pasta/items are. The Italian house beer on tap was a fantastic lager. I did the lamb which was really tender and tasted amazing. Also, if you're gluten free, they offer the majority of the meals with gluten free pastas. I tried my friends gluten free pasta and could not tell the difference between theirs and mine. I hope to go again soon.

If we had one complaint it was the fact that there was no desert menu but then we figured it out! After our meal there was no room for desert!

Pepp and Dolores Pasta Photo by Diner

Pepp and Dolores Pasta Photo by Diner



