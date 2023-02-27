Cincinnati, OH

Top 10 Black Owned Restaurants in Cincinnati, Ohio. First list of 3

Redhawk80

Even Though Black History Month is almost over there are still a lot of Black Owned Restaurants that you should take a look at. We found over 30 to start with and here are the first 10 that we recommend!

1) Ollies' Trolley

1607 Central Ave., West End
Located in a yellow and red trolley car, Ollie’s Trolley is a soul food staple in Cincinnati. This trolley serves a variety of smoked meats, including ribs, turkey tips and pulled pork, plus metts and burgers. They also offer plenty of sides, like collard greens, buttered corn and potato salad. For dessert, get a slice of their lemon pound cake or chess pie. My favorite is the burger with the famous "Trolley Sauce".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03m5iI_0l0XljT000
Ollies TrolleyPhoto byHailey Bollinger

2) Nolia

1405 Clay St., Over-the-Rhine
Nolia opened in April 2022, adding some Southern flair to Cincinnati’s food landscape. Their unique dishes are inspired by Chef Jeff Harris’ upbringing in New Orleans, but at the same time, they stay authentic to Harris rather than to his hometown’s traditional cuisine. The dining environment is upscale, offering a menu stacked with dishes like roasted chicken, cider-braised greens and andouille-crusted redfish. All of the side dishes are vegan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xYJI0_0l0XljT000
Nolia Front DoorPhoto byHailey Bollinger

3) Soul Secrets

1434 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine
This OTR spot doesn’t just offer soul food, their recipes come from Candice Holloway’s kitchen and they are traditional and original. A look at the menu shows entrees that, in a lot of the South, would just be called good old home cooking, like fried chicken, shrimp and grits, fried whiting and catfish. Side's consist of mac and cheese, collard greens, sweet potatoes and cornbread. You must try the Fried Chicken!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pp0i3_0l0XljT000
Soul SecretsPhoto bySoul Food

4) Just Q'in

975 E McMillan St., Walnut Hills
Owned by Matt Cuff, this Walnut Hills barbecue store is committed to the mission of BBQ . On the menu, you’ll find smoked brisket, ribs, chicken and more. And don’t skip on the classic barbecue sides. mac & cheese, jalapeño cornbread and peach cobbler. You can buy it by the plate or by the pound.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xCyes_0l0XljT000
Just Q'inPhoto byLindsay McCarty

5) Black Coffee Lounge

824 Elm St., Downtown
This coffee shop is from the owners of BlaCk OWned. Their popular house “Wakanda” blend is a mix of Ethiopian, Rwandan and Brazilian beans, and you can even buy a bag of it to brew at home and it is great! They also offer bag and brewed teas, cold-pressed juices and other coffee drinks like espresso, cappuccinos, lattes and macchiatos, which can all be made with non-dairy milk alternatives. If you're hungry, their small menu features sandwiches and pastries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U1uCd_0l0XljT000
Black Coffee LoungePhoto byElizabeth Davis

6) BOL

2165 Central Ave., Unit A, West End
As Cincinnati’s first açaí bowl bar, BOL has a mission to bring people together through a shared love of fresh, healthy and tasty food. They have both a mobile food truck, as well as a stationary truck on Central Avenue in the West End. You can create your own bowl with fruits, granola and a variety of toppings, from peanut and almond butters to bee pollen and goji berries. BOL also has several pre-created bowls on their menu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kg61r_0l0XljT000
BOL Healthy foodPhoto byFacebook.com/BOL

7) Boomtown Biscuits and Whiskey

9039 US-42, Suite H, Union Kentucky
This restaurant is inspired by California's 19th-century gold rush. At Boomtown, the true delight comes plated. The signature biscuit isn't a run-of-the-mill, thousand-layer, flaked baked good but a "Cat Head" biscuit crisp on the top. Order the Gold Shoes to get this delightful biscuit topped with delicious sawmill, peppercorn, mushroom or goetta gravy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dttRK_0l0XljT000
Boomtown BiscuitPhoto byHailey Bollinger

8) Esoteric Brewing Company

918 E McMillan St., Walnut Hills
Esoteric Brewing believes craft beer should be as elegant as fine wine, and master brewer Brian Jackson has spent years cultivating his skills. This brewery’s beer menu pays homage to traditional Belgian, English, German and American styles, but with some Old World flair. The space features an Art Deco speakeasy vibe, with lounge chairs and cocktail tables.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hLi1H_0l0XljT000
Esoteric BreweryPhoto byHailey Bollinger

9) Sunny Blu Ice Cream and Coffee House

1212 Jackson St., Over-the-Rhine
Crafting delicious handmade ice cream served alongside fresh La Terza coffee, Sunny Blu is a hidden gem in the heart of OTR. Their ice creams are all made with simple, fresh ingredients, starting with a base of heavy cream, sweetened condensed milk and vanilla extract. Flavors come in classics like chocolate, strawberry and vanilla, but there are also ones like chai and mango tajin for those looking for something a little more adventurous. They also have toppings you can add fro-yo style and a small menu of breakfast and lunch eats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XS9WO_0l0XljT000
Sunny Blu Ice CreamPhoto byfacebook.com/sunnyblucoffeeandicecream
10) Katch the Kitchen Restaurant and Bar
4172 Hamilton Ave., Northside
After operating as a food truck for some time, Katch opened a brick-and-mortar breakfast, lunch and dinner spot in Northside in March 2021. Their menu consists of everything from French Toast Roll Ups with a vanilla cream cheese glaze to the 4 Cheese Alfredo with your choice of shrimp, lobster, chicken, steak, salmon, lamb chop or veggies. And for just $6, you can get a delicious breakfast burrito loaded with eggs and bacon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EYeUW_0l0XljT000
Katch the KitchenPhoto byfacebook.com/katchthekitchen

