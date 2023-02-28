Cincinnati, OH

Review of Bakersfield Taco's and Tequila Restaurant in Cincinnati

Redhawk80

Serving up authentic, Mexican street fare, and a selection of over 100 tequilas and American whiskeys. Bakersfield is a spot where the food is simple, the service is warm and the atmosphere is alive. They must train the servers and bartenders to smile, laugh and be overly friendly! Its rare these days!

We love Bakersfield! we have been going there since the first week that they opened and still love the place! First of all the Margaritas are the "Best in Town" because they make their own mix and the lemon-lime flavor is fantastic! They have a special "Grapefruit Margarita" that really rocks the taste buds or if that doesn't work you can try the Pineapple Margarita its your choice! Of course they have all of the ice cold Mexican Beers, Dos Equis, Pacifico, Tecate and Negra Modelo.

Bakersfield OTR has an amazing initial vibe. Trendy decor all packed into a small space. We got different types of fish tacos that were the perfect size and packed with flavor. Overall, great experience. They have TV's all around showing old time western movies and some are even in black and white. This is not a sports bar so be aware if you are going to watch "The Game".

Now we should go to the Taco's and boy are they fantastic! My favorites are: Carnitas with Beer Braised Pork, Guac and Pickled Red Onion! The Al Pastor which is Chile Marinated Pork and Pineapple. The Pollo Verde has Tomatillo Braised Chicken, Pickled White Onion and Queso Fresco. If you can't make up your mind they have a special (party of 6 or more) For $18 a head your party gets a selection of everything!

They also have 3 salads named after 3 favorite entertainers: Willie, Johnny and Loretta and we love the salads and they are large enough to split!

For those of you that don't like Tacos or maybe want a change of pace they also have Sandwich's or Tortas and our favorite one is the "Milanesa Torta" which is a huge Chicken Cutlet I mean it is hanging off of the roll and black beans, salsa verde, arugula, and avacado lemon mayo. I usually eat half while I'm there and half the next day! There are two other items and they are Taquitos and they are either Carnitas or Chicken! They are worth trying after you are tired of Tacos that is!

A couple of special things that they do include: Taco Tuesday, Monday is a special Tequila night. We went on Valentines Day and at the end of the meal we received a free glass of champagne! They have a fantastic deck on the second level and have live music weather permitting.

Stand out favorites were the queso, salsa verde, guacamole, shrimp taco, and pork taco. All of us are eager to go again soon.

This place is almost always busy. But solid tacos, good prices, big tortas, and the music of Johnny Cash reward those who wait. Yelpers say Bakersfield is a great hang with a western twang that still managed to gives off a cool New York/L.A. vibe. Inexpensive, authentic food seals the deal. “Great tacos, good booze, always packed for good reason,” . Most Yelpers like the short rib, mole and mahi fish tacos. They all love the margaritas.

If we only had one complaint it would be that there are no Desserts of course I know the reasoning though: by the time you finish your meal with drinks there is no room for Dessert!

Overall we really love Bakersfield for all the right reasons! Its fun and the food is fantastic! We will continue to go and enjoy Bakersfield! I'm sure you will also! Thanks for listening!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dw3Yb_0l2wzQQ800
Bakersfield OTRPhoto byDiner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zi7jA_0l2wzQQ800
Bakersfield OTRPhoto byDiner

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# bakersfield taco restaurant in# Bakersfield tequila restaurant# taco restaurant with cerveza i# carnitas taquitos tacos restau# Bakersfield tacos whiskey and

Comments / 2

Published by

Life Coach Robert Schroeder has been writing & editing in Ohio and around the world for 40 years. I deliver the news you need to know through a straightforward and unbiased lens with a focus on Government, Entertainment, Human Interest, Food and Sports

Ohio State
110 followers

More from Redhawk80

Cincinnati, OH

Uncovering the latest Cincinnati Bengals news from the combine in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin didn’t exactly sound bullish about the prospects of resigning Jessie Bates III at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Experience the national exemplar: a review of the Cincinnati, Ohio restaurant's brunch

The National Exemplar is a 28-year-old restaurant located in historic Mariemont Inn. Mary Emery, Mariemont's founder, coined the fledgling community a "'National Exemplar' in practical town planning," and the restaurant pays homage to that.

Read full story
1 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Experience the delicious fried chicken at The Eagle Food & Beer Hall in Cincinnati, Ohio

We Cincinnati foodies tend to trip over one another whenever a new restaurant opens in Over-the-Rhine, clamoring to be among the first to experience it and talk about it and blog about it and post photos of it, until it all feels like a lot of white noise. The latest target of our affection is The Eagle Food & Beer Hall, a bar and free-range fried chicken joint conceived by the same folks who brought us Currito and Bakersfield OTR.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Rams Offseason News

The Los Angeles Rams’ coaching staff is going to look fairly different in 2023 with all the changes Sean McVay is making to his group. After moving on from outside linebackers coach Thad Bogardus earlier this offseason, the Rams are filling the vacancy with a college coach.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Pepp and Dolores Italian Restaurant in Cincinnati Ohio Review

The rumors are true....Pepp and Dolores is THE best Italian in the Cincinnati area. I went for myself to confirm it!. Every single item we had here was so delicious and fresh. You could taste the love that was put into every bite!

Read full story
1 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Ten New Restaurants in Cincinnati, Ohio

This is the second "Top 10 List" of new Restaurants in Cincinnati. Hope you like the list. The first LEGO café in the United States is slated to open at Newport on the Levee this year.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Air Supply coming to Hard Rock Casino in Cincinnati

Early in their partnership in Air Supply, guitarist Graham Russell and singer Russell Hitchcock got a harsh lesson in how fleeting success can be in the world of music. The two met in Sydney, Australia when they landed gigs in the chorus for a touring production of Jesus Christ Superstar in 1975. They hit it off so famously that almost immediately, they began spending time between Superstar rehearsals and performances working together on songs Russell had been writing.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Ford Garage Restaurant Review! We love this Restaurant

This is an honest restaurant review written by a very sociable Grandma and Grandpa! We love to go out and eat and thought you might like our "Honest Opinions"!. This Florida-based beer-and-burger chain with a tie to Henry Ford — as in the Ford Motor Company — recently opened in Rookwood Commons & Pavilion and they have another location on the way for Florence, Kentucky. Ford's Garage, based out of Fort Myers, Florida — where Henry Ford had a winter home — is an official licensee of the Ford Motor Company and plays off that aspect by channeling a "1920s service station/prohibition bar" vibe even including oil rags as their napkins. The menu is focused on black angus beef burgers and are named after local "Famous People". The burgers are dressed with natural aged cheeses, fresh toppings, and sauces on artisan buns branded with the Ford’s Garage logo.

Read full story
6 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Top 10 Black Owned Restaurants in Cincinnati, Ohio. First list of 3

Even Though Black History Month is almost over there are still a lot of Black Owned Restaurants that you should take a look at. We found over 30 to start with and here are the first 10 that we recommend!

Read full story
16 comments
Cincinnati, OH

5 More New Restaurants Coming to Cincinnati

This is our second edition of the "5 New Restaurants Coming to Cincinnati"! Hope this helps!. I have lived in Cincinnati for my whole life and for some reason I can't seem to get out of Western Hills but my wife who is a "California Girl" (born and raised there) says that the Cincinnati Restaurant Scene is on its way to becoming "World Class" and just to keep everyone informed here are the newest restaurants either open now or to open soon! Hope that you will find this informative!

Read full story
2 comments
Cincinnati, OH

5 New Restaurants coming to Cincinnati, Ohio and Newport Kentucky (With a bonus)

I have lived in Cincinnati for my whole life and for some reason I can't seem to get out of Western Hills but my wife who is a "California Girl" (born and raised there) says that the Cincinnati Restaurant Scene is on its way to becoming "World Class" and just to keep everyone informed here are the newest restaurants either open now or to open soon! Hope that you will find this informative!

Read full story
1 comments
Cincinnati, OH

The Top 10 Restaurants in Cincinnati

20 Years ago when my wife moved to Cincinnati from Silicon Valley she tells everyone that the best Mexican Restaurant was "Taco Bell" but now this city has changed! There are new restaurants popping up everywhere and it is almost hard to make a reservation! We are going to try and list our version of a top 10 "Best Restaurants in Cincinnati"! So here goes:

Read full story
3 comments
Cincinnati, OH

5 Key questions about the Cincinnati Reds in 2023

Well believe it or not Spring Training started this week and like most teams the Cincinnati Reds have lots of questions! I thought we would take some time and answer what we thought were the top 5 questions going into the 2023 season! All feedback is welcomed!

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy