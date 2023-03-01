Cincinnati, OH

Ten New Restaurants in Cincinnati, Ohio

This is the second "Top 10 List" of new Restaurants in Cincinnati. Hope you like the list.

1) The Brickery

The first LEGO café in the United States is slated to open at Newport on the Levee this year.

Cincinnati native Daniel Johnson will open The Brickery Café & Play in the 3,100-square-foot space next to Velocity Esports in The Gallery. The café’s concept will combine dining, shopping and entertainment under one roof and will be a totally immersive space for both kids and adults to engage their imaginations and build with LEGOs, says a press release.

“As an extreme fanatic of LEGO myself, I’m constantly in awe at how the toy has continued resonating with every generation for nearly a century. My family and I are so excited to join the Levee crew and we can’t wait to share this new journey with our neighbors,” Johnson said in the release.

Brickery Lego RestaurantPhoto byBob

2) Court Street Kitchen

Court Street Kitchen signed a lease to move into Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC)’s Moore Flats project.

Court Street Kitchen will open this year in Court Street Plaza, joining Avril Bleh Meat Market, Mid-City, Pillar, and soon-to-open Onolicious.

The restaurant will feature an elevated American menu with dishes ranging from a classic burger to Lamb Wellington, served in a neighborhood-centric atmosphere.

Chef/owner Braheam Shteiwi was born and raised in Cincinnati. His father, Rakan Shteiwi, owned and operated 14 restaurants, including multiple Gold Star Chili stores, DiPaolo’s/3trees, Spinning Fork, Capronis, Caruso’s and MIA at Miami University.

He says the restaurant industry is in his blood, running several restaurants over the years, most recently, reopening his father’s one-time downtown restaurant, Caruso’s, in Fairfield in 2019.

The restaurant will feature a main dining area, lounge and patio.

The layout is set up perfectly for the style of restaurant I had in mind and the location on Court Street Plaza really put it over the top.”

Construction is expected to be finished in the summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MFA6z_0l1iWdGl00
Court Street KitchenPhoto byBob

3) Mid-City

Wow! What an absolute joy to discover this gem of a restaurant. Our Thursday night has just been made very special indeed. Mid City is cozy, romantic, and with some of the best food and cocktails we've had in Cincy (and we've dined EVERYWHERE!).
Small plates cooked to perfection. A menu that is so much more that you see at first glance. Simply wonderful. The classic cocktails are prepared as carefully and with the same lightness of touch as their food. Even better? Surprisingly reasonable prices.
Five stars. A new favorite. We will be regulars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ETKkw_0l1iWdGl00
Mid-City PlatePhoto byZachary

4) Paris Baguette Bakery and Cafe

Cincinnati is getting the Paris bakery treatment.

Paris Baguette, the bakery café with more than 90 locations around the U.S., is planning to further expand and break into the Ohio market for the first time.

The first Ohio location will be operated by Ai Lin, who will be Paris Baguette’s first franchisee in Cincinnati. Lin, a Cincinnati-based restaurateur, was not immediately available for an interview and has not yet announced where the cafe will be located. 

Lin plans to open the first Cincinnati Paris Baguette by the end of the year and “already has plans to expand in the near future,” according to a release.

Paris BaguettePhoto byZac@Paris Baguette

5) Kitchen Social

Opening soon at Montgomery Quarters

A casual restaurant whose offerings include Asian, Mexican and Italian dishes, plans to begin construction of a new location at Montgomery Quarter late this spring and open by the end of this year.

The restaurant already has two locations in the Columbus area and one near Cleveland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cOP46_0l1iWdGl00
Kitchen Social Opening SoonPhoto byJohn

6) Filson Queen City Kitchen and Bar at the Banks

They have been open for awhile but I'm looking forward to trying the Filson, an elevated sports bar and restaurant. While they may be outsiders, Brimstone is giving a nod to Cincinnati diners with its fried chicken dusted in Grippo's dry barbecue rub, a locally made mett that you can order "Nati style" with chili, cheese and onion, and a 'Nati Boy" burger, inspired by Frisch's, topped with tartar sauce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a7REp_0l1iWdGl00
Filson OwnersPhoto byAlbert Cesare/Enquirer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42CafM_0l1iWdGl00
Filson Loaded FriesPhoto byAlbert Cesare

7) Milkman Burger Joint with Boozey Shakes

Located in Cincinnati’s Historic Over-The-Rhine neighborhood, Milkman delivers nostalgic vibes in the form of juicy burgers, boozy shakes and speedy service. Milkman serves up unapologetically simple food and drinks with a fresh spin on classic diner favorites. Stop on in for a Damn good time!

milkmanPhoto byMilkman

Milkshakes from the milkmanPhoto byMilkman

8) Rosies Italian Kitchen Downtown

In September, Crown Restaurant Group reopened one of its downtown eateries after the former Rosie's Cocktails & Pies  temporarily closed. After a refresh, the restaurant reopened as Rosie’s Italian with a new menu aimed at making guests feel like they’re at an Italian Sunday supper.

At Rosie’s Italian, chef and owner Anthony Sitek has created a menu that is reminiscent of what he loved about growing up on the East Coast. The items focus on family recipes and traditions with Italian-style main dishes, New Jersey-style pizzas, scratch-made pastas and cocktails encapsulating Italian heritage, like Negronis or the Genoa.

Rosie's Italian is located at 300 E. Seventh St., Downtown. See a full menu and hours at

rosiesitaliankitchen.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WoE30_0l1iWdGl00
Rosies Italian KitchenPhoto byRosie

9) Mama's on Main in Covington

Serving up all of your Italian cuisine needs, Mama's on Main broke into the Covington restaurant scene in March. The restaurant's menu includes an array of pasta, eggplant parmesan, salmon piccata, focaccia and more.

The restaurant also hosts "Mama's Mornings" every Saturday and Sunday morning starting at 9 a.m. where the staff serves Italian pastries and sweets.

Loved the pasta dishes, as well as the pastries from Mama's Mornings.

"Whoever is putting pastries together in this place is pure genius," one reviewer wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ju7vC_0l1iWdGl00
Mama's on MainPhoto byMama

10) Crown Cantina

Their corn tortillas, made with Ohio-grown corn, are tied with the versions at Tortilleria Garcia for the best in town. The lamb barbacoa tacos where do I begin? The mesquite cold-smoked tuna in a wild mushroom broth ... Are you kidding me? And the enchiladas verdes with juicy braised chicken, queso fresco and smoked black bean puree is a dish I could eat every night of the week. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QFSpJ_0l1iWdGl00
Crown CantinaPhoto byJulio

