Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In Indianapolis

Photo by Rebekah Barton

I love Paris. It's no surprise if you know me. I took nine years of French throughout junior high, high school, and college, and Coco Chanel has been one of my style icons practically since I was old enough to walk.

In fact, one of my core memories is my first visit to Closerie de Lilas , the restaurant and bar where Hemingway wrote most of The Sun Also Rises.

Photo by Rebekah Barton

Living in Indiana, though, it's sometimes hard to feed my inner Francophile. Enter Petite Chou Bistro & Champagne Bar .

Located in the Broad Ripple district of Indianapolis, Petite Chou is a (literal) taste of the Left Bank in the Hoosier State. We enjoyed brunch at the cafe over the weekend, and I felt like I was back in Monmartre.

Photo by Rebekah Barton

The outdoor dining setup is one of my favorite features of the restaurant.

Overhead heat lamps and a roof protect you from the elements so you can dine al fresco all year long.

Photo by Rebekah Barton

Petite Chou even provides blankets if you need to bundle up (Ella was a big fan).

Photo by Rebekah Barton

The brunch menu is extensive, with a variety of French-inspired dishes to choose from. Croque Monsieur, Pain Perdu, and Brie Antoinette are available, for example.

The eatery also offers separate midday and dinner menus with additional dishes.

Photo by Rebekah Barton

During our recent visit, my girls dug into perfectly crafted crepes [seen in the feature image of this post], while my best friend and I both ordered the liège waffles and vanilla cappuccinos [below].

Photo by Rebekah Barton

The food was delicious, and we'll definitely be back soon to try other menu items. I have my eye on the avocado toast.

If you find yourself seated indoors during your next trip to Petite Chou, you'll get to enjoy an elegant, yet eclectic, vibe that could just as easily be on Rue des Martyrs. The sputnik chandelier in the lobby immediately caught my eye.

Photo by Rebekah Barton

I plan to return to Petite Chou soon for dinner and champagne, so stay tuned for my next visit.

And, make sure you don't miss out on this taste of Europe without leaving Indy.

Photo by Rebekah Barton

Rated one of Travel and Leisure magazine's Top French Restaurants In the U.S., Petite Chou officially describes itself as:

With tightly packed tables and classic bistro fare, Petite Chou Bistro and Champagne Bar is six-time James Beard Foundation semifinalist Martha Hoover's reinvention of the iconic French neighborhood restaurant. Enter. Enjoy.

Photo by Rebekah Barton

Have you been to this Indianapolis gem?

Petite Chou is located at 823 Westfield Blvd., Indianapolis, IN 46220.