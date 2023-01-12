Bob Iger Nixes Hybrid Work, Disney Employees Must Return to Office

In a shocking move on November 20, 2022, then-Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek -- who had been maligned by fans of the entertainment giant since taking over in March 2020 -- stepped down from his post, only to be replaced by former CEO Bob Iger.

Iger, popular among the fan base, has already begun implementing certain changes since resuming his role as Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company.

Now, CNBC reports that Iger has just made his biggest policy change of the past two months. Disney employees who have been working a hybrid schedule since the pandemic must now return to the office four days a week.

The policy will go into effect on March 1, 2023.

In an internal email obtained by CNBC, Iger stressed his belief that in-person collaboration is essential to storytelling at Disney:

“As I’ve been meeting with teams throughout the company over the past few months, I’ve been reminded of the tremendous value in being together with the people you work with,” Iger wrote. “As you’ve heard me say many times, creativity is the heart and soul of who we are and what we do at Disney. And in a creative business like ours, nothing can replace the ability to connect, observe, and create with peers that comes from being physically together, nor the opportunity to grow professionally by learning from leaders and mentors.”

This is likely only the first of many changes Iger will make over the course of 2023. He previously announced plans to restructure Disney's media and entertainment division amid the departure of high-level executive Kareem Daniel.

Additionally, many Disney Parks fans are hoping for changes at the company's theme park properties, including, perhaps, the removal of the Disney Park Pass system and a reimagining of the controversial Genie+ platform.

