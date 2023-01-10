Disney Confirms Return Date For Fan-Favorite Happily Ever After

When Walt Disney World Resort announced that it would be pulling its fan-favorite Magic Kingdom fireworks show, Happily Ever After, in favor of a new 50th Anniversary show, many Park-goers were disappointed.

Photo by Rebekah Barton

Then, Disney Enchantment, the replacement nighttime spectacular, received a lukewarm reception, and fans began clamoring for Happily Ever After to return on various social media platforms.

Disney officials listened, confirming that Happily Ever After would return to Cinderella Castle at September's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

Now, an official return date has been announced!

Disney fans can once again watch Happily Ever After light up the night sky beginning on April 3, 2023.

Disney Parks Blog also shared that Guests can expect all-new projections on Main Street, U.S.A. as part of the relaunch.

Photo by Rebekah Barton

In addition, EPCOT Forever will temporarily return to the World Showcase Lagoon.

EPCOT's current nighttime spectacular, Harmonious, will be replaced by a new show later this year to honor The Walt Disney Company's 100th anniversary. A debut date for that show has not been announced at this time.

More on Disney Enchantment

Disney officially describes Magic Kingdom's current fireworks show as:

Watch in awe as Cinderella Castle comes to life with magical effects that—for the first time ever—extend down Main Street, U.S.A.! Plus, enjoy dazzling lighting that illuminates the Castle courtyard and stunning fireworks that light up the night sky. All the while, classic and reimagined Disney songs will sweep you up into the adventure of a lifetime, along with an original song by 7-time Grammy award-winning songwriter Philip Lawrence.

Disney Enchantment, presented by Pandora, is truly a celebration of magic, imagination, joy and hope for all who carry dreams in their hearts. Throughout your journey, favorite Disney Characters like Raya, Moana and Joe Gardner from Soul will join as you explore a world of wonder filled with friendship, love and fun. And if darkness tries to hold you back, you’ll discover you only have to look within to find the power to believe and make your dreams come true. The magic has been inside you all along!

Catch this show through April 2, 2023!

Are you excited that Happily Ever After is returning to Magic Kingdom Park?

You Might Also Enjoy:

- Christmas at Disney California Adventure Park