Cincinnati, OH

Air Supply coming to Hard Rock Casino in Cincinnati

Redhawk80

Early in their partnership in Air Supply, guitarist Graham Russell and singer Russell Hitchcock got a harsh lesson in how fleeting success can be in the world of music.

The two met in Sydney, Australia when they landed gigs in the chorus for a touring production of Jesus Christ Superstar in 1975. They hit it off so famously that almost immediately, they began spending time between Superstar rehearsals and performances working together on songs Russell had been writing.

“We both said together, are you interested in creating a band together?” Russell recalled during a phone interview. “And we said let’s use our time in Superstar to create a band, so when Superstar ended, which would be 18 months down the line, we had something to go to.”

“It was so bizarre. We just left Superstar a couple of days [earlier]. We have the No. 1 single, and the next week we had the No. 1 album,” Russell said. “And one of our very first shows, because it was at the end of the year [1976] and we had this big hit single, they asked us to perform at the [Sydney] Opera House on the steps for 90,000 people.”

“We hardly had put the band together. We didn’t know what we were doing,” he added. “We had a good set. We played all of the songs from the first album, which at that point had only just come out. So for us, we thought ‘Oh my, this is great. This is how it happens all the time.’”

That good fortune continued. Rod Stewart had an Australian tour booked and noted that Air Supply had the country’s No. 1 single and album, so he asked Air Supply to open for him. Things meshed, and soon Russell and Hitchcock were off to America and Canada, extending their run as openers on Stewart’s tour.

Then came the reality check.

“We toured with Rod and we thought we’d come back to a hero’s welcome, ticker tape and the whole thing,” Russell said. “But they had forgotten about us.”

“But the great thing about that, which we didn’t realize at the time, was this: it made us dig in,” Russell said. “We didn’t give up and say, ‘Oh, that was great, playing with Rod, we had a big album, a big single. And now we’re going to get a regular job.’”

Russell set out to write new songs, and that group of 15 or so included familiar tunes like “All Out of Love,” “Chances,” “The Woman You Love” and “Lost In Love.” The latter song was released as a single in Australia in 1979, and the magic returned.

“It was a big hit again [in Australia],” Russell said. “But we still didn’t make any money. It wasn’t until Clive [David] heard the record, and unknown to us, bought the record, bought the rights, and released it.”

Davis is a record-industry legend known for helping to launch the careers of Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Whitney Houston and numerous others. He was president of Arista Records at the time and had yet to contact Russell or Hitchcock, so Russell took the initiative.

“I called him up and I said ‘Is this Clive Davis?’ He said ‘Yes.’ I said ‘This is Graham Russell from Air Supply.’ And I actually reversed the charges. I didn’t have any money,” Russell recalled. “He said ‘Where are you?’ I said ‘I’m in France because I went to a publishing convention,’ which I missed because I got sick. He said ‘What are you doing there? Get back to Australia. We need that album straight away.’ And that was my introduction to Clive.”

It turned out Davis had big plans for Air Supply. On his way back to Australia, Russell stopped in Los Angeles to meet Davis in person, and that’s when he began to sense the magnitude of what was about to happen.

“He [Davis] said, ‘Lost In Love’ is going to be the biggest song of the year,’” Russell said. “I couldn’t really believe that, but he said it. He said ‘Get back there. Your career is about to take off.’”

And did it ever. The anthemic pop ballad sound of “Lost In Love” registered worldwide, starting a string of hits that turned Air Supply into one of the biggest acts of the ‘80s.

Over the next six-plus years, Air Supply followed the double-platinum 1980 Lost In Love album with four more studio albums, three of which went platinum or gold. The duo spun out hits like “All Out of Love,” “Every Woman in the World,” “The One That You Love,” “Here I Am,” “Even the Nights Are Better, “Two Less Lonely People in the World” and “Making Love Out of Nothing at All,” of which went to No. 5 or better in the United States.

The hits dried up toward the end of the ‘80s, but Air Supply kept touring with new albums and had major success over the decade-plus that followed in Asia, South America, India and elsewhere.

Over the past ten years or so, Russell and Hitchcock have seen a resurgence in their popularity in the United States. They continue to perform roughly 130 shows each year in a six-piece band format, surprising fans with a live show that’s more robust and energetic than the studio versions of their songs might suggest.

“It’s a rock-and-roll band in whatever form. We just play a lot of big, epic ballad songs, but we play a lot of other stuff, too that everyone knows,” Russell said. “But in essence, it’s a rock-and-roll band, and it’s loud and powerful. For the people that think it’s going to be Peter, Paul and Mary, they’re very much surprised.”

Air Supply plays Hard Rock Casino at 8 p.m. March 4. Info: hardrockcasinocincinnati.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ai9aM_0l1MLeCP00
Hard Rock Casino CincinnatiPhoto byKayshaonUnsplash


Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# air supply Cincinnati hard roc# air supply the duo at Hard Roc# all out of love by air supply # air supply greatest hits# come see Air Supply in Cincinn

Comments / 0

Published by

Life Coach Robert Schroeder has been writing & editing in Ohio and around the world for 40 years. I deliver the news you need to know through a straightforward and unbiased lens with a focus on Government, Entertainment, Human Interest, Food and Sports

Ohio State
110 followers

More from Redhawk80

Cincinnati, OH

Uncovering the latest Cincinnati Bengals news from the combine in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin didn’t exactly sound bullish about the prospects of resigning Jessie Bates III at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Experience the national exemplar: a review of the Cincinnati, Ohio restaurant's brunch

The National Exemplar is a 28-year-old restaurant located in historic Mariemont Inn. Mary Emery, Mariemont's founder, coined the fledgling community a "'National Exemplar' in practical town planning," and the restaurant pays homage to that.

Read full story
1 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Experience the delicious fried chicken at The Eagle Food & Beer Hall in Cincinnati, Ohio

We Cincinnati foodies tend to trip over one another whenever a new restaurant opens in Over-the-Rhine, clamoring to be among the first to experience it and talk about it and blog about it and post photos of it, until it all feels like a lot of white noise. The latest target of our affection is The Eagle Food & Beer Hall, a bar and free-range fried chicken joint conceived by the same folks who brought us Currito and Bakersfield OTR.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Rams Offseason News

The Los Angeles Rams’ coaching staff is going to look fairly different in 2023 with all the changes Sean McVay is making to his group. After moving on from outside linebackers coach Thad Bogardus earlier this offseason, the Rams are filling the vacancy with a college coach.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Pepp and Dolores Italian Restaurant in Cincinnati Ohio Review

The rumors are true....Pepp and Dolores is THE best Italian in the Cincinnati area. I went for myself to confirm it!. Every single item we had here was so delicious and fresh. You could taste the love that was put into every bite!

Read full story
1 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Review of Bakersfield Taco's and Tequila Restaurant in Cincinnati

Serving up authentic, Mexican street fare, and a selection of over 100 tequilas and American whiskeys. Bakersfield is a spot where the food is simple, the service is warm and the atmosphere is alive. They must train the servers and bartenders to smile, laugh and be overly friendly! Its rare these days!

Read full story
2 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Ten New Restaurants in Cincinnati, Ohio

This is the second "Top 10 List" of new Restaurants in Cincinnati. Hope you like the list. The first LEGO café in the United States is slated to open at Newport on the Levee this year.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

Ford Garage Restaurant Review! We love this Restaurant

This is an honest restaurant review written by a very sociable Grandma and Grandpa! We love to go out and eat and thought you might like our "Honest Opinions"!. This Florida-based beer-and-burger chain with a tie to Henry Ford — as in the Ford Motor Company — recently opened in Rookwood Commons & Pavilion and they have another location on the way for Florence, Kentucky. Ford's Garage, based out of Fort Myers, Florida — where Henry Ford had a winter home — is an official licensee of the Ford Motor Company and plays off that aspect by channeling a "1920s service station/prohibition bar" vibe even including oil rags as their napkins. The menu is focused on black angus beef burgers and are named after local "Famous People". The burgers are dressed with natural aged cheeses, fresh toppings, and sauces on artisan buns branded with the Ford’s Garage logo.

Read full story
6 comments
Cincinnati, OH

Top 10 Black Owned Restaurants in Cincinnati, Ohio. First list of 3

Even Though Black History Month is almost over there are still a lot of Black Owned Restaurants that you should take a look at. We found over 30 to start with and here are the first 10 that we recommend!

Read full story
16 comments
Cincinnati, OH

5 More New Restaurants Coming to Cincinnati

This is our second edition of the "5 New Restaurants Coming to Cincinnati"! Hope this helps!. I have lived in Cincinnati for my whole life and for some reason I can't seem to get out of Western Hills but my wife who is a "California Girl" (born and raised there) says that the Cincinnati Restaurant Scene is on its way to becoming "World Class" and just to keep everyone informed here are the newest restaurants either open now or to open soon! Hope that you will find this informative!

Read full story
2 comments
Cincinnati, OH

5 New Restaurants coming to Cincinnati, Ohio and Newport Kentucky (With a bonus)

I have lived in Cincinnati for my whole life and for some reason I can't seem to get out of Western Hills but my wife who is a "California Girl" (born and raised there) says that the Cincinnati Restaurant Scene is on its way to becoming "World Class" and just to keep everyone informed here are the newest restaurants either open now or to open soon! Hope that you will find this informative!

Read full story
1 comments
Cincinnati, OH

The Top 10 Restaurants in Cincinnati

20 Years ago when my wife moved to Cincinnati from Silicon Valley she tells everyone that the best Mexican Restaurant was "Taco Bell" but now this city has changed! There are new restaurants popping up everywhere and it is almost hard to make a reservation! We are going to try and list our version of a top 10 "Best Restaurants in Cincinnati"! So here goes:

Read full story
3 comments
Cincinnati, OH

5 Key questions about the Cincinnati Reds in 2023

Well believe it or not Spring Training started this week and like most teams the Cincinnati Reds have lots of questions! I thought we would take some time and answer what we thought were the top 5 questions going into the 2023 season! All feedback is welcomed!

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy