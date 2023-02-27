Cincinnati, OH

5 New Restaurants coming to Cincinnati, Ohio and Newport Kentucky (With a bonus)

I have lived in Cincinnati for my whole life and for some reason I can't seem to get out of Western Hills but my wife who is a "California Girl" (born and raised there) says that the Cincinnati Restaurant Scene is on its way to becoming "World Class" and just to keep everyone informed here are the newest restaurants either open now or to open soon! Hope that you will find this informative!

1) Terrazza Trattoria and Palomas

3040 and 3042 Harrison Ave., Westwood
A 1920s funeral home in Westwood will soon become something entirely different. The owners of Ivory House restaurant are transforming the structure into two separate dining establishments. If the food from these new establishments is as good as the Ivory House, Western Hills will have two winners! The building would be divided and renovated into Terrazza Trattoria, a "mid-priced Italian" restaurant, and Paloma's, a Mexican bar and grill. The project is being called “Alfresco At Town Hall” and is slated to open in the spring of 2023! You can learn more on their Facebook pages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZmvqC_0kzsupYt00
Drawing of the new Terrazza and PalomasPhoto bywestcurc

2) Alara

5410 Medpace Way, Madisonville
High-end restaurant Alara is set to come to Madisonville at some point in 2023. Its owner, Looking Glass Hospitality, describes it as “experiential” and "focusing on innovative menu items and warm hospitality," saying the dining experience they’re aiming for was inspired by their travels. The 8,000-square-foot space will feature an open kitchen, dining room, bar, patio and conservatory, plus room for private parties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cvpV8_0kzsupYt00
Alara coming soon to Madisonville!Photo bylooking glass hospitality

3) Amador

Newport on the Levee
Nick Pesola of Revolution Rotisserie is bringing "part 1980s Miami vibe, part Havana nights" to his new Cuban/Latin American eatery on the river at Newport on the Levy! The concept is based off of a Cuban "paladar,” which is "an independently-owned, local restaurant where the best food and drinks are often found.” Construction began in October, but no opening date has been set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bVRM2_0kzsupYt00
Amador Cuban Restaurant coming soonPhoto byNewport on the levee

4) Five on Vine

1324 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine
Crown Restaurant Group is moving a new restaurant into the former Mercer OTR space this winter. A release says Five on Vine will serve "elevated takes on classic, American cuisine." The menu features dishes including Pigs in a Blanket, chicken pot pie, meatloaf, smoked ribs and some of the Italian influence the group is known for, including squid ink linguine and bucatini carbonara. The "elevated" part can be seen in the ingredients, like the Avril-Bleh sausage used in the Pigs in a Blanket or the pine nuts in the meatloaf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZv73_0kzsupYt00
5 on Vine coming soonPhoto byCrown Restaurant Group

5) Onolicious Downtown

1005 Walnut St., Downtown
Hawaiian barbecue joint Onolicious is joining Court Street Plaza’s growing dining scene. Their authentic Hawaiian BBQ is made with organic and locally sourced ingredients, and their mission is to evolve Hawaiian cuisine Malama honua-style, which means to do so by taking care of the Earth, and their menu features plate lunches, poke, Loco Moco – a popular Hawaiian dish made with rice, burger and a fried egg – pupus (appetizers) and desserts. This location will also have a walk-up window and is expected to open in the summer of 2023. If you’re craving authentic Hawaiian cuisine now, however, you can check out Onolicious in Oakley at 3715 Madison Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iaen6_0kzsupYt00
Onolicious Hawaiian restaurant coming soon!Photo bybob

5A) Galley on the Levee

1 Levee Way, Newport
A new dining experience is coming to Newport on the Levee in the summer of 2023, and it’ll give new restaurateurs and chefs the opportunity to get their concepts off the ground. Galley on the Levee will be 7,900 square feet and feature four restaurants and a bar, as well as a space outside for gathering. Its owner, Galley Group, says it anticipates incorporating American, Asian, Italian and Mexican flavors, but it wants to work with local chefs to determine which concepts will work best in Newport. The bar will serve local craft and domestic beers, as well as craft cocktails and select wines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zRsuS_0kzsupYt00
Galley on the Levee @ Newport on the LeveePhoto byNewport on the Levee

