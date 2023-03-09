Indianapolis, IN

The Indy Area's New Brunch Spot Lives Up to the Hype

Rebekah Barton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2asrag_0lD3tqG800
Photo byRebekah Barton

If you're an Indianapolis local on social media lately, you've probably seen something about Antilogy.

This new Indy-area restaurant has been making waves on Instagram, with diners who visited during its opening week raving about their overall experience. Antilogy is a unique addition to a commercial area that is mostly populated with chain stores and dining establishments, making it all the more appealing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2plS70_0lD3tqG800
Photo byRebekah Barton

Officially offering brunch, wine, and bourbon, Antilogy also has a shareable plates menu for the evening crowd and a separate coffee menu available all day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ciipC_0lD3tqG800
Photo byRebekah Barton

I took my daughters to brunch at Greenwood's newest spot, and we left craving more. Literally. There are at least four more brunch entrees I need to try.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22I0Qd_0lD3tqG800
Photo byRebekah Barton

This time, I settled on the vanilla bourbon French toast, featuring locally braided challah bread, powdered sugar, and maple bourbon syrup.

I've been telling everyone I know to run to brunch at Antilogy if that's any indication of just how delicious my meal was.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cd2YS_0lD3tqG800
Photo byRebekah Barton

I also love that Antilogy puts a focus on supporting the local community by sourcing ingredients, including its challah bread, from Central Indiana.

My daughters both loved their choices too, as you can see from Ella's pancake-filled "chipmunk cheeks."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35y0Pk_0lD3tqG800
Photo byRebekah Barton

The restaurant is extremely family-friendly, with a children's menu, high-chairs, and booster seats readily available to patrons.

Parents of young children should note that they may find themselves waiting a bit, so bringing toys or an iPad is smart. On opening weekend, the wait for a brunch table ranged from 20-40 minutes. Fortunately, Antilogy will text you when your table is ready, so parents can take little ones outside without fear of losing their spot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kyR1I_0lD3tqG800
Photo byRebekah Barton

In regard to decor, Antilogy has mastered an aesthetic that works just as well for family brunch as it does for evening cocktails.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QGrTV_0lD3tqG800
Photo byRebekah Barton

A mixture of traditional four-tops, long farmhouse-style tables [above], and cool leather booths are interspersed with intimate seating areas that scream "date night" [below].

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U3Zz3_0lD3tqG800
Photo byRebekah Barton

The bar area is my favorite section of the restaurant, though.

I have an ongoing obsession with forest green and gold, so it isn't tough to figure out why the bar stood out to me. You can also glimpse Antilogy's bourbon and wine selection on the open shelving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z1qhM_0lD3tqG800
Photo byRebekah Barton

Anyone looking for a fabulous brunch restaurant or an interesting date night spot outside of downtown should add Antilogy to their Indy-area to-do list as soon as possible.

Plus, the bathrooms have to-die-for wallpaper and light fixtures -- and I always judge a restaurant by its bathroom decor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LFiaq_0lD3tqG800
Photo byRebekah Barton

Have you been to Antilogy yet?

Antilogy is located at 5867 N State Road 135 Greenwood, IN 46143.

