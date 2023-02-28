'Carnival Row' Inspired Cocktail Recipe - "The Tourmaline"

Photo by Rebekah Barton

A few days ago on Instagram, I asked if anyone was interested in a series of cocktails inspired by TV shows and movies. The overwhelming response was "Yes!," leading us to today's post.

Now that Season 2 of Carnival Row is finally upon us, we've been rewatching the series from the beginning for full effect. While I'm more of a Sophie Longerbane personality-wise, Tourmaline is one of my favorite characters in the series. Her personality, as bright as her hair, is inspiring to this natural cynic.

Tourmaline's bright blue hair from Season 1 was the catalyst for this eponymous cocktail, best enjoyed in a lavish, darkly paneled room in the company of Rycroft Philostrate.

"The Tourmaline" Cocktail Recipe

What You Need:

1 ½ oz preferred gin (we used Tanqueray)

½ oz simple syrup,

½ oz Grand Marnier

½ oz Blue Curacao

2 oz Sparkling Lemonade

2 oz of Bubbly Moscato (we used Barefoot)

What You Do:

Add all ingredients to shaker, stir approximately 10 times. Pour from shaker into glass over ice. Enjoy!

More on Carnival Row

You can escape to the Burgue with both seasons of Carnival Row, currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video . The official description of the streaming series reads:

With a serial killer loose on Carnival Row, and a government that turns a blind eye to the deaths of its lower class citizens, Rycroft Philostrate [Orlando Bloom], a war-hardened investigator, is the only person willing to stop the murders and maintain the fragile peace. But when Vignette Stonemoss [Cara Delevingne], a faerie refugee, turns up in the Burgue, she forces Philo to reckon with a past he's tried to forget.

