Cincinnati, OH

5 Key questions about the Cincinnati Reds in 2023

Redhawk80

Well believe it or not Spring Training started this week and like most teams the Cincinnati Reds have lots of questions! I thought we would take some time and answer what we thought were the top 5 questions going into the 2023 season! All feedback is welcomed!

1) Can Joey Votto return to the form that made him a league MVP at one point in his career?

As Votto enters his final year of his guaranteed contract the questions are many. Can he hit for power or is he going to be a "Walk Machine"? Are people happy with a player who makes twenty million dollars a year becomes a singles hitter and walks a lot or would you rather have a power hitter like the old Votto? Is he really embarrassed by his performance or is his attitude "lets get this year over with and give me my Twenty Million dollars? With Reds icon and first baseman Joey Votto's playing career winding down, and no clear starter at third base. The organization will need to get a look at what they have for the future in Chris Encarnacion-Strand. Just my thoughts!

2) Can Nick Senzel ever become a solid Major League Ballplayer?

Nick has been injured in every year that he has played! How does this happen? It does make you wonder about the Reds Trainers and what they do in Spring Training? Senzel has been labeled a "Phenom" since he has been in the Majors! Come on Nick show us what you've got buddy!!

3) Can the three rookie starting pitchers from last year continue to improve and give the Reds a solid first three guys in the rotation?

Were these guys actually getting better last year or was it a "Mirage"? Hunter Greene will still be one of the youngest starting pitchers in the major leagues at 20 years old. He had a couple of games last year where he had the opposing hitters shaking their heads! This could be better this year because he has developed a third pitch, a change up! Will Nick Lodolo continue to improve and be that "Side arming Lefty" that the Reds thought he would be when the drafted him. And last but not least of the three Graham Ashcraft has picked up 4 miles per hour on his fast ball and improved his change-up!

4) Is Elly de la Cruz the 20 year 6'5 shortstop the all-star of the future that everyone say he is?

The height disparity between the Reds' shortstop prospects was obvious as 6-foot-5 Elly De La Cruz and 5-foot-11 Matt McLain took grounders during early work with coach Freddie Benavides on Monday. But they were both equally smooth when scooping up choppers and short hops.

"I’m just getting comfortable, easing in, getting back into the saddle," De La Cruz said later via translator Jorge Merlos.

Monday was the first full-squad workout for Cincinnati as De La Cruz -- the organization's No. 1 prospect per MLB Pipeline -- navigated his first big league camp.

“It’s a pretty tough day especially after a couple of days of not doing much. We’re getting in there, getting set and it was full throttle the first day," the 21-year-old De La Cruz said. He is ranked as the number 10 overall prospect in all of Baseball! Is he going to be the shortstop of the future?

5) Will all of the injured Relief Pitchers from last year be healthy and ready to go this year?

Last year Buck Farmer, Lucas Sims, Reiver Sanmartin and Tejay Antone were injured for all or parts of the year and this really put a dent in the Bullpen! We need all of these guys healthy this year in order to compete and move up in the standings!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18hKYv_0kyvXoft00
Cincinnati RedsPhoto byCincinnati Reds

# Cincinnati Reds Reds baseball # cincinnati reds baseball# spring training reds# questions about cincinnati red# joey votto future

