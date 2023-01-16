Indianapolis, IN

Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In Indianapolis

Rebekah Barton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0snJrZ_0kGXmH8r00
Photo byRebekah Barton

I love Paris. It's no surprise if you know me. I took nine years of French throughout junior high, high school, and college, and Coco Chanel has been one of my style icons practically since I was old enough to walk.

In fact, one of my core memories is my first visit to Closerie de Lilas, the restaurant and bar where Hemingway wrote most of The Sun Also Rises.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WY9vk_0kGXmH8r00
Photo byRebekah Barton

Living in Indiana, though, it's sometimes hard to feed my inner Francophile. Enter Petite Chou Bistro & Champagne Bar.

Located in the Broad Ripple district of Indianapolis, Petite Chou is a (literal) taste of the Left Bank in the Hoosier State. We enjoyed brunch at the cafe over the weekend, and I felt like I was back in Monmartre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08xplN_0kGXmH8r00
Photo byRebekah Barton

The outdoor dining setup is one of my favorite features of the restaurant.

Overhead heat lamps and a roof protect you from the elements so you can dine al fresco all year long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BSjHW_0kGXmH8r00
Photo byRebekah Barton

Petite Chou even provides blankets if you need to bundle up (Ella was a big fan).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ab16_0kGXmH8r00
Photo byRebekah Barton

The brunch menu is extensive, with a variety of French-inspired dishes to choose from. Croque Monsieur, Pain Perdu, and Brie Antoinette are available, for example.

The eatery also offers separate midday and dinner menus with additional dishes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U0gDR_0kGXmH8r00
Photo byRebekah Barton

During our recent visit, my girls dug into perfectly crafted crepes [seen in the feature image of this post], while my best friend and I both ordered the liège waffles and vanilla cappuccinos [below].

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fdug9_0kGXmH8r00
Photo byRebekah Barton

The food was delicious, and we'll definitely be back soon to try other menu items. I have my eye on the avocado toast.

If you find yourself seated indoors during your next trip to Petite Chou, you'll get to enjoy an elegant, yet eclectic, vibe that could just as easily be on Rue des Martyrs. The sputnik chandelier in the lobby immediately caught my eye.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lN84V_0kGXmH8r00
Photo byRebekah Barton

I plan to return to Petite Chou soon for dinner and champagne, so stay tuned for my next visit.

And, make sure you don't miss out on this taste of Europe without leaving Indy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W784h_0kGXmH8r00
Photo byRebekah Barton

Rated one of Travel and Leisure magazine's Top French Restaurants In the U.S., Petite Chou officially describes itself as:

With tightly packed tables and classic bistro fare, Petite Chou Bistro and Champagne Bar is six-time James Beard Foundation semifinalist Martha Hoover's reinvention of the iconic French neighborhood restaurant. Enter. Enjoy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hSvUX_0kGXmH8r00
Photo byRebekah Barton

Have you been to this Indianapolis gem?

Petite Chou is located at 823 Westfield Blvd., Indianapolis, IN 46220.

