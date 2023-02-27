Visit the Hidden Speakeasy In the Bottleworks Hotel Lobby

Photo by Rebekah Barton

Ever since its revitalization, the Bottleworks District is easily one of my favorite Indianapolis neighborhoods. I've taken you inside Bottleworks Hotel before, so I figured it was high time to introduce you to the speakeasy-style spot that's hidden in plain sight just inside the lobby.

Photo by Rebekah Barton

When you enter the hotel, it's easy to miss the door directly to your left but if you veer that direction, you'll find one of Indy's coolest Prohibition-inspired bars.

Sundry and Vice is all crystal chandeliers and low lighting, making you feel like you've stepped about ten decades back in time.

Photo by Rebekah Barton

There's plenty of seating, from a few spacious booths to comfortable chairs clustered for intimate conversation to traditional bar stools.

Pick your poison depending on what kind of night you're looking for.

Photo by Rebekah Barton

Inspired by old-fashioned apothecaries, Sundry and Vice pays homage to its roots with one of my favorite features, an entire wall covered with vintage prescriptions [below].

The restaurant's mission is to salute the "contribution of those glorious quacks [druggists] to the great American cocktail tradition."

Photo by Rebekah Barton

One of the areas Sundry and Vice really shines is its specialty cocktail menu .

Many of Indy’s speakeasy-style establishments are skilled at serving up Gimlets, Old Fashioneds, and other classic libations but Sundry and Vice isn’t afraid to put a spin on tradition.

My drink of the night was the “Chanel No. 5” (of course), a twist on a French 75 featuring gin, lemon, rose flavor, chamomile, and sparkling wine.

Photo by Rebekah Barton

Next time I visit I’ll be drinking either Grandpa Jack’s, a combination of bourbon, curaçao, bitter amaro, and angostura, or Clover Club, which blends gin, lemon, raspberry, and — in true Roaring Twenties style — egg white.

It's worth noting that Sundry and Vice can get crowded on weekend nights, and drinks have to be ordered at the bar. If you know you're staying for at least a couple of rounds, it's worth double-fisting your way back to your seat to avoid the line. Bottles of wine are also available for purchase.

Photo by Rebekah Barton

While not a true speakeasy like Bootlegger's , Sundry and Vice offers a Roaring Twenties-style experience in one of Indy's trendiest neighborhoods.

It's also decidedly upscale without being fussy. I felt just as comfortable in a glitzy gold dress as I would have in jeans.

Photo by Rebekah Barton

Next time you find yourself craving an evening out at one of Indy's coolest Art Deco landmarks, Sundry and Vice is a great bet.

There's also a Cincinnati location if you want to pay a visit to both bars.

Have you been to Sundry and Vice?