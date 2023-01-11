Disney's Florida Resident Ticket Deal Is Officially Back

As of yesterday, January 10, 2023, Walt Disney World Resort has brought back a popular ticket deal for Florida residents.

Photo by Rebekah Barton

Orlando's Spectrum News 13 noted that the offer costs $175 for two days in the Parks, $195 for three days, and $215 for four days. It’s valid for theme park visits to EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, Disney's Animal Kingdom, and Disney's Hollywood Studios on weekdays through April 27.

Guests can also opt for a Disney Weekday Magic Ticket that includes the Park Hopper Option, Water Parks and Sports Option, or Park Hopper Plus Option for an additional fee.

It is important to note that there are blockout dates, so check the official Florida resident ticket webpage before purchasing.

Keep in mind that Disney World is still operating with the Disney Park Pass system that was put in place to control capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic. This means that Guests must have both a valid theme park ticket and a reservation for their Park of choice in order to gain entry.

Photo by Rebekah Barton

You can view the Park Pass availability calendar here.

Disney World's Florida resident ticket deal lasts through the final day of the property's 50th anniversary celebration, which officially winds down on March 30, 2023.

The theme park confirmed yesterday that its popular Happily Ever After nighttime spectacular will return to Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom on April 3, 2023.

More on Disney Weekday Magic Tickets

Photo by Rebekah Barton

Disney officially describes Weekday Magic Tickets as:

With this great ticket offer, you can enjoy the enchantment of the Walt Disney World theme parks—including limited-time experiences. Revel in EARidescent splendor and fun festivities during The World’s Most Magical Celebration—a once-in-a-lifetime celebration happening only through March 31, 2023! Plus, delight in all things creative during EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, taking place January 13 to February 20, 2023.

