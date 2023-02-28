Review of Bakersfield Taco's and Tequila Restaurant in Cincinnati

Serving up authentic, Mexican street fare, and a selection of over 100 tequilas and American whiskeys. Bakersfield is a spot where the food is simple, the service is warm and the atmosphere is alive. They must train the servers and bartenders to smile, laugh and be overly friendly! Its rare these days!

We love Bakersfield! we have been going there since the first week that they opened and still love the place! First of all the Margaritas are the "Best in Town" because they make their own mix and the lemon-lime flavor is fantastic! They have a special "Grapefruit Margarita" that really rocks the taste buds or if that doesn't work you can try the Pineapple Margarita its your choice! Of course they have all of the ice cold Mexican Beers, Dos Equis, Pacifico, Tecate and Negra Modelo.

Bakersfield OTR has an amazing initial vibe. Trendy decor all packed into a small space. We got different types of fish tacos that were the perfect size and packed with flavor. Overall, great experience. They have TV's all around showing old time western movies and some are even in black and white. This is not a sports bar so be aware if you are going to watch "The Game".

Now we should go to the Taco's and boy are they fantastic! My favorites are: Carnitas with Beer Braised Pork, Guac and Pickled Red Onion! The Al Pastor which is Chile Marinated Pork and Pineapple. The Pollo Verde has Tomatillo Braised Chicken, Pickled White Onion and Queso Fresco. If you can't make up your mind they have a special (party of 6 or more) For $18 a head your party gets a selection of everything!

They also have 3 salads named after 3 favorite entertainers: Willie, Johnny and Loretta and we love the salads and they are large enough to split!

For those of you that don't like Tacos or maybe want a change of pace they also have Sandwich's or Tortas and our favorite one is the "Milanesa Torta" which is a huge Chicken Cutlet I mean it is hanging off of the roll and black beans, salsa verde, arugula, and avacado lemon mayo. I usually eat half while I'm there and half the next day! There are two other items and they are Taquitos and they are either Carnitas or Chicken! They are worth trying after you are tired of Tacos that is!

A couple of special things that they do include: Taco Tuesday, Monday is a special Tequila night. We went on Valentines Day and at the end of the meal we received a free glass of champagne! They have a fantastic deck on the second level and have live music weather permitting.

Stand out favorites were the queso, salsa verde, guacamole, shrimp taco, and pork taco. All of us are eager to go again soon.

This place is almost always busy. But solid tacos, good prices, big tortas, and the music of Johnny Cash reward those who wait. Yelpers say Bakersfield is a great hang with a western twang that still managed to gives off a cool New York/L.A. vibe. Inexpensive, authentic food seals the deal. “Great tacos, good booze, always packed for good reason,” . Most Yelpers like the short rib, mole and mahi fish tacos. They all love the margaritas.

If we only had one complaint it would be that there are no Desserts of course I know the reasoning though: by the time you finish your meal with drinks there is no room for Dessert!

Overall we really love Bakersfield for all the right reasons! Its fun and the food is fantastic! We will continue to go and enjoy Bakersfield! I'm sure you will also! Thanks for listening!!

Bakersfield OTR Photo by Diner