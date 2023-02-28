Cincinnati, OH

Pepp and Dolores Italian Restaurant in Cincinnati Ohio Review

Redhawk80

The rumors are true....Pepp and Dolores is THE best Italian in the Cincinnati area. I went for myself to confirm it!
Every single item we had here was so delicious and fresh. You could taste the love that was put into every bite!
The service was impeccable, and the ambiance set the night for amazing conversation with friends over a great meal.

Must say- you most likely will not get a spot here without a reservation but never not worth a try. I can only speak for us and we came with a reservation scheduled well in advance.
We started out with the Shrimp Scampi, and the Crostini Al Funghi and both were amazing starters and just enough for 3 people to split.

For entrees, I got the Limone pasta and it was just impeccable. The buttery flavor of the sauce, pairing with the breadcrumbs and noodles made for each bite being heavenly. There was a delicate interplay between cheesiness, boldness, and lemon tang.

The Ricotta and Sourdough is also a dish that cannot be missed. Definitely add this restaurant to your list if you haven't already.

They have a few new seasonal items , we tried the eggplant app with focaccia which was delicious. Probably prefer the funghi but this was good! It was served room temp and was chopped up marinated eggplant with parsley and spices. This time we ordered the pesto pasta which tasted very fresh and the stracciatella. Both were topped with Calabrian chili flakes and devoured :)

We ordered a little bit of everything.... and then some more
BREAD! Get 2 orders, you'll need it to slop up all the sauces.

Marinated cucumbers -We ate them all then cried because they were gone. It adds such a beautiful freshness to the meal
Eggplant Involtini- this dish converted me to being an eggplant lover

Limone- I'm usually always a red sauce pasta gal, this pasta though.. she was mind blowing. I was pretty full at this point, but I didn't want the flavor to end... so I kept eating.

Very good! Delicious entrees and apps. The meatballs were perfect, light and tasty.
Cocktails and wine selection were put together well and with thought. Will be back!

Everything was delicious, I was pleased with the amount of braised pork shoulder it was my favorite part of the dish! I also can't stop thinking about the Housemade Ricotta, I'll be counting down the days until our next visit so I can eat some more!

Authentic Italian made fresh daily! You could tell the noodles were made in house. Tried 3 different dishes. Favorite was the sunday sauce. Very flavorful it was the tables favorite. I have no complaints other than if you are trying to get a table in advance during normal dinner times it's about 8weeks in advance for reservations. If you decide to make reservations at 4ish or late in the evening (8-9) you're more likely to get a table. However, it's open bar, with one down stairs and upstairs. There is a parking lot across the street that you'll pay at.

The staff was super accommodating and helpful in locating things to try on the menu if you don't know what all the names of the pasta/items are. The Italian house beer on tap was a fantastic lager. I did the lamb which was really tender and tasted amazing. Also, if you're gluten free, they offer the majority of the meals with gluten free pastas. I tried my friends gluten free pasta and could not tell the difference between theirs and mine. I hope to go again soon.

If we had one complaint it was the fact that there was no desert menu but then we figured it out! After our meal there was no room for desert!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QQjg4_0l31EriX00
Pepp and Dolores PastaPhoto byDiner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rdMeJ_0l31EriX00
Pepp and Dolores PastaPhoto byDiner


Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pepp and Dolores Italian Resta# italian restaurants in Cincinn# Pepp and Dolores pasta and win# Best Italian Restaurant in Cin# fine Italian dining in Cincinn

Comments / 1

Published by

Life Coach Robert Schroeder has been writing & editing in Ohio and around the world for 40 years. I deliver the news you need to know through a straightforward and unbiased lens with a focus on Government, Entertainment, Human Interest, Food and Sports

Ohio State
110 followers

More from Redhawk80

Cincinnati, OH

Uncovering the latest Cincinnati Bengals news from the combine in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin didn’t exactly sound bullish about the prospects of resigning Jessie Bates III at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Experience the national exemplar: a review of the Cincinnati, Ohio restaurant's brunch

The National Exemplar is a 28-year-old restaurant located in historic Mariemont Inn. Mary Emery, Mariemont's founder, coined the fledgling community a "'National Exemplar' in practical town planning," and the restaurant pays homage to that.

Read full story
1 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Experience the delicious fried chicken at The Eagle Food & Beer Hall in Cincinnati, Ohio

We Cincinnati foodies tend to trip over one another whenever a new restaurant opens in Over-the-Rhine, clamoring to be among the first to experience it and talk about it and blog about it and post photos of it, until it all feels like a lot of white noise. The latest target of our affection is The Eagle Food & Beer Hall, a bar and free-range fried chicken joint conceived by the same folks who brought us Currito and Bakersfield OTR.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Rams Offseason News

The Los Angeles Rams’ coaching staff is going to look fairly different in 2023 with all the changes Sean McVay is making to his group. After moving on from outside linebackers coach Thad Bogardus earlier this offseason, the Rams are filling the vacancy with a college coach.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Review of Bakersfield Taco's and Tequila Restaurant in Cincinnati

Serving up authentic, Mexican street fare, and a selection of over 100 tequilas and American whiskeys. Bakersfield is a spot where the food is simple, the service is warm and the atmosphere is alive. They must train the servers and bartenders to smile, laugh and be overly friendly! Its rare these days!

Read full story
2 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Ten New Restaurants in Cincinnati, Ohio

This is the second "Top 10 List" of new Restaurants in Cincinnati. Hope you like the list. The first LEGO café in the United States is slated to open at Newport on the Levee this year.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Air Supply coming to Hard Rock Casino in Cincinnati

Early in their partnership in Air Supply, guitarist Graham Russell and singer Russell Hitchcock got a harsh lesson in how fleeting success can be in the world of music. The two met in Sydney, Australia when they landed gigs in the chorus for a touring production of Jesus Christ Superstar in 1975. They hit it off so famously that almost immediately, they began spending time between Superstar rehearsals and performances working together on songs Russell had been writing.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Ford Garage Restaurant Review! We love this Restaurant

This is an honest restaurant review written by a very sociable Grandma and Grandpa! We love to go out and eat and thought you might like our "Honest Opinions"!. This Florida-based beer-and-burger chain with a tie to Henry Ford — as in the Ford Motor Company — recently opened in Rookwood Commons & Pavilion and they have another location on the way for Florence, Kentucky. Ford's Garage, based out of Fort Myers, Florida — where Henry Ford had a winter home — is an official licensee of the Ford Motor Company and plays off that aspect by channeling a "1920s service station/prohibition bar" vibe even including oil rags as their napkins. The menu is focused on black angus beef burgers and are named after local "Famous People". The burgers are dressed with natural aged cheeses, fresh toppings, and sauces on artisan buns branded with the Ford’s Garage logo.

Read full story
6 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Top 10 Black Owned Restaurants in Cincinnati, Ohio. First list of 3

Even Though Black History Month is almost over there are still a lot of Black Owned Restaurants that you should take a look at. We found over 30 to start with and here are the first 10 that we recommend!

Read full story
16 comments
Cincinnati, OH

5 More New Restaurants Coming to Cincinnati

This is our second edition of the "5 New Restaurants Coming to Cincinnati"! Hope this helps!. I have lived in Cincinnati for my whole life and for some reason I can't seem to get out of Western Hills but my wife who is a "California Girl" (born and raised there) says that the Cincinnati Restaurant Scene is on its way to becoming "World Class" and just to keep everyone informed here are the newest restaurants either open now or to open soon! Hope that you will find this informative!

Read full story
2 comments
Cincinnati, OH

5 New Restaurants coming to Cincinnati, Ohio and Newport Kentucky (With a bonus)

I have lived in Cincinnati for my whole life and for some reason I can't seem to get out of Western Hills but my wife who is a "California Girl" (born and raised there) says that the Cincinnati Restaurant Scene is on its way to becoming "World Class" and just to keep everyone informed here are the newest restaurants either open now or to open soon! Hope that you will find this informative!

Read full story
1 comments
Cincinnati, OH

The Top 10 Restaurants in Cincinnati

20 Years ago when my wife moved to Cincinnati from Silicon Valley she tells everyone that the best Mexican Restaurant was "Taco Bell" but now this city has changed! There are new restaurants popping up everywhere and it is almost hard to make a reservation! We are going to try and list our version of a top 10 "Best Restaurants in Cincinnati"! So here goes:

Read full story
3 comments
Cincinnati, OH

5 Key questions about the Cincinnati Reds in 2023

Well believe it or not Spring Training started this week and like most teams the Cincinnati Reds have lots of questions! I thought we would take some time and answer what we thought were the top 5 questions going into the 2023 season! All feedback is welcomed!

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy