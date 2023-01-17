Daily Housekeeping Returns to More Walt Disney World Hotels

Rebekah Barton

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Walt Disney World Resort closed for an unprecedented period of time between March and July 2020.

Upon reopening, theme park Guests saw numerous operational changes, including face mask requirements and the eradication of daily housekeeping at onsite hotels.

Photo byRebekah Barton

While most COVID-era restrictions, such as mandatory face coverings and social distancing in ride queues, are already a thing of the past, the lack of daily hotel room housekeeping has been a holdover from the pandemic.

Now, Disney World has confirmed that Guests at ALL Disney Deluxe will once again enjoy daily "Mousekeeping" as of January 15.

It is worth noting that select Deluxe hotels, like Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Jambo House, already had this service reinstated previously.

The new Walt Disney World Resort housekeeping schedule is as follows:

  • Daily service at Deluxe Resorts
  • Every other day service at Moderate and Value Resorts
  • Disney Vacation Club Member service based on length of stay -- these Guests can purchase additional housekeeping services by visiting the front desk at their home Resort.

You can find a complete list of Disney Deluxe Resorts below:

  • Disney's Boardwalk Inn
  • Disney's Wilderness Lodge
  • Disney's Contemporary Resort
  • Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
  • Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge
  • Disney's Beach Club Resort
  • Disney's Polynesian Village Resort
  • Disney's Yacht Club Resort
  • Disney's Riviera Resort
  • Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser
Photo byRebekah Barton

Keep in mind that Guests can still decline hotel housekeeping upon check-in -- or at any time during their stay -- if they would prefer to not have people outside of their travel party in their rooms.

Learn more about staying onsite at Walt Disney World Resort here.

What do you think about Disney bringing daily housekeeping back to more hotels?

