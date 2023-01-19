Delmonico's Shoots Down False Reports, Restaurant Not Reopening

Delmonico's NYC is an institution more than a restaurant.

The first true restaurant in the city, the Delmonico brothers opened their establishment in 1837. Since then, it has served over a dozen United States Presidents, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Oscar Wilde, Gypsy Rose Lee, and more than its fair share of Wall Street Tycoons.

Photo by Credit: Pexels Pictures/Pexels Royalty Free Stock Images

Film actress Debbie Reynolds once said, "“Few places outside of Hollywood have seen the glamour that Delmonico’s did in its heyday. I miss that time and I miss that place!”

As for the finance crowd, Lehman Brothers were given their own private room and ticker. Servers delivered up to a thousand lunches were served Monday-Friday.

Unfortunately, however, the restaurant -- like almost all others -- shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. To date, it has not reopened.

Earlier this week, numerous social media accounts and New York City-centric blogs began reporting that Delmonico's was set to reopen this fall.

Photo by Credit: Screenshot via Delmonico's official website

Now, however, the restaurant has refuted these claims with an official statement on its website. The notice reads:

We regret to inform our customers and loyal followers that the recent reports that we will re-open at 56 Beaver Street is [sic: are] false. It has come to our attention that former associates have been misrepresenting themselves to the media as owners of Delmonico's. This is untrue, and legal action has been commenced against these individuals.

As the sole owners of the trademark and this iconic brand, we are disappointed that anyone would attempt to steal our name, but more so that our customers have been given false expectations about re-opening.

We are actively working on our New York City. re-opening plans and will share those with you as soon as we are able.

What do you think about the news that Delmonico's won't actually be opening again this fall?