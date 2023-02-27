Cincinnati, OH

Ford Garage Restaurant Review! We love this Restaurant

Redhawk80

This is an honest restaurant review written by a very sociable Grandma and Grandpa! We love to go out and eat and thought you might like our "Honest Opinions"!

Ford's Garage

2692 Madison Road Suite 115, Norwood
This Florida-based beer-and-burger chain with a tie to Henry Ford — as in the Ford Motor Company — recently opened in Rookwood Commons & Pavilion and they have another location on the way for Florence, Kentucky. Ford's Garage, based out of Fort Myers, Florida — where Henry Ford had a winter home — is an official licensee of the Ford Motor Company and plays off that aspect by channeling a "1920s service station/prohibition bar" vibe even including oil rags as their napkins. The menu is focused on black angus beef burgers and are named after local "Famous People". The burgers are dressed with natural aged cheeses, fresh toppings, and sauces on artisan buns branded with the Ford’s Garage logo.

This isn't your typical restaurant this place is an experience. From the old timey gas station set up outside to the moving cars overhead on the inside. Even the bathrooms are set up decoratively. While there often is a wait take time to absorb the ambiance here before you eat. They advertise great burgers and craft beers and they don't disappoint. Burgers were juicy and cooked to exactly how we ordered them and the parmesan truffle fries were exquisite. They were half pound burgers and never frozen! Nice selection of craft beers and cocktails and some very interesting ones you just have to try. The staff were great also, our waitress was attentive and quick to refill and check on us and though busy the food came out soon after we ordered it. Our dining experience was just that an Experience!!

Another "Special" that they do here is if you are celebrating a Birthday you get your Dessert for free and all of the servers come out and have a parade around the restaurant to your table! Fun!

We got the burgers and they were both fantastic! I got the Ford Signature Burger with Fries and my wife got the Black-n-Bleu with Fries. The fries were great! I hate a place with a great burger and Mushy Fries!

The lunch and dinner menu has a good variety and while we were standing there watching the food go by we noticed the Meatloaf and it looked fantastic. A guy next to us had the French onion soup and he said it was the best that he had ever had! They also had the onion ring's and it was enough to feed an Army!

They also have a Sunday Brunch with a lot of variety: Eggs Benedict with Breakfast Potatoes, a Breakfast burger, chicken and waffles, a monte cristo and a Garage skillet all looked and sounded good!

I thought we would save the best for last though! Dessert!! They have about four different flavors of shakes and I got the key lime pie (I'm in search of the Holy Grail of Key Lime pie) and I think I found it! My wife got the Turtle Brownie Sundae that was a huge chocolate brownie with ice cream and syrup! We usually split a dessert but both of these were so good that we cleaned our plates!

The only problem that I guess could be an issue is the wait! They don't take reservations but it wasn't really that bad! We went on a Saturday afternoon and it was only a projected 30-45 minute wait and we got seated in 30! I would say going during the week has to cut the wait down. That was really our only complaint though and we can't wait to go back again!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e0yAo_0l0h3RuT00
Outside FordsPhoto byFords Website

Fords Men's BathroomPhoto byBob

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kjnYz_0l0h3RuT00
Ford Hanging from Ceiling @ Fords GaragePhoto byBob

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BllTy_0l0h3RuT00
Fords MenuPhoto byBob

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08BHvg_0l0h3RuT00
Fords French Onion SoupPhoto byBob

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NO8p4_0l0h3RuT00
Fords Meatloaf and MashedPhoto byBob

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SjvGf_0l0h3RuT00
Fords Oil Rag NapkinPhoto byBob

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BXYOt_0l0h3RuT00
Fords Black-N-Blue BurgerPhoto byBob

